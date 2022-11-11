ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polaris, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Deer, elk harvests up in west-central Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are reporting that deer and elk harvests are up from last year and the fire-year average in west-central Montana. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Hunter check stations in west-central Montana continue to report elk and...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana Tech 'Food Wars' aims to help those in need

BUTTE, Mont. — For the second year running, Montana Tech student leaders are holding “Food Wars” as they look to ensure local nonprofits and charities are stocked up for the holiday season. This year’s Food Wars runs through Thursday, with all students, clubs, faculty, and staff urged...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte standout quarterback announces commitment to Montana Tech

BUTTE - The long-awaited commitment announcement of Butte High quarterback Jace Stenson was made via Twitter on Monday afternoon. Stenson made the decision to stay in Butte and join Digger Nation as he committed to attend college and play football for Montana Tech. In 27 career games played (21 as...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

SBA announces disaster loans for businesses in western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced small nonfarm businesses in Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Jefferson, Madison and Silver Bow counties are eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans. The loans offset economic losses caused by drought in Silver Bow County on Sept. 6. The SBA...
SILVER BOW COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Butte-Silver Bow Commission to vote on '1923' agreement

BUTTE, Mont. — A big vote expected in Butte this week, as the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners will decide on Wednesday whether to allow the production crew behind the “Yellowstone” prequel “1923” to continue utilizing the Civic Center. The draft location agreement states the...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Butte Central students, volunteers bring back annual Thanksgiving dinner

BUTTE, Mont. — One Butte school is giving back to the community with free food. Tuesday marks the 50th anniversary Butte Central’s Thanksgiving dinner for senior citizens. After being canceled the past two years due to COVID-19, organizers worked to ensure it was back on this year. Students...
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Beloved 7-year-old 'Hulk' of Butte battles terminal cancer with community's love

BUTTE, Mont. -- It's not too often that a town has its very own superhero. But Butte has got one, and his name is Hulk. Michael Schow Jr., 7, has already fought so much through his young life, and his battle with terminal cancer could be his last. But the love he's received from his family, his favorite first responders, and the community has been the only word fitting for a Hulk: incredible.
BUTTE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy