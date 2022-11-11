ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morenci, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 men will stand trial on murder charges in death of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy

DETROIT – A judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send four men to trial in the death of an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy. Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2021, in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to prosecutors.
DETROIT, MI
CBS San Francisco

Norway's reform inspires California to make prison life more humane

SOLEDAD -- An estimated 95 percent of inmates serving time in California prisons will be released eventually. Based on statistics, it is likely that two-thirds of them will re-offend and return to prison within three years. But a new push within the prison system aims to change that.A solution might be found more than 5,000 miles from the Golden State.There isn't much Ed Borla hasn't seen in his 25 years in California's criminal  justice system, first as a corrections officer and now as the deputy chief warden at Salinas Valley State Prison.As the second in command there, he's in charge...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox29.com

California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam

A California man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam where houses were listed without homeowners' consent and money was collected from prospective buyers. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty in May to one...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS Boston

Police clock driver going 137 mph on I-95 in New Hampshire

GREENLAND, N.H. - Police in New Hampshire say they clocked a driver going more than double the speed limit on I-95 North early Saturday morning.A trooper recorded 20-year-old Darryl Germain of Portland, Maine going 137 mph in a 65 mph zone on the highway in Greenland at about 2:46 a.m. Police said the trooper stopped Germain's 2021 Nissan Armada and noticed an opened bottle of an alcoholic beverage in the backseat.Germain was taken into custody and charged with reckless operation and transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is due to appear in a Portsmouth court on December 19."State Police reminds all motorists to obey posted speed limits and to drive with courtesy and care on New Hampshire roadways," police said in a statement.
GREENLAND, NH
foxla.com

California ZIP codes top list of most expensive in US: report

LOS ANGELES - Once again, to the surprise of no one, California dominates a national list revealing the most expensive ZIP codes in the country. For the third year in a row, Atherton in the Bay Area tops the list for most expensive ZIP code to own a home, according to an analysis by online realtor RealtyHop.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Mary Sue

Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?

The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
ARIZONA STATE
foxla.com

Midterm election results continue to come in

Two California races were called for the GOP late Monday. The Associated Press called the race for California's 41st District for Republican Ken Calvert, while Republican Michelle Steel beat out Jay Chen in the state's 45th District. Other races are still counting votes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kgns.tv

Most Wanted fugitive captured in Monterrey, Mexico

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31 was one of Texas’s 10 Most Wanted fugitives. He was arrested in 2021 for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, but bonded out. He was then wanted by another agency for two more counts of sexual assault against a child.
LAREDO, TX
foxla.com

These 37 California restaurants just got added to the Michelin Guide

LOS ANGELES - Whether you're in the mood for sushi or Italian, French, or a classic burger and fries, California is chock-full of restaurants offering something for everyone. The Michelin Guide recently added 37 restaurants to its California listings, classifying them as "new" so foodies can enjoy them before the annual revealing of the full selection on Dec. 5 at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Lake homes burn at Lake of the Ozarks

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after noon on Thursday, November 10, 2022 Gravois Fire Protection District were alerted to a structure fire involving two homes on Oak Drive at the 9.5 MM of the Gravois arm, Lake of the Ozarks. “Upon arrival, a second alarm was struck bringing Fire Crews from Sunrise Beach Fire, Versailles Rural Fire, Moreau Fire, Stover...
foxla.com

Santa Ana winds return to Southern California forecast

Strong winds were felt in parts of Southern California Sunday, with even more severe gusts expected in the middle of the week, forecasters said. Gusts of 30 to 45 mph were reported in some areas of Los Angeles County on Sunday morning, but winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. One exception was the Grapevine along Interstate 5, where gusts were expected to be strong but remain below advisory levels, according to the weather service.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy