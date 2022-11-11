Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Butte Central students, volunteers bring back annual Thanksgiving dinner
BUTTE, Mont. — One Butte school is giving back to the community with free food. Tuesday marks the 50th anniversary Butte Central’s Thanksgiving dinner for senior citizens. After being canceled the past two years due to COVID-19, organizers worked to ensure it was back on this year. Students...
Butte boy fighting cancer honored with parade
First responders and many people of Butte went out to show that they are standing beside this brave little boy.
NBCMontana
Butte ad campaign seeks to educate residents on dangers of fentanyl
BUTTE, Mont. — A Montana charity is pouring thousands of dollars into an ad campaign to fight fentanyl in Butte. It’s called the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign, and the aim is to reach people of all ages to make sure they understand the dangers of fentanyl.
NBCMontana
Butte-Silver Bow Commission to vote on '1923' agreement
BUTTE, Mont. — A big vote expected in Butte this week, as the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners will decide on Wednesday whether to allow the production crew behind the “Yellowstone” prequel “1923” to continue utilizing the Civic Center. The draft location agreement states the...
Renowned Montana Town Nearly Named ‘Copperopolis’ by it’s Famous Founder
Nope, it's not Butte. But we discovered a pile of interesting historical markers that all originated in this other important Montana town. When the town in question was to be platted, it's founder wanted to call it "Copperopolis". What WOULD have been "Copperopolis" wasn't famous for copper so much as...
NBCMontana
Deer, elk harvests up in west-central Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are reporting that deer and elk harvests are up from last year and the fire-year average in west-central Montana. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Hunter check stations in west-central Montana continue to report elk and...
406mtsports.com
Butte standout quarterback announces commitment to Montana Tech
BUTTE - The long-awaited commitment announcement of Butte High quarterback Jace Stenson was made via Twitter on Monday afternoon. Stenson made the decision to stay in Butte and join Digger Nation as he committed to attend college and play football for Montana Tech. In 27 career games played (21 as...
Armed robbery at Thriftway in Butte, investigation ongoing
The suspects were dressed in dark hooded sweatshirts, wearing ski masks, and about 5’10” to 6’ tall. One man was armed with a handgun.
NBCMontana
Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority seeks proposals for 2023 events
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte-Silver Bow Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority is seeking proposals for events and festivals set to occur next year. SARTA will accept proposals through Nov. 30 and announce successful proposals in December. Applicants can download an application here. SARTA released the following information:. The...
Fairfield Sun Times
Law enforcement in Butte looking for two men who robbed a store Friday morning
BUTTE, Mont. - A store in Butte was robbed early Friday morning. Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester says two men entered the Thriftway Store at the intersection of Harrison Ave. and Amherst St. in Butte around 4:26 am Friday. The men were wearing masks and were dressed in dark...
Fairfield Sun Times
Butte law enforcement seeking info on garage break-in suspect
BUTTE, Mont. - Butte Law enforcement is seeking information on one of several recently reported garage break-ins in Uptown Butte after recovering a baseball cap, reportedly worn by one suspect, at the scene. A Facebook post from Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department said they are investigating several reports of garage...
NBCMontana
I-15 fully blocked, crash on I-90, chains required at Homestake, Lookout passes
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE, 7:55 a.m. A jackknife crash is blocking the westbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 239, 2.50 miles east of Pipestone-Exit 241. Numerous crashes and road hazards are being reported this morning in southwest Montana. A semi has jackknifed on westbound I-90 east of Cardwell...
NBCMontana
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
