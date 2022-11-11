Read full article on original website
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United States
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane Ian
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?
SNAP Will Open Disaster SNAP Location In Port Charlotte At Kia Dealership
The Department of Children and Families will open a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location for Charlotte County residents on Sunday, Nov. 13 through Tuesday, Nov. 15 for applicants to complete their in-person interview on-site. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
WINKNEWS.com
Clothes giveaway held for Ian survivors in Cape Coral
A community giveaway to help those affected by Hurricane Ian is taking place on Sunday morning at the Torched Bar & Grill in Cape Coral. Save the Closet is a Florida disaster relief organization based in Panama City Beach where Michael hit in 2018. People who experienced Hurricane Michael in...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero Island luxury development purchases Carousel Beach Inn
Gulfside Twelve, a 12-unit luxury development debuting on Estero Island next summer, finalized the purchase of the final phase of its project, the Carousel Beach Inn at 6230 Estero Blvd., for an undisclosed price. The beachfront area will serve as the site of the remaining eight units, which start at $3.9 million. Each unit will consist of at least 4,000 square feet, four ensuite bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, large lanais and a flex room. The property last sold for $5 million in 2016.
Pastor, congregation help Fort Myers recover from Hurricane Ian
"Fort Myers is recovering. However, in certain areas, the damage was irreparable, particularly on the coast."
gulfshorebusiness.com
North Naples apartment complex sells for $83M
Cardinal Residential Ventures purchased the 268-unit Meadow Brook Preserve apartment complex at 1130 Turtle Creek Blvd. in North Naples from Atlas Real Estate Partners and Andover Real Estate Planners for $83 million. Meadow Brook Preserve has one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. The 25-year-old, three-story building features a fitness center, a basketball court, an outdoor kitchen and lounge area, a dog park and a pool. Tyler Minix and Hampton Beebe with Newmark represented the sellers.
'The perfect symbol of Sanibel': Temporary repairs made to Sanibel Lighthouse
"The lighthouse is definitely the symbol of we’re coming back," said Kate Sergeant, who's excited to see repairs being done to the Sanibel Lighthouse
Fort Myers Police investigating Palm Beach Blvd. homicide
The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the 3600 block of Palm Beach Blvd. on Sunday, November 13, 2022.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Pulte Homes introduces Addison Square in south Fort Myers
Pulte Homes announced plans for Addison Square, a planned 17-acre gated enclave of 53 new single-family homes in south Fort Myers. Opening in summer 2023 and situated at Plantation Road and Idlewild Street, the community’s homes, which will start in the $500,000s, will range from 1,600 to 3,400 square feet of living space with the majority of homesites sitting along a large central lake. Construction of model homes is expected to begin in spring 2023.
WINKNEWS.com
MW Horticulture sells 2 locations, new company promises to fix problems
MW Horticulture recently sold two of its locations, including one that is known to catch fire and cause problems for the surrounding communities. The new company didn’t acquire all of MW Horticulture. They only acquired the South Fort Myers and LaBelle locations. The COO and president of Veransa, the...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman needs help removing a tiki hut from her property
High winds from Ian pushed all sorts of things where they weren’t supposed to be, and Jolene Chesley wants a tiki hut off her property that Ian left there. Chesley told WINK News that job number one is finding someone to get it off her property. “It’s depressing,” Chesley...
Marconews.com
Airport news: Avelo Airlines adding new nonstop route from Fort Myers in 2023
The Avelo Airlines footprint in Southwest Florida continues to grow. The airline, based in Houston, announced on Thursday that it will fly a new nonstop route from Fort Myers from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers and open the airline’s fifth base at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) next February.
WINKNEWS.com
Dunbar residents invited to community engagement event on McCollum Hall future
On Saturday morning, neighbors in the City of Fort Myers, especially in Dunbar, are invited to give feedback on the future plans for McCollum Hall. The plan is to rename the historic building and call it the THIRTY8 Collective, an homage to 1938, when the building was built. The plan...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Restoration Hardware, Whole Foods proposed in downtown Naples
Q: Heard that maybe a Restoration Hardware store/restaurant combination is going in where the St. George & the Dragon used to be. Know anything about that? Would be fabulous! — Barbara Riess, Naples . Q: Is the rumor correct that a Whole Foods will open in East Naples? — Louise Bender, East...
Nicole updates from Lee County
Lee County has given a list of updates and important information for residents as Hurricane Nicole reaches Florida
What caused the sonic boom heard across Florida?
Residents from Sarasota County to the Space Coast may have heard a loud boom early Saturday morning, but don't worry, the world isn't falling apart.
Property owners in Lee County can now request debris removal assistance
The Florida Division of Emergency Management in Lee County is accepting applications from property owners who need debris removal assistance after Ian
Mysuncoast.com
North Port debris collection ramping back up
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in the City of North Port are getting back to the work of collecting storm debris, after pausing as Tropical Strom Nicole passed through Florida. For now, crews will be focusing on construction and demolition debris. With the rain from Nicole, the vegetative debris sites will be closed temporarily to allow the ground to dry in order to prevent trucks from getting stuck.
WINKNEWS.com
Time’s running out to remove your boats on Fort Myers Beach
Time is running out to take care of damaged vessels from Hurricane Ian because Tuesday is the last day to get them out of the water. WINK News went to three marinas on Fort Myers Beach and didn’t see a single person getting any damaged boats out. Although, there...
Lee County annual Pet Fest happening tomorrow
The Lee County Domestic Animal Services annual Pet Fest is happening tomorrow at their Fort Myers location
