NBCMontana
Deer, elk harvests up in west-central Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are reporting that deer and elk harvests are up from last year and the fire-year average in west-central Montana. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Hunter check stations in west-central Montana continue to report elk and...
Renowned Montana Town Nearly Named ‘Copperopolis’ by it’s Famous Founder
Nope, it's not Butte. But we discovered a pile of interesting historical markers that all originated in this other important Montana town. When the town in question was to be platted, it's founder wanted to call it "Copperopolis". What WOULD have been "Copperopolis" wasn't famous for copper so much as...
NBCMontana
Montana Tech 'Food Wars' aims to help those in need
BUTTE, Mont. — For the second year running, Montana Tech student leaders are holding “Food Wars” as they look to ensure local nonprofits and charities are stocked up for the holiday season. This year’s Food Wars runs through Thursday, with all students, clubs, faculty, and staff urged...
406mtsports.com
Butte standout quarterback announces commitment to Montana Tech
BUTTE - The long-awaited commitment announcement of Butte High quarterback Jace Stenson was made via Twitter on Monday afternoon. Stenson made the decision to stay in Butte and join Digger Nation as he committed to attend college and play football for Montana Tech. In 27 career games played (21 as...
NBCMontana
SBA announces disaster loans for businesses in western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced small nonfarm businesses in Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Jefferson, Madison and Silver Bow counties are eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans. The loans offset economic losses caused by drought in Silver Bow County on Sept. 6. The SBA...
NBCMontana
Butte ad campaign seeks to educate residents on dangers of fentanyl
BUTTE, Mont. — A Montana charity is pouring thousands of dollars into an ad campaign to fight fentanyl in Butte. It’s called the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign, and the aim is to reach people of all ages to make sure they understand the dangers of fentanyl.
NBCMontana
Butte-Silver Bow Commission to vote on '1923' agreement
BUTTE, Mont. — A big vote expected in Butte this week, as the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners will decide on Wednesday whether to allow the production crew behind the “Yellowstone” prequel “1923” to continue utilizing the Civic Center. The draft location agreement states the...
NBCMontana
Butte Central students, volunteers bring back annual Thanksgiving dinner
BUTTE, Mont. — One Butte school is giving back to the community with free food. Tuesday marks the 50th anniversary Butte Central’s Thanksgiving dinner for senior citizens. After being canceled the past two years due to COVID-19, organizers worked to ensure it was back on this year. Students...
montanarightnow.com
Beloved 7-year-old 'Hulk' of Butte battles terminal cancer with community's love
BUTTE, Mont. -- It's not too often that a town has its very own superhero. But Butte has got one, and his name is Hulk. Michael Schow Jr., 7, has already fought so much through his young life, and his battle with terminal cancer could be his last. But the love he's received from his family, his favorite first responders, and the community has been the only word fitting for a Hulk: incredible.
Fairfield Sun Times
Law enforcement in Butte looking for two men who robbed a store Friday morning
BUTTE, Mont. - A store in Butte was robbed early Friday morning. Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester says two men entered the Thriftway Store at the intersection of Harrison Ave. and Amherst St. in Butte around 4:26 am Friday. The men were wearing masks and were dressed in dark...
Armed robbery at Thriftway in Butte, investigation ongoing
The suspects were dressed in dark hooded sweatshirts, wearing ski masks, and about 5’10” to 6’ tall. One man was armed with a handgun.
