HGTV's Nate Berkus Warns Homeowners To Avoid One Major Design Mistake
It seems as though the décor trend cycles never stop changing and evolving, but there's one underlying aspect of your home that is always more important.
The Small Luxury HGTV Star David Bromstad Says Almost Every Homebuyer Is Looking For
David Bromstad is very familiar with finding creative ways to heighten a home's sense of luxury. Here's what he says almost every homebuyer is looking for.
Why You May Start Seeing Cake Stands As Living Room Décor
Buying new décor can be fun but it also gets expensive fast. That's one reason to get creative with the things you already have in the house.
Platform Bed Vs. Panel Bed: What's The Difference?
Most beds fall within one of two categories: platform or panel. Get to know the differences, pros, and cons of these popular bed frame styles.
5 Reasons Why You Might Regret Installing An In-Ground Pool
Every homeowner's needs will be different, but there are some features that an in-ground pool brings to bear that are simply inferior to other alternatives.
How To Choose The Perfect Caulk For Any Job
Read on to learn the difference between each caulk type and which is best for your next repair or installation. Your DIY game will never be the same again!
The Best Way To Caulk Baseboards Without The Mess
Caulk is a versatile tool in your home, and a great place to use it is to seal your baseboards. Here's how to avoid a mess when caulking your baseboards.
Which Is The Best Type Of Roofing? – House Digest Survey
It's crucial to have a sturdy roof over your head. But with so many different kinds of materials available, how do you know which one is the best option?
The Easiest Way To Paint Your Outdated Wicker Furniture
With our quick steps, you can DIY the entire wicker painting process. See how to quickly revamp your outdated wicker furniture with a fresh coat of paint.
Home Depot Or Lowe's: Which Has Better Deals On Replacement Windows?
Replacing windows can be a costly project, so we decided to find out who had the best deals. See who came out on top between Lowe's and Home Depot.
How To Build The Perfect Outdoor Shower
For those thinking of improving their outdoor space, the addition of an outdoor shower can really amplify the value and utility of this area of the home.
Is A Bed Nook Right For Your Space?
We introduce you to bed nooks, explore how to use them creatively around the home, and see how they can impact a small space and any aesthetic.
What Is A Chair-And-A-Half?
Everyone loves a cozy armchair, but sometimes they just aren't big enough to curl up and be comfortable. This is where a chair-and-a-half comes in.
How To Decorate Your Home Like The Movie The Notebook
Do you love the charming backdrop in the iconic story of Allie and Noah? Here are some awesome ways to decorate your home like the movie "The Notebook."
You Can Stay In A Michigan Airbnb That Is Called The Caterpillar
Did you know there's a building in Detroit featuring a unique UFO-inspired design? If you care to see and experience it firsthand, check out this Airbnb rental.
What You Should Know Before Buying A Leather Couch
While many people want their furniture with a cozy fabric, leather is the go-to option for others. Here's what you should know before buying a leather sofa.
What Are The Five Types Of Air Conditioning?
Air conditioning is a modern-day necessity, especially if you live in a warmer climate. Here are 5 types of air conditioning to consider for your home.
How To Fix Water Hammer Problems In Your Plumbing, According To An Expert
Have you ever noticed a shocking knock or bang after you turn the water off in your bathroom? Here's how to fix water hammer problems, according to an expert,
Should You Have An Ethanol Fireplace In Your Space?
An ethanol fireplace is a great option for modern homeowners, however, they are not ideal for everyone. Here's what you need to know about ethanol fireplaces.
Do You Need To Spend A Lot Of Money On A Christmas Tree?
While Christmastime comes with lots of joy, it can also cause stress due to a limited budget. So, do you need to spend a lot of money on a Christmas tree?
