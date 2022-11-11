Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Gold, silver higher as bulls step in to buy early dips
Gold and silver prices are firmer in midday U.S. trading Monday, with gold scoring a 2.5-month high. Bullish traders stepped in to buy the early price weakness today. However, gains in the precious metals were limited by a rebound in the U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. December gold was last up $4.00 at $1,773.40 and December silver was up $0.368 at $22.03.
kitco.com
It's going to be a 'lively December' for gold price - Pepperstone
(Kitco News) Gold is looking at potentially taking out $1,800 and having a great 2023, according to Australian Pepperstone. Gold finally found momentum after seeing seven months of consecutive losses and registering a bottom near $1,620 an ounce. On Tuesday, December gold futures reacted positively to the slower U.S. Producer...
kitco.com
Gold, silver back off on profit taking by futures traders
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, on some routine profit-taking pressure from the shorter-term futures traders and on a corrective pullback from recent good gains. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high early on today. December gold was last down $5.00 at $1,771.90 and December silver was down $0.568 at $21.545.
kitco.com
Bitcoin Nov. 15 daily chart alert - Bears in control
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls are working to stabilize prices after recent selling pressure. Recent price action has formed a bearish pennant pattern on the daily bar chart. BC bears have the firm near-term technical advantage to suggest still more downside price pressure in the near term. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
Gold SWOT: Yamana Gold has entered into an arrangement with Pan American and Agnico Eagle
The best performing precious metal for the week was palladium, up 10.46%. Allied Market Research published a report outlining 5.8% compounded growth for global palladium markets through 2031. Barrick Gold reported third quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 versus consensus of $0.11. The beat versus consensus was on lower depreciation, corporate costs, exploration, interest as well as slightly lower copper costs. Cash costs of $891 per ounce were largely in line with consensus of $892 per ounce, while all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,269 per ounce was slightly below consensus of $1,271 per ounce on lower corporate allocated overheads.
kitco.com
Gold price rallies following another cooler U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following another U.S. inflation report that came in a bit cooler than expected. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high today. December gold was last up $12.90 at $1,788.90 and December silver was up $0.102 at $22.21.
kitco.com
The central bank of almost every country in the world owns gold — except Canada. Here’s why that’s a mistake
The central bank of almost every country in the world owns gold — except Canada. Here’s why that’s a mistake. Gold is money, full stop. It’s not a shiny pet rock, as the crypto crowd might want to believe. And it’s not some antique instrument that no longer serves a purpose in this new digital world. It has been used as money for thousands of years and while paper currencies have all come and gone (mostly to zero), gold has always retained its value.
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Last Week Was Crazy for Crypto, Here’s a Recap
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was PAX Gold, rising 5.66%. Oil and gas giant Shell announced Thursday that it signed a two-year conference sponsorship with Bitcoin Magazine, a leading crypto publication, reports the media outlet. Representatives from Shell will speak on the mining stage about improving the energy costs of Bitcoin mining, using the company’s own lubricant and cooling solutions.
kitco.com
Sentiment in gold market has shifted but can it hold as Hedge funds place bullish bets but still shun ETFs
(Kitco News) - The gold market has made some significant moves in the last two weeks as prices have risen to a three-month high and within striking distance of $1,800 an ounce. Although the precious metal is in a solid uptrend, some analysts say that the gains could be more...
kitco.com
China Gold International reports net income of $23.4M in Q3, notes ‘extremely challenging' market environment
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company’s total copper production increased by 12% to 46.9 million pounds (21,254 tonnes) from 41.8 million pounds...
kitco.com
Shares and bonds chastened as Fed, ECB urge care
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Shares steadied and bond yields remained close to multi-year highs on Monday after U.S. and European central bankers encouraged caution as they battle to curb inflation via rate hikes, without throttling growth. U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Sunday warned investors against getting carried...
kitco.com
Gold price moves closer to $1,800 as U.S. Producer Price Index slows more than expected in October
(Kitco News) Gold ticked up after the U.S. Producer Price Index’s (PPI) acceleration cooled more than expected in October, coming in at 8% on an annual basis versus the expected 8.3%. On a monthly basis, the PPI advanced 0.2% last month after September’s 0.2% gain. Core PPI, which strips...
kitco.com
A fundamental shift is driving gold prices closer to $1,800 - MKS' Shiels
(Kitco News) - Gold's new bullish momentum is more than just technical market repricing; the precious metal's ability to hold new critical support levels could indicate a longer-term fundamental shift, according to one market analyst. In a recent note to clients, Nicky Shiels, head of metals strategy at MKS PAMP,...
kitco.com
CPM Trade Signal - November 14, 2022
Prices as of 11:05 a.m. EST 14 November 2022 $1,773.60 (Basis the December 2022 Comex contract). Initial Timeframe: 14 November 2022 to 25 November 2022. Gold prices have surpassed CPM Group’s last buy recommendation of $1,760. CPM recommends taking profit and standing aside. While CPM remains positive on gold over the next few months, gold prices have run up very sharply over the past few days and are beginning to look overbought. There are various Fed governors that will speak this week that are likely to continue driving the point that Fed policy is likely to remain on a tightening path until there is greater confidence that inflation is being brought under control. This is likely to deflate some of the upward move in gold prices. Prices could back off from current levels in the short term before resuming on an upward trajectory.
kitco.com
Gold prices holding solid gains as New York Fed Empire State Survey rises to 4.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The U.S. manufacturing sector appears to be finding some new momentum as the Federal Reserve of New York reported modest growth for November. Tuesday, the regional central bank said that its latest Empire State manufacturing survey's general business conditions index rose to 4.5, up from October's -9.5 reading. The data handily beat expectations as economists were looking for the index to remain in negative territory around 6.1.
kitco.com
Binance to create industry recovery fund as CZ holds AMA to calm crypto markets
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In response to a question about whether FTX would have qualified for the rescue funding, CZ did not...
kitco.com
Gold recovers from lows even with Fed Governor Waller's hawkish warning
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller told a conference in Sydney, Australia today, "We're not softening...Quit paying attention to the pace and start paying attention to where the endpoint is going to be. Until we get inflation down, that endpoint is still a way out there." Gold traded to a low...
kitco.com
As regulators scrutinise FTX, rival exchanges try to reassure investors
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies remained under pressure on Monday following last week's collapse of crypto exchange FTX while rival exchanges sought to reassure jittery investors of their own stability. Kris Marszalek, CEO of Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com, refuted suggestions it could be in trouble, saying...
kitco.com
M&A deal reshuffles the senior gold mining sector
Yamana Gold is set to be acquired by Pan American Silver and Agnico Eagle Mines after Gold Fields dropped out of the bidding. Last week Kitco correspondent Paul Harris, Soar Finanicial CEO Kai Hoffmann and guest Sam Ash, CEO of Bunker Hill Mining, discussed the week's mining and metal news on Kitco Roundtable.
kitco.com
Argonaut Gold reports contractor death at Canadian gold mine
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Argonaut Gold Inc on Tuesday reported the death of a contractor following an "isolated incident" at its Magino Project in northern Ontario. The company is working with authorities to investigate the cause of the accident, and will provide additional information as it learns...
Comments / 0