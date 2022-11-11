Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
gulfshorebusiness.com
Second location for Aqua restaurant launches in Bonita Springs
The second location for Aqua restaurant and lounge debuted last week in the former Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Bonita Springs. The space had been vacant since May 2020, when Perkins permanently closed that corporate-run location after operating it for about 25 years on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel Toy Box to fulfill boat, car storage needs after Hurricane Ian
Chris Beane grew up on Sanibel Island. After spending 15 years as a commodities trader on Wall Street and then developing a marina in Portland, Maine, returning home resonated with him. In 2018, Beane began envisioning the Sanibel Toy Box, a luxury storage facility for boats, cars and whatever people...
fox4now.com
'From a very broken heart to an upbeat heart.' Hurricane Ian survivors reflect on the last six weeks
Hurricane Ian was the deadliest hurricane to strike the state of Florida in nearly a century, and people are still only beginning the clean-up process. Debris piles tower over sidewalks throughout Lee County, where Fort Myers is located. Countless homes have tarps covering portions of the roof, if not the whole thing.
‘Beach of the Month’: 2 friends make feet in Florida sand a priority
Two friends, originally from Missouri, are making Florida sand and sun a priority each month with their "Beach of the Month" adventures.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Drive thru light show, comedy on Marco, library event
New holiday season exhibit kicks off Nov. 18 at Collier County Fairgrounds, 751 39th Ave. NE, Naples. The drive-through, holiday-themed display will feature dozens of displays, illuminated canopies, and digital animation, all constructed with more than a two million lights. See it daily from 6 to 10 p.m. beginning Friday,...
St. Matthew's House announces November food distributions
St. Matthew's House has announced food distribution Locations for the month of November. Below are the the times and dates of the distribution locations.
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide getting worse in Southwest Florida
Red tide lines Southwest Florida’s coast from south Lee County into Sarasota. And the bloom appears to be growing. Health officials in Charlotte County issued an alert for the presence of a red tide bloom near Whidden Key, east of Lemon Bay and Buccaneer Bend. The water sample was taken a week ago.
WINKNEWS.com
Clothes giveaway held for Ian survivors in Cape Coral
A community giveaway to help those affected by Hurricane Ian is taking place on Sunday morning at the Torched Bar & Grill in Cape Coral. Save the Closet is a Florida disaster relief organization based in Panama City Beach where Michael hit in 2018. People who experienced Hurricane Michael in...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bike Bistro reopens after Hurricane Ian in time for 10th anniversary
Three days after Hurricane Ian wrecked The Bike Bistro, the bicycle shop owner took stock of tasks he needed to complete to reopen. He did this while standing in several inches of mud and muck that entered the store with about 27 inches of storm surge. . Steve Martin founded the...
WINKNEWS.com
Red Cross closes hurricane shelter in Collier County
The Red Cross has closed its last emergency shelter at the North Naples Regional Park. The shelter had been operating to help families displaced by Hurricane Ian. It housed families for six weeks until Monday when they were asked to leave. Some were provided with money for a hotel while others were provided with tents and sleeping bags.
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!
Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
Thrillist
Where to See Holiday Lights in South Florida This Season
People who are new to South Florida are usually a little weirded out when the holiday season rolls around and they see palm trees wrapped in Christmas lights. That’s just our take on the season here in Miami, where we trade eggnog for coquito (it’s better) and “Jingle Bells” for “Mi Burrito Sabanero” (which is just as likely to get stuck in your head). And though some of our traditions may be a little different than the rest of the country’s, we still get into the over-the-top light displays as well as anyone, throwing them on boats, waterfront mansions, and the world’s largest holiday theme park. So, from Santa’s to the Stranahan House, here are the best places in South Florida to catch holiday lights.
islands.com
The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota Turns the Family Vacation into a Circus
When it comes to planning a great vacation to Sarasota, most families are primarily focused on the beautiful Keys, including Longboat, Manasota, and, of course, Siesta. Spots like Crescent Beach and Stump Pass are beloved by travelers from all over the U.S., and the immense natural beauty of this destination has made it a no-brainer for parents, couples, and solo wanderers seeking very long weekend escapes.
WINKNEWS.com
Water debris removal in Collier County
Pieces of people’s homes, docks, and chunks of boats are in the Southwest Florida water. From the surface, our beaches may look okay, but it’s what is underneath that we need to look out for after Hurricane Ian. People want to get back to swimming in the Gulf,...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral rushing to approve permits for Ian recovery
A rush to get permits approved to start work on some projects is happening in Cape Coral after the city closed down the Art Center emergency permitting location last week. Blue tarps are commonplace in Cape Coral even six weeks after Hurricane Ian. With a lot of work left to...
Spirit Airlines Cuts 37 Routes
Spirit Airlines is trimming its schedule with most cuts coming in Florida. The low-cost carrier will cut 37 routes from its schedule, based on flight schedule data from Cirium that was first reported by TPG. Tampa, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale are the hardest hit airports. Tampa is losing eight...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel’s oldest hotel is first to reopen after Hurricane Ian
The Island Inn reopened as the first hotel on Sanibel Island to receive guests post-Hurricane Ian. The 127-year-old inn began accepting reservations for pass-holding island residents, businesses and relief workers as a result of enacting its Major Hurricane Action Plan prior to the storm’s landfall. In 2017, Island Inn replaced Matthews Lodge, which was built in the 1960s and assorted structures that housed maintenance and housekeeping functions with two new structures built to Category 5 hurricane standards. The Inn’s newly constructed Matthews Lodge and operations center weathered Hurricane Ian as designed, with advanced systems such as geothermal cooling proving to be invaluable in the wake of the storm’s destruction. Just one month after the storm, all 12 of the Inn’s Matthews Lodge Gulfview Luxury Suites began providing running water and sewer, full electricity, hot water, air conditioning and internet access to those who needed it.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Spirit drops 7 routes from RSW
Pirit Airlines will temporarily cut nonstop routes from Southwest Florida International Airport to Hartford, Connecticut; Baltimore, Cleveland, Columbus, Ohio; Minneapolis, Philadelphia and St. Louis beginning in January. During a third-quarter earnings call, CEO Ted Christie said the airline blamed Florida Air Traffic Control constraints for “pulling flying” from some destinations in the state. Florida destinations made up 26 of the 37 nixed routes.
Fishing company in Bonita Springs says boat recovery is far from over
Damaged or displaced by Hurricane Ian, boat owners were feeling the pressure as officials from Florida Fish and Wildlife announced the 45-day grace period for owners to remove their damaged boat.
WINKNEWS.com
Debris cleanup in Bonita Springs waterways
Neighbors along the Bonita Springs waterways say it looks like a floating junkyard as debris from Hurricane Ian casually floats about. Jim Foley and Scott Ross are Bonita residents and have seen this for a while since Ian. “It seems like everybody forgot about it…I actually have a boat ready...
