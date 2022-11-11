The Madison Jaycees will once again welcome all runners and walkers to the 44th annual Madison Jaycees Turkey Trot being held on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. This annual Holiday tradition includes a 5-mile run and a 2-mile family walk that both start and finish on Madison’s Town Green. Both the run and walk course feature scenic views of Long Island Sound and Madison’s beautiful waterfront neighborhood. Runners looking to set a new personal record will also appreciate the flat, fast 5-mile course. The first 2,500 entrants receive a long sleeve commemorative tee shirt and age group prizes are provided for the 5-mile run competitors.

MADISON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO