New York City, NY

fox5ny.com

Storm targets NY, NJ with rain and snow

NEW YORK - A storm could bring more than an inch of rain to the coast and an inch of snow in parts of western New Jersey and areas north of New York City. It would be the first period of wintry weather for the season. A Winter Weather Advisory...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Armed men rob 3 people of $72K in jewelry outside NYC store

NEW YORK - Three people were robbed Monday of an estimated $72,000 in jewelry and watches by two armed men dressed in all black outside a Manhattan jewelry store, police say. The robbery happened around 7:55 p.m. outside 71 W. 47th St. in the Diamond District in Midtown. The NYPD...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande mugged in NYC

NEW YORK - Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande was mugged in Midtown Manhattan. 39-year-old Frankie Grande was walking on Eighth Ave. between 43rd and 44th Streets around 6:30 p.m. last Wednesday when he was attacked. Two teens hit him from behind. Grande was robbed of a Louis Vuitton bag...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Mob beats Queens man to death with wooden board

NEW YORK - A man is dead after a large group got into an argument with him on a Queens street and one of them killed him with a wooden board. The NYPD says it happened just after 2 a.m. in front of 43-15 Junction Blvd. in Corona. Esvin Vasquez,...
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

High cost of groceries sends Long Island families to food banks

COMMACK, N.Y. - When it comes to the cost of food at the supermarket, the holiday season is hitting households a lot harder this year. Grocery prices climbed about 13% over the past year with certain items, including meat, eggs and butter, even higher. "The reality is, the cost of...
COMMACK, NY
fox5ny.com

Mike and Ines learn how to cook some Puerto Rican Cusine

NEW YORK - Mike Woods and Ines Rosales took a cooking class at Essex Market on the Lower East Side to learn how to cook Pernil – roast pork and arroz con gandules. The cooking class is taught by Chef Maria Bido, a long-time Lower East Side resident who shares traditional Puerto Rican recipes she learned from her grandmother.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Medical Examiner employee accused of robbing dead person

NEW YORK - An employee of the New York City Medical Examiner is accused of robbing a dead person. Trevor Rheams, 49, of Queens is accused of stealing a Louis Vuitton bag that belonged to a victim whose body was in the care of the medical examiner. Rheams was arrested...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

2 Brooklyn gangs busted for series of murders, shootings

NEW YORK - Two rival street gangs involved in a series of murders and shootings, including back in March when a 3-year-old girl was shot while coming out of a daycare center in Brownsville, have been busted, authorities say. Authorities say 32 alleged members of the two gangs, known as...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Is another minimum wage battle coming in New York?

NEW YORK - It's been 10 years since the fight for the $15 minimum wage was launched in New York City. It was considered a landmark proposal at the time, but now union leaders, lawmakers and advocates say that the state, which was once at the forefront of this movement, is now lagging behind other major cities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island man stabs roommate in an argument over loud music

LONG ISLAND - A Long Island man is accused of stabbing his roommate in an argument over loud music. Nassau County Police say it happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday in Bellmore. According to detectives, the 31-year-old victim was playing music in his apartment when a roommate complained about the...
BELLMORE, NY
fox5ny.com

Gas stations in Paterson barred from selling gas to illegal vehicles

NEW JERSEY - Mayor Andre Sayegh, as well as Paterson Corporation Counsel Aymen Aboushi, announced Monday the city’s new ordinance barring the dispersion of gas from pumps to illegal vehicles, which include dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles. Sayegh says any individuals violating the ordinance will be fined no...
PATERSON, NJ
fox5ny.com

Feds find cocaine hidden in traveler's wheelchair at JFK

NEW YORK - A traveler arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York from the Dominican Republic was smuggling cocaine hidden inside her wheelchair on Thursday, Nov. 10, federal authorities said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers interviewed Emelinda Paulino De Rivas, who had gotten off a flight...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

