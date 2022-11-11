Read full article on original website
Related
Property owners in Lee County can now request debris removal assistance
The Florida Division of Emergency Management in Lee County is accepting applications from property owners who need debris removal assistance after Ian
WINKNEWS.com
New Cape Coral city hall permitting counter hours
Before Hurricane Ian, the permitting counter at city hall was closed on Fridays to make progress on the backlog since the office had been open six days a week for emergency permits. People come to city hall every day for many different reasons, lately, a lot of them come to...
wengradio.com
SNAP Will Open Disaster SNAP Location In Port Charlotte At Kia Dealership
The Department of Children and Families will open a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location for Charlotte County residents on Sunday, Nov. 13 through Tuesday, Nov. 15 for applicants to complete their in-person interview on-site. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Cleanup begins for waterway debris from Hurricane Ian
The Florida Department of Emergency Management will begin collecting waterway debris from Hurricane Ian this week.
'The perfect symbol of Sanibel': Temporary repairs made to Sanibel Lighthouse
"The lighthouse is definitely the symbol of we’re coming back," said Kate Sergeant, who's excited to see repairs being done to the Sanibel Lighthouse
WINKNEWS.com
Time’s running out to remove your boats on Fort Myers Beach
Time is running out to take care of damaged vessels from Hurricane Ian because Tuesday is the last day to get them out of the water. WINK News went to three marinas on Fort Myers Beach and didn’t see a single person getting any damaged boats out. Although, there...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port debris collection ramping back up
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in the City of North Port are getting back to the work of collecting storm debris, after pausing as Tropical Strom Nicole passed through Florida. For now, crews will be focusing on construction and demolition debris. With the rain from Nicole, the vegetative debris sites will be closed temporarily to allow the ground to dry in order to prevent trucks from getting stuck.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman needs help removing a tiki hut from her property
High winds from Ian pushed all sorts of things where they weren’t supposed to be, and Jolene Chesley wants a tiki hut off her property that Ian left there. Chesley told WINK News that job number one is finding someone to get it off her property. “It’s depressing,” Chesley...
WINKNEWS.com
Debris cleanup in Collier County
Collier County is taking steps towards cleaning up the debris left behind by Ian off the streets. Debris in waterways will begin getting picked up starting on Monday, Nov. 14. The cleanup will be handled by the Florida Department of Emergency Management. You can report debris by emailing pictures and locations to water waterwaydebris@colliercountyfl.gov.
estero-fl.gov
AT&T Cell Tower and Market Place at Coconut Point among presenters to the Planning, Zoning & Design Board on November 8, 2022
At the start of the meeting, it was announced that the Board’s vice-chair Marlene Naratil has submitted her letter of resignation from the Board. Her home was devastated by Hurricane Ian, so she is moving from Estero. Public Hearings. AT&T monopole location. The first public hearing addressed a special...
Veteran looking for help as blue tarp roof does little to keep out the leaks
Blue tarps have become a familiar sight for many homeowners after Hurricane Ian, but not all are holding up.
Fort Myer Beach fishing charter helping community after Ian
John Gauntt, Captain for Day 5 Charters, said he started giving free ferry rides for people traveling to Sanibel while the causeway was closed.
Mysuncoast.com
Nicole causes problems for residents in Ian damaged areas in Southern Sarasota County and Charlotte County
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Many of the residents that had homes destroyed or damaged by Hurricane Ian more than a month ago, now having to deal with Tropical Storm Nicole. This storm adding insult to injury. It’s been a very rough couple of weeks for George Goins. His Port Charlotte...
Help needed at Fort Myers Beach American Legion Post
American Legion Post 274 on Fort Myers Beach is in need of assistance for rebuilding, donations tomorrow
WINKNEWS.com
MW Horticulture sells 2 locations, new company promises to fix problems
MW Horticulture recently sold two of its locations, including one that is known to catch fire and cause problems for the surrounding communities. The new company didn’t acquire all of MW Horticulture. They only acquired the South Fort Myers and LaBelle locations. The COO and president of Veransa, the...
Nicole updates from Lee County
Lee County has given a list of updates and important information for residents as Hurricane Nicole reaches Florida
WINKNEWS.com
First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian
Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
gulfshorebusiness.com
More than half of Lee County’s hotel rooms are open
Six weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County, 56.4% of the county’s hotel rooms have been opened, according to county officials. About 8,135 rooms are open throughout the county. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero planning and zoning board approves Marketplace at Coconut Point
Village of Estero’s planning, zoning and design board approved a development order for Marketplace at Coconut Point, a 10-acre mixed-use commercial plaza at 8001 Via Rapallo Drive, east of U.S. 41, north of Sweetwater Ranch Blvd. and south of Via Rapallo Drive. The site is on a tract known...
Red tide warnings for Sarasota, Manatee counties
VENICE, Florida — The Florida Department of Health expanded its advisory this week for red tide in Sarasota County after detection at all 16 beaches. It's also been detected in parts of Manatee County. Up to high concentrations of red tide were detected in Sarasota County, while medium concentrations...
Comments / 0