ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Biden administration halts student loan relief applications after Texas ruling

By Aimee Picchi
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3if5gl_0j7jSfxs00

The Biden administration has stopped taking applications for its student debt forgiveness program, citing a Thursday ruling from a federal judge in Texas that declared the program "unlawful."

On Friday, the Department of Education's student debt relief website displayed a message informing borrowers that "student loan debt relief is blocked." It added, "Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders."

The Education Department said it will hold the applications for the roughly 26 million people who have already applied for forgiveness.

The application's closure marks a departure from the Education Department's previous stance following an October court ruling that put a temporary stay on the program in response to an emergency motion brought by attorneys for several Republican-led states. After that ruling, the Biden administration continued to keep the application open because the stay only halted the discharge of debts. It had encouraged borrowers to apply nonetheless.

The Texas ruling "vacates the entire program, so they can't have borrowers continue to apply," noted higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz, who said he estimates there are about 38 million people eligible for the debt relief program. "For the 12 million who haven't yet submitted applications, they can't submit applications now."

Judge: "Unlawful"

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, was in response to a lawsuit from a conservative group called the Job Creators Network Foundation, which argued the Biden administration violated federal procedures by failing to seek public input on the program.

Pittman declared the program "unlawful," citing the 2002 Higher Education Relief Opportunities For Students Act (HEROES), which gives the Education Department the ability to grant waivers to financial aid recipients.

"Whether the program constitutes good public policy is not the role of this Court to determine," Pittman wrote in his decision. "In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone."

The Biden administration said it plans to appeal the ruling, but the legal process could take weeks to play out. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals will hear the case. That circuit has "arguably become one of the most conservative appeals courts in the country," Height Securities noted in a Friday research report.

After the appeals court decision, either side is likely to appeal to the Supreme Court, where Justice Samuel A. Alito, a conservative, will first review the case, Height Securities said.

Whatever the outcome, it could take time for the legal process to unfold, Kantrowitz noted. That could create a financial crunch for many borrowers because the student debt repayment hiatus expires in December, which means repayments will resume in January.

If the case is resolved in favor of the Biden administration before year-end, it's possible some of the 26 million people who applied before the application was shut down could get their debt waived before January. But the 12 million people who haven't yet submitted applications could be on the hook for repayment in early 2023 because the Department of Education and loan servicers may not have enough time to process new applications before January, Kantrowitz added.

Comments / 12

Al Desatron
4d ago

Joe got what he wanted from them , now until he need their vote next time. He will came out with another dishonest and unconstitutional executive order. They were fools!

Reply(1)
10
Debra Holdgraf-Baker
4d ago

We don't need to pay for their loans .Ridiculous. Biden is a joke

Reply
10
Related
Business Insider

Meet a borrower with $43,000 in student debt who thought he was getting Biden's loan forgiveness, only to have it 'yanked away' a month later

Kristopher Cabreira doesn't qualify for Biden's student-debt relief because he has FFEL loans. While FFEL loans initially qualified, Biden reversed the guidance on September 29. Cabreira is among the 770,000 other borrowers who got the relief "yanked away" from them. Kristopher Cabreira was looking forward to the relief $10,000 in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
GEORGIA STATE
Money

The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness

Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
GOBankingRates

What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?

Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments disappear. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Discover: If Your Credit Score...
nationalinterest.org

Biden: 16 Million Student Borrowers Getting Relief This Week

Despite the temporary suspension placed on the student debt relief program by a federal judge, President Joe Biden said that relief will arrive for 16 million borrowers by the end of the week. Despite Republican-led legal challenges to the student loan forgiveness plan, President Joe Biden on Thursday confirmed that...
WASHINGTON STATE
Law & Crime

Justice Gorsuch Brings Up Garlic and Vampires as SCOTUS Considers Whether Foreign Bank Account Laws Could Mean Millions More in Penalties

The justices heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case involving a narrow issue of potentially massive importance: whether a person who violates the Bank Secrecy Act by failing to disclose foreign bank accounts commits separate offenses for each account or one offense for the overall failure to report. The case is Bittner v. United States, an appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
msn.com

16 million student-loan borrowers have now been approved for debt cancellation, Biden says — but they won't see relief 'in the coming days' due to a GOP lawsuit

The Education Department has so far approved 16 million student-loan borrowers for debt relief, Biden said. But while they should be getting relief in the next few days, a GOP group stopped that from happening. The relief is currently on pause until the 8th Circuit makes a final decision on...
MISSOURI STATE
NBC News

Biden says Democrats will not be able to pass abortion-rights legislation

President Joe Biden said Monday that he did not expect Democrats to have enough votes in Congress to be able to pass legislation codifying Roe v. Wade. Asked at a news conference in Bali, Indonesia, what Americans could expect Congress to do about abortion access, Biden said: “I don’t think they can expect much of anything other than we’re going to maintain our positions.”
Rolling Stone

Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It

Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon.  The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Biden says Americans should not ‘expect much of anything’ from Congress on abortion rights after midterms

President Joe Biden does not believe there are enough votes in the upcoming Congress to enshrine abortion protections into federal law following the pending results of midterm elections giving Republican lawmakers likely control of the House of Representatives.Asked during a press conference in Bali on 14 November what Americans can expect from lawmakers to advance abortion rights protections next year, the president said: “I don’t think they can expect much of anything other than we’re going to maintain our positions.”“I don’t think there’s enough votes to codify,” unless Democratic candidates eke out victories in remaining House races, he added.“I...
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Montanan

Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments in an Indiana case that could have national implications for millions of Americans participating in federal safety net programs, pressure is mounting locally for the public health agency at the heart of the legal battle to withdraw the case altogether. Advocates for the elderly, poor […] The post Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
89K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy