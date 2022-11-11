ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNAP Will Open Disaster SNAP Location In Port Charlotte At Kia Dealership

The Department of Children and Families will open a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location for Charlotte County residents on Sunday, Nov. 13 through Tuesday, Nov. 15 for applicants to complete their in-person interview on-site. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Clothes giveaway held for Ian survivors in Cape Coral

A community giveaway to help those affected by Hurricane Ian is taking place on Sunday morning at the Torched Bar & Grill in Cape Coral. Save the Closet is a Florida disaster relief organization based in Panama City Beach where Michael hit in 2018. People who experienced Hurricane Michael in...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Estero Island luxury development purchases Carousel Beach Inn

Gulfside Twelve, a 12-unit luxury development debuting on Estero Island next summer, finalized the purchase of the final phase of its project, the Carousel Beach Inn at 6230 Estero Blvd., for an undisclosed price. The beachfront area will serve as the site of the remaining eight units, which start at $3.9 million. Each unit will consist of at least 4,000 square feet, four ensuite bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, large lanais and a flex room. The property last sold for $5 million in 2016.
gulfshorebusiness.com

North Naples apartment complex sells for $83M

Cardinal Residential Ventures purchased the 268-unit Meadow Brook Preserve apartment complex at 1130 Turtle Creek Blvd. in North Naples from Atlas Real Estate Partners and Andover Real Estate Planners for $83 million. Meadow Brook Preserve has one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. The 25-year-old, three-story building features a fitness center, a basketball court, an outdoor kitchen and lounge area, a dog park and a pool. Tyler Minix and Hampton Beebe with Newmark represented the sellers.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Pulte Homes introduces Addison Square in south Fort Myers

Pulte Homes announced plans for Addison Square, a planned 17-acre gated enclave of 53 new single-family homes in south Fort Myers. Opening in summer 2023 and situated at Plantation Road and Idlewild Street, the community’s homes, which will start in the $500,000s, will range from 1,600 to 3,400 square feet of living space with the majority of homesites sitting along a large central lake. Construction of model homes is expected to begin in spring 2023.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral woman needs help removing a tiki hut from her property

High winds from Ian pushed all sorts of things where they weren’t supposed to be, and Jolene Chesley wants a tiki hut off her property that Ian left there. Chesley told WINK News that job number one is finding someone to get it off her property. “It’s depressing,” Chesley...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Marconews.com

Airport news: Avelo Airlines adding new nonstop route from Fort Myers in 2023

The Avelo Airlines footprint in Southwest Florida continues to grow. The airline, based in Houston, announced on Thursday that it will fly a new nonstop route from Fort Myers from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers and open the airline’s fifth base at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) next February.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port debris collection ramping back up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in the City of North Port are getting back to the work of collecting storm debris, after pausing as Tropical Strom Nicole passed through Florida. For now, crews will be focusing on construction and demolition debris. With the rain from Nicole, the vegetative debris sites will be closed temporarily to allow the ground to dry in order to prevent trucks from getting stuck.
NORTH PORT, FL

