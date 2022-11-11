Read full article on original website
Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Citing millions of rides and strong safety record, East Bronx shared e-scooter program to become permanentWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
E-bikes, lithium-ion batteries, and fires cause concern in New York CityB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
2022 Christmas Festival on the Green Begins November 27Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
fox5ny.com
Storm targets NY, NJ with rain and snow
NEW YORK - A storm could bring more than an inch of rain to the coast and an inch of snow in parts of western New Jersey and areas north of New York City. It would be the first period of wintry weather for the season. A Winter Weather Advisory...
fox5ny.com
Armed men rob 3 people of $72K in jewelry outside NYC store
NEW YORK - Three people were robbed Monday of an estimated $72,000 in jewelry and watches by two armed men dressed in all black outside a Manhattan jewelry store, police say. The robbery happened around 7:55 p.m. outside 71 W. 47th St. in the Diamond District in Midtown. The NYPD...
fox5ny.com
Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande mugged in NYC
NEW YORK - Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande was mugged in Midtown Manhattan. 39-year-old Frankie Grande was walking on Eighth Ave. between 43rd and 44th Streets around 6:30 p.m. last Wednesday when he was attacked. Two teens hit him from behind. Grande was robbed of a Louis Vuitton bag...
fox5ny.com
Gay men targeted at Manhattan clubs
The NYPD is investigating several cases where men were assaulted and robbed. Two deaths are also being investigated in connection with the incidents.
fox5ny.com
Mob beats Queens man to death with wooden board
NEW YORK - A man is dead after a large group got into an argument with him on a Queens street and one of them killed him with a wooden board. The NYPD says it happened just after 2 a.m. in front of 43-15 Junction Blvd. in Corona. Esvin Vasquez,...
fox5ny.com
High cost of groceries sends Long Island families to food banks
COMMACK, N.Y. - When it comes to the cost of food at the supermarket, the holiday season is hitting households a lot harder this year. Grocery prices climbed about 13% over the past year with certain items, including meat, eggs and butter, even higher. "The reality is, the cost of...
fox5ny.com
Mike and Ines learn how to cook some Puerto Rican Cusine
NEW YORK - Mike Woods and Ines Rosales took a cooking class at Essex Market on the Lower East Side to learn how to cook Pernil – roast pork and arroz con gandules. The cooking class is taught by Chef Maria Bido, a long-time Lower East Side resident who shares traditional Puerto Rican recipes she learned from her grandmother.
fox5ny.com
Medical Examiner employee accused of robbing dead person
NEW YORK - An employee of the New York City Medical Examiner is accused of robbing a dead person. Trevor Rheams, 49, of Queens is accused of stealing a Louis Vuitton bag that belonged to a victim whose body was in the care of the medical examiner. Rheams was arrested...
fox5ny.com
'Worst human beings alive' - 12-year-old girl dragged down NYC street by robbers on motor bike
NEW YORK - A shocking video released by the NYPD shows a 12-year-old girl walking home from school being grabbed and dragged down a street in Queens by robbers on a motorbike. Police said the violent attack is part of a series of at least seven robberies in the borough.
fox5ny.com
2 Brooklyn gangs busted for series of murders, shootings
NEW YORK - Two rival street gangs involved in a series of murders and shootings, including back in March when a 3-year-old girl was shot while coming out of a daycare center in Brownsville, have been busted, authorities say. Authorities say 32 alleged members of the two gangs, known as...
fox5ny.com
Is another minimum wage battle coming in New York?
NEW YORK - It's been 10 years since the fight for the $15 minimum wage was launched in New York City. It was considered a landmark proposal at the time, but now union leaders, lawmakers and advocates say that the state, which was once at the forefront of this movement, is now lagging behind other major cities.
fox5ny.com
Gay men targeted in drugging and robbery attacks, 2 deaths possibly linked
NEW YORK - There is concern that gay men are being targeted for robbery and assaults in Manhattan by an organized gang. The so-called 'roofie robbers' are allegedly targeting the men in Manhattan hot-spots and drugging their victims. The NYPD has formed a task force to investigate at least a dozen cases.
fox5ny.com
Long Island man stabs roommate in an argument over loud music
LONG ISLAND - A Long Island man is accused of stabbing his roommate in an argument over loud music. Nassau County Police say it happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday in Bellmore. According to detectives, the 31-year-old victim was playing music in his apartment when a roommate complained about the...
fox5ny.com
Gas stations in Paterson barred from selling gas to illegal vehicles
NEW JERSEY - Mayor Andre Sayegh, as well as Paterson Corporation Counsel Aymen Aboushi, announced Monday the city’s new ordinance barring the dispersion of gas from pumps to illegal vehicles, which include dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles. Sayegh says any individuals violating the ordinance will be fined no...
fox5ny.com
Feds find cocaine hidden in traveler's wheelchair at JFK
NEW YORK - A traveler arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York from the Dominican Republic was smuggling cocaine hidden inside her wheelchair on Thursday, Nov. 10, federal authorities said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers interviewed Emelinda Paulino De Rivas, who had gotten off a flight...
