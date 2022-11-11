ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portales, NM

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

Doctors warn of looming tripledemic for children in schools

Doctors in our state are concerned about what is being called a possible "tripledemic". That's the threat of flu season together with RSV and COVID-19 cases. As we enter the winter months, kids across our state are going to be together in indoor spaces like school more often than not. When the weather gets colder, doctors say we could see a surge of these respiratory viruses.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico expands access to free legal help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Free legal advice is just a phone call away. Thanks to a new and free helpline, the state is looking to expand access to legal services. The “Modest Means Helpline” (505-797-6013 or 888-856-9935) offers legal advice and referrals for people who may not otherwise be able to afford legal advice. Previously, the […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
lascrucescvb.org

Come visit the Chile Pepper Institute!

Chile peppers are beloved and treasured by New Mexico, and are a staple in the homes of many. With decades of chile growth and production in the state, it has roots that run deep in the hearts of New Mexicans. The Chile Pepper Institute (CPI) helped plant some of those roots, and it continues to cultivate them for New Mexico and the whole world!
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

N.M. truck driving academy's 1st class graduates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tractor-trailers will be rolling down the highways soon and safely, driven by the inaugural class of the Yellow Driving Academy in New Mexico. The 10 recipients of graduation certificates from the Yellow Corporation were honored Saturday at a ceremony at the company's Albuquerque terminal and highlighted by a presentation and remarks from former New Mexico Gov. Susanna Martinez.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

New Mexico’s Conservative Counties did not show up for election

The following is directly from the Secretary of State website. You can look for yourself at the Secretary of State website. In the 2022 general election there was 52% voter turnout statewide. In Lea County (Hobbs) there was 38% turnout. In Eddy County (Carlsbad and Artesia) there was 49% turnout.
LEA COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

Heating drives up electric bills, PNM offers assistance

According to the National Bureau of Labor Statistics, more Americans than ever can’t afford to pay their electric bill this year. In New Mexico, the average homeowner pays $143 for electricity, according to Energy Sage’s data. That accounts for the average usage in NM households which is approximately...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New, non-binary clothing line comes to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first of its kind to come from New Mexico; a nonbinary clothing line. Not finding inclusivity in fashion is a feeling Finnegan Shepard knows all too well. “I kind of had a life of experience of constantly trying to find things that I felt comfortable in. I felt like I could […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Two NM House races go to automatic recounts

Election office employees put away sample ballots during the conclusion of a ballot counting demonstration at the Multnomah County Elections Office in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Gale / Oregon Capital Chronicle) Preliminary results in two races for seats in the New Mexico House of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s government pays millions for unused office space

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is paying millions in rent for unused office space, according to an analysis by the Legislative Finance Committee. In some cases, entire buildings are unused, according to the committee. The state’s Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) regularly evaluates the cost of operations and...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

FEMA to open office in New Mexico and distribute $2.5B

More assistance is on the way to New Mexicans impacted by the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak wildfire. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is creating a new claims office in our state. This new assistance is coming from the Hermit's Peak Calf Canyon fire assistance act, signed into law in September....
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
KFDA

Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district has been fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Monday night, after board member Daniel Foganholi...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
KOAT 7

Recreational cannabis sales skyrocket in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Recreational cannabis sales continue to rise in New Mexico. Jessie Hunt, spokesperson for Schwazze said it's been a boost for the economy. "We are continuing to see that people are coming into the legal market to purchase their cannabis, which is wonderful. That is exactly what we want to see in the state. We are able to continue to hire staff, pay strong wages in New Mexico and people really want to work in the industry, which is wonderful," Hunt said. "We are opening a few more stores. We're also trying to make sure that we're doing it in a way that is super responsible for the communities that we're in and that are in communities that really still have some high demand."
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Indian Affairs’ cabinet secretary leaving the job

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department’s cabinet secretary will be leaving her job at the end of this month. Lynn Trujillo was appointed to the position by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in January 2019. As cabinet secretary, Trujillo worked with tribal leadership, advocates and legislators on passage and enactment of aid legislation that provided additional funding to school districts in Native American communities. She also led New Mexico’s first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force, which led to the creation of a state response plan to address the issue. During Trujillo’s tenure, the Lujan Grisham administration also provided life-saving resources to tribal communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy