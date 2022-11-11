ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

NBCMontana

Butte Central students, volunteers bring back annual Thanksgiving dinner

BUTTE, Mont. — One Butte school is giving back to the community with free food. Tuesday marks the 50th anniversary Butte Central’s Thanksgiving dinner for senior citizens. After being canceled the past two years due to COVID-19, organizers worked to ensure it was back on this year. Students...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Butte-Silver Bow Commission to vote on '1923' agreement

BUTTE, Mont. — A big vote expected in Butte this week, as the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners will decide on Wednesday whether to allow the production crew behind the “Yellowstone” prequel “1923” to continue utilizing the Civic Center. The draft location agreement states the...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Deer, elk harvests up in west-central Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are reporting that deer and elk harvests are up from last year and the fire-year average in west-central Montana. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Hunter check stations in west-central Montana continue to report elk and...
MONTANA STATE
406mtsports.com

Butte standout quarterback announces commitment to Montana Tech

BUTTE - The long-awaited commitment announcement of Butte High quarterback Jace Stenson was made via Twitter on Monday afternoon. Stenson made the decision to stay in Butte and join Digger Nation as he committed to attend college and play football for Montana Tech. In 27 career games played (21 as...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority seeks proposals for 2023 events

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte-Silver Bow Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority is seeking proposals for events and festivals set to occur next year. SARTA will accept proposals through Nov. 30 and announce successful proposals in December. Applicants can download an application here. SARTA released the following information:. The...
BUTTE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Butte law enforcement seeking info on garage break-in suspect

BUTTE, Mont. - Butte Law enforcement is seeking information on one of several recently reported garage break-ins in Uptown Butte after recovering a baseball cap, reportedly worn by one suspect, at the scene. A Facebook post from Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department said they are investigating several reports of garage...
BUTTE, MT

