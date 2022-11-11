Read full article on original website
Related
State coordinator says New Mexico likely undercounts homeless students
School districts across New Mexico are likely failing to accurately count the number of students experiencing homelessness, Dana Malone, coordinator for the state’s Education for Homeless Children and Youth Program, told New Mexico In Depth. That failure means vulnerable children probably are missing out on crucial services and being...
KOAT 7
Doctors warn of looming tripledemic for children in schools
Doctors in our state are concerned about what is being called a possible "tripledemic". That's the threat of flu season together with RSV and COVID-19 cases. As we enter the winter months, kids across our state are going to be together in indoor spaces like school more often than not. When the weather gets colder, doctors say we could see a surge of these respiratory viruses.
New Mexico expands access to free legal help
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Free legal advice is just a phone call away. Thanks to a new and free helpline, the state is looking to expand access to legal services. The “Modest Means Helpline” (505-797-6013 or 888-856-9935) offers legal advice and referrals for people who may not otherwise be able to afford legal advice. Previously, the […]
lascrucescvb.org
Come visit the Chile Pepper Institute!
Chile peppers are beloved and treasured by New Mexico, and are a staple in the homes of many. With decades of chile growth and production in the state, it has roots that run deep in the hearts of New Mexicans. The Chile Pepper Institute (CPI) helped plant some of those roots, and it continues to cultivate them for New Mexico and the whole world!
Where does New Mexico rank on the most overweight, obese states in America?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new study by WalletHub ranks the most and least overweight and obese states in the U.S. for 2022. According to the study, New Mexico ranks as the 24th most overweight and obese state. The study, which uses three key dimensions to rank the 50 states and District of Columbia: Obesity and overweight […]
KFDA
Roosevelt County officials hosting public workshop on fairgrounds master plan update
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - Roosevelt County officials are hosting a public workshop for the Roosevelt County Fairgrounds Master Plan update. A press release shows that the meeting starts at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Roosevelt County Courthouse in the Commission Room. For those who can’t...
KOAT 7
N.M. truck driving academy's 1st class graduates
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tractor-trailers will be rolling down the highways soon and safely, driven by the inaugural class of the Yellow Driving Academy in New Mexico. The 10 recipients of graduation certificates from the Yellow Corporation were honored Saturday at a ceremony at the company's Albuquerque terminal and highlighted by a presentation and remarks from former New Mexico Gov. Susanna Martinez.
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico’s Conservative Counties did not show up for election
The following is directly from the Secretary of State website. You can look for yourself at the Secretary of State website. In the 2022 general election there was 52% voter turnout statewide. In Lea County (Hobbs) there was 38% turnout. In Eddy County (Carlsbad and Artesia) there was 49% turnout.
rrobserver.com
Heating drives up electric bills, PNM offers assistance
According to the National Bureau of Labor Statistics, more Americans than ever can’t afford to pay their electric bill this year. In New Mexico, the average homeowner pays $143 for electricity, according to Energy Sage’s data. That accounts for the average usage in NM households which is approximately...
New Mexico officials to hold public meeting on proposed changes to an I-25 interchange
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public meeting Thursday, November 17, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be on the proposed changes to the I-25 Raton & Clayton interchange. The interchange serves as one of three access points to the city of Raton and also connects the U.S. 64/87 […]
New, non-binary clothing line comes to New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first of its kind to come from New Mexico; a nonbinary clothing line. Not finding inclusivity in fashion is a feeling Finnegan Shepard knows all too well. “I kind of had a life of experience of constantly trying to find things that I felt comfortable in. I felt like I could […]
newsfromthestates.com
Two NM House races go to automatic recounts
Election office employees put away sample ballots during the conclusion of a ballot counting demonstration at the Multnomah County Elections Office in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Gale / Oregon Capital Chronicle) Preliminary results in two races for seats in the New Mexico House of...
Hispanic voters gave Latino Democrats needed edge to turn New Mexico blue
In New Mexico's most competitive House races, the first Latina elected to the historically Democratic 3rd Congressional District defended her seat while a former Latino city councilman unseated the Republican incumbent in the 2nd Congressional District, effectively turning the state into a blue stronghold once again. Early voting turnout data...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico’s government pays millions for unused office space
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is paying millions in rent for unused office space, according to an analysis by the Legislative Finance Committee. In some cases, entire buildings are unused, according to the committee. The state’s Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) regularly evaluates the cost of operations and...
KOAT 7
FEMA to open office in New Mexico and distribute $2.5B
More assistance is on the way to New Mexicans impacted by the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak wildfire. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is creating a new claims office in our state. This new assistance is coming from the Hermit's Peak Calf Canyon fire assistance act, signed into law in September....
KFDA
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district has been fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Monday night, after board member Daniel Foganholi...
KOAT 7
Some Republicans asking Steve Pearce to step down as New Mexico party chair
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Republican Party in New Mexico was hoping to gain ground by winning a potential gubernatorial spot. But in the end, they lost every statewide office including the seat for the 2nd Congressional District. Now some Republicans are asking the chairman of the party, Steve Pearce,...
KOAT 7
Recreational cannabis sales skyrocket in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Recreational cannabis sales continue to rise in New Mexico. Jessie Hunt, spokesperson for Schwazze said it's been a boost for the economy. "We are continuing to see that people are coming into the legal market to purchase their cannabis, which is wonderful. That is exactly what we want to see in the state. We are able to continue to hire staff, pay strong wages in New Mexico and people really want to work in the industry, which is wonderful," Hunt said. "We are opening a few more stores. We're also trying to make sure that we're doing it in a way that is super responsible for the communities that we're in and that are in communities that really still have some high demand."
New Mexico Indian Affairs’ cabinet secretary leaving the job
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department’s cabinet secretary will be leaving her job at the end of this month. Lynn Trujillo was appointed to the position by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in January 2019. As cabinet secretary, Trujillo worked with tribal leadership, advocates and legislators on passage and enactment of aid legislation that provided additional funding to school districts in Native American communities. She also led New Mexico’s first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force, which led to the creation of a state response plan to address the issue. During Trujillo’s tenure, the Lujan Grisham administration also provided life-saving resources to tribal communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
KFDA
Curry County and Roosevelt County hosting Alzheimer’s Walk event this weekend
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The cities of Clovis and Portales as well as Curry County and Roosevelt County will be hosting their second Annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Walk this weekend. The event is on Saturday Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. at the Eastern New Mexico University’s Greyhound area. This...
Comments / 0