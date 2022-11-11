Read full article on original website
Loving Living Local: Springfield Clinic
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about how Springfield Clinic is preparing for flu season in their new Bloomington location.
Springfield Smashes A Ton Of Pumpkins
Springfield’s annual pumpkin disposal effort has turned out to be a smashing success. The city says more than 2,000 pounds of pumpkins were smashed during last weekend’s post-Halloween event downtown. The pumpkin debris is being turned into compost. If you still have leftover pumpkins to dispose of, the...
First responders host Toys for Tots drive in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - First responders in Springfield come out for their annual Toys for Tots drive. Santa, Police Officers, and Firefighters gather in the Crowne Plaza parking lot with dozens of toys and plenty of food for families across Central Illinois. Santa Claus says it's important for the community...
Decatur reptile owner reflects on rescue journey
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Rainey Miller takes in any reptile that’s left at her door and finds it a loving home. And she doesn’t earn a cent from it. Many animals come to Copper’s Friends Bearded Dragon Rescue sick or neglected, and they need your help. Miller says there are not enough rescues that rehabilitate reptiles. […]
Mountain lion captured in Springfield settling in at new home
A young male mountain lion that traveled from Nebraska to Springfield is now a resident of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. “From our point of view, he’s doing surprisingly well,” said Joe Taft, the center’s founder and director. “When he came, he was pretty upset. He had been sedated and then, had to be sedated again.”
Free events planned alongside Shelbyville Festival of Lights
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelbyville Festival of Lights will offer special free events, a new addition to the 2022 season. Events in the Forest Park Chautauqua include: Nov. 18: Opening night will feature milk and cookies with Santa, Festival of Trees, a photo booth and a Christmas concert with Jake Hoult at 5-7 p.m. […]
Breakfast summit held to empower Decatur men
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens gathered at City of Praise Church on Saturday for the Empower the Total Man Breakfast Summit. Antwane McClelland Sr. and City of Praise Church held the summit. >> Father who lost 2 sons to gun violence will host summit. The morning included prayer, fellowship, speakers...
Barbara "Bobbi" Murray
Barbara “Bobbi” Ann Murray of Springfield, previously of Taylorville, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world on November 11, 2022 at age 81. She was born to Laurence and Leola Jones on June 5, 1941. After graduating from high school, Barbara...
Mt. Zion Boy Scouts cancel Christmas tree sale
MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – ‘Tis the season for Boy Scout Troop 43’s largest fundraiser – a Christmas tree sale. The holiday tradition has been around for more than two decades. “But in the last several years, it has been a stretch to get a source for trees,” Scout Master Kevin Johnson said. The number […]
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
Lulu's Diner in Springfield offering free meals for people in need
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) —One Springfield restaurant has found a way to pay it forward. Lulu's, owned by Landi and Klorida Skendari, is offering free meals to those in need. "It just makes us feel good to help people that cannot afford it," said Klori Skendari. "We both grew up with very giving families and once you grow up like that you need to help others. We love doing it."
Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew
If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
The Decatur Park District celebrates the new addition to Park Luise, The Infinite Hello Spot, with ribbon cutting ceremony
November 14, 2022- The Decatur Park District celebrated the new addition to Park Luise, The Infinite Hello Spot. The Infinite Hello Spot is sponsored by the Park District, the Community Foundation of Macon County, & Cole Counseling Services. Park Luise is located at 525 S. 44th St. Do you ever...
Taylorville solar energy plant to host ribbon cutting ceremony
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Water Treatment Plant and Renewable Energy Evolution will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 18. The event is a celebration for the newly constructed 439kW DC solar energy plant located near the Christian County YMCA. Developer Brian Maillet and Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry are among speakers at the […]
UIS professor featured in Netflix true crime series
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — You may have watched one University of Illinois professor in your latest Netflix binge-watch without even knowing it. UIS criminology and criminal justice professor Ryan Williams is interviewed as an expert in the new true-crime documentary series “I AM A STALKER”, released on Netflix late last month. Netflix describes that the […]
How to sign up for CWLP relief program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers who need help paying their bills could qualify for assistance from the utility’s Project RELIEF program. The first step in applying for assistance from Project RELIEF is to have gone through Sangamon County’s LIHEAP application process.
Decatur Police: Man crashes car after bullet grazing
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a two-vehicle crash on Monday night happened after one of the drivers involved was grazed by a bullet. There is no indication that the crash was caused by the shooting. Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said a 22-year-old man was driving his car when he was grazed in the head. […]
Stage Set For One Final Leonard Bowl In Football Postseason
Central Illinois is going to get one last Leonard Bowl. Sacred Heart-Griffin’s football team and longtime coach Ken Leonard will face Rochester, coached by Ken’s son Derek, this coming Friday in the Class 4A state semifinals. Both teams advanced with wins over the weekend. It will be the...
3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois
Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
Maroa-Forsyth student charged after stabbing at school
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Maroa-Forsyth High School has been arrested and charged after being accused of stabbing another student on Wednesday. In a pair of statements posted to the Maroa Police Department’s Facebook page, Maroa Police Chief Patrick Siemsen said the school resource officer was present when the incident happened and responded […]
