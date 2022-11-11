Read full article on original website
Unique Stories to Tell at MHS Open House
The Madison Historical Society (MHS) will host an open house on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Allis-Bushnell House located at 853 Boston Post Road. Each room of the first floor has a theme and tells a unique story about a specific period in Madison’s past, according to MHS President Jennifer Simpson.
Branford Rotary Club Hosts Veterans Luncheon
On Saturday, November 12, the Branford Rotary Club hosted its annual Veterans Day Luncheon at the Branford Congregational Church Hall. Veterans from different local veteran groups are invited to the luncheon including Take a Vet Fishing vets. The entire event is sponsored by the Rotary Club. A complete Thanksgiving dinner is served and enjoyed by everyone with plenty of leftovers to take home.
Looking After Mental Health with Community Services
With its counselors and programs, North Haven Community Services (NHCS) is continuing to provide help in mental health to young people and the rest of the North Haven community while looking to the future for greater possibilities in its outreach. While NHCS has been a part of Town operations and...
Veterans Day Celebration Returns to NBHS
The onsite Veterans Day Celebration returned to North Branford High School (NBHS) on Veterans Day, November 11. Veterans were on hand to speak to students during the event. Chris Reynolds (NBHS Technology and Engineering Education Teacher) and the NBHS Wounded Warrior Organization sponsored the event. Veterans were on hand to speak to students during flex time by grade.
Old Saybrook Boys’ Soccer Cruises to State Semis After 2-0 Shutout
Old Saybrook boys soccer defeated Litchfield 2-0 on Nov. 11 in the quarterfinals of the Class S State Tournament at Plum Hill Field in Litchfield. The victory marked head coach Steve Waters’ 600th of his career, adding to a remarkable run for the winningest boys soccer coach in Connecticut history.
Branford Holiday Parade, Tree Lighting Nov. 26
Branford’s town center will light up with holiday activity on Saturday, Nov. 26 with the town’s annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting. Also on Saturday, Nov. 26, the community is invited to come out to support Branford’s downtown merchants during Small Business Saturday, with local holiday shopping from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Jaycees Host 44th annual Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Day
The Madison Jaycees will once again welcome all runners and walkers to the 44th annual Madison Jaycees Turkey Trot being held on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. This annual Holiday tradition includes a 5-mile run and a 2-mile family walk that both start and finish on Madison’s Town Green. Both the run and walk course feature scenic views of Long Island Sound and Madison’s beautiful waterfront neighborhood. Runners looking to set a new personal record will also appreciate the flat, fast 5-mile course. The first 2,500 entrants receive a long sleeve commemorative tee shirt and age group prizes are provided for the 5-mile run competitors.
Rader, Cohen Prevail in Election
Guilford voters headed to the polls on Nov. 8 to weigh in on their choices for state senator and state representative, in addition to the State’s early voting question. Incumbent Demcratic State Senator Christine Cohen was challenged by newcomer Republican Paul Crisci for the 12th District. Democrat Moira Radar and Republican Richard DiNardo campaigned for the open 98th State Representative seat vacated by newly elected State Comptroller Sean Scanlon.
Charter Revision Hearing Likely for Dec. 7
With Clinton’s Charter Revision Commission (CRC) moving faster than anticipated, the Commission will likely hold a public hearing on proposed charter changes early next month. The Town Charter is a document that outlines the roles and bylaws for the different boards, commissions, and town departments in Clinton. Earlier this...
Nighthawks’ Girls’ Volleyball, Soccer Teams Take Defeats in States; Rapuano Places 8th at Class M Diving Championship
The North Haven girls’ volleyball team hosted E.O. Smith for a first-round matchup in the Class L State Tournament last week. North Haven took a 3-2 defeat in the contest to finish its season with an overall record of 12-9. On Nov. 8, the 10th-seeded Nighthawks played a home...
Hornets’ Field Hockey Upsets Guilford, Advances to State Semis
The Branford field hockey team has prided itself on discovering its collective swagger as the season campaign has worn on by tackling the toughest adversaries in the SCC and across the state. The iron has helped sharpen the Hornets’ iron, as they are now two victories away from hoisting a state championship plaque.
Young Yellowjackets Corralled Momentum Towards Future on Court
While the East Haven volleyball team did not arrive at its desired preseason destination of qualifying for postseason play, the Yellowjackets certainly grew as a group and set the table to make good on that playoff goal for many years to come, as several underclassmen rose to the occasion this season.
Motivated VR-OL Football Team Fueled to 7-1 Start by Talent, Tenacity on Gridiron
The Valley Regional/Old Lyme football team had a disappointing 2021 season record of 4-6 to show for its heart and hustle that was way above board for a squad with that triumph tally. As disappointing as the result was at the time, it turned out to be a blessing as it forged the fire in the Warriors this fall that has helped catapult them to a dominating start to the 2022 campaign.
Parker, Cohen Win Re-election
Residents were casting their votes for more than just candidates this election with three questions on the ballot, one for the State concerning early voting and two town-specific questions concerning the Town Charter. In the two town-specific questions, voters overwhelmingly approved both measures. The first question, which would change the...
Majority of Branford Voters Support Democrats Nov. 8
Among the town’s 7 voting districts, Branford supported Democratic candidates by majority vote across the entire state election ballot on Nov. 8. Of Branford’s 21,458 registered voters, a total of 15,527 voters cast their ballots, or 63.38 percent. In Branford-based races, voters returned incumbent Democratic State Representative Robin...
Four Boaters Rescued Near Sachem’s Head
Four people are recovering after their 20-foot boat capsized on Nov. 10. According to Guilford Fire Department (GFD) officials, marine rescue units were dispatched to the area of Chimney Corner Reef, located just off Sachem’s Head, at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 10. Guilford units responded on Marine 10...
Hand Boys’ Soccer Loses to Guilford on PKs in State Quarters; Girls’ Soccer Takes Second-Round Defeat
The Hand boys’ soccer team won its first two games in the Class L State Tournament to advance to a quarterfinal matchup against Guilford last week. The Tigers took a 1-0 defeat to the Grizzlies in a game that came down to penalty kicks in the state quarters to finish with an overall record of 9-8-2 for the 2022 campaign.
Hand Field Hockey Taking It One Game at a Time in State Tournament
The Hand field hockey team is on to the semifinals of the Class M CIAC State Tournament following a 3-2 thrilling victory over Simsbury on Nov. 10. Simsbury struck first and took a 1-0 lead into the halftime break. Hand responded with 3 unanswered goals and held off a furious final effort from the Trojans down the stretch to punch their ticket to the semifinal round.
H-K Football Improves to 5-3 With Big Victory; Four Cougars’ Teams Take Losses in State Tourney
The Haddam-Killingworth football team scored its fifth win of the season by claiming a convincing victory against the Coventry-Windham Tech-Bolton-Lyman (C-WT-B-L) co-op squad last week. On Nov. 10, the Cougars hosted the Patriots at H-K High School and won the matchup by the score of 35-7 to improve to 5-3 on the year.
