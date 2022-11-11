ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean McVay Gives Injury Update for Rams QB Matthew Stafford vs. Cardinals

By Harrison Reno
 4 days ago

Matthew Stafford's status for Sunday has been updated by head coach Sean McVay.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is on this week's injury report, listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that the Rams starting signal-caller was entering the NFL's concussion protocol.

McVay stated that Stafford was concussed in the Rams' 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers.

Friday, McVay said that while his quarterback is listed as "questionable," he is "making good progress."

"It could go all the way up until 90 minutes before kickoff," McVay said, "because when you've got a guy that's a veteran player like him, you're not gonna risk at all… We're not gonna skip any steps, so I don't want that to be misunderstood. But I think it would be silly of me to rule him out."

It sounds like Stafford is a "game-time decision" for the Cardinals. Los Angeles will call upon John Wolford if he is not cleared for action.

For a Rams offense that is viewed as one of the worst in the league, losing the starting quarterback, the timing could not be worse.

Kickoff between the Rams and Cardinals is set for 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, as the home team looks to return to the win column in Week 10.

