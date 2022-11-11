Read full article on original website
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Shelby Reporter
Helena girls win thrilling opener against Calera
HELENA – Behind a clutch finish on Thursday, Nov. 10, the Helena Huskies were able to start the 2022 basketball season 1-0 with a tightly-contested victory against the Calera Eagles. After giving up a 33-28 lead early in the final quarter, the Huskies were able to finish strongly, breaking...
thecutoffnews.com
Birmingham-Southern Men's Basketball Falls In Opening Game Of Black-Tie Classic
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain pulls away with another win against Northridge
NORTH SHELBY – After obtaining a large lead in the first quarter in their Thursday night game against the Northridge Jaguars, the Oak Mountain Eagles fought for their latest victory in the final minutes of the final quarter. Oak Mountain remains undefeated in the early part of the 2022-23...
Vote for the football Playoff Week 2 Hollis Wright Birmingham area top player
The Hollis Wright Birmingham area high school football Player of the Week will be chosen by fans voting for the top performances in the Birmingham area. Voting closes at 11 p.m. on Wednesday with results posted on Thursday so make your selection below. Players are selected from nominations by coaches...
No. 1 Theodore plays keep away from Hueytown, improves to 12-0 for first time
The Theodore Bobcats are 12-0 for the first time in school history and are headed to the third round of the Class 6A state playoffs. The top-ranked Bobcats beat Hueytown 29-18 behind a powerful running attack paced by Brayden Jenkins, who carried the ball 35 times for 177 yards. It...
Auburn RB commit Jeremiah Cobb leads No. 1 Montgomery Catholic past Jacksonville
Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Montgomery Catholic stayed undefeated with Friday’s 44-27 victory over Jacksonville. The Knights have scored at least 42 points in every game this season and extended its streak to four straight season with at least 12 wins. Auburn commit Jeremiah Cobb ran 18 times 302 yards...
Mountain Brook blasts Gadsden City thanks to defense, Cole Gamble’s 4 TDs
The defensive approach Gadsden City took in Friday night’s second-round playoff game was a surprise for Mountain Brook coach Chris Yeager. The result of Friday night’s game, however, was not. Class 6A’s seventh-ranked Spartans got a burst of production before halftime and their defense made the biggest plays...
Defense, Tyler Nelson lead Gardendale past Decatur
Behind a swarming defense and an offense that found enough big plays to pull away, No. 10-ranked Gardendale knocked off host Decatur 31-7 to punch its ticket to the Class 6A quarterfinals. The visiting Rockets (9-3) got three touchdowns from quarterback Tyler Nelson, while the defense put up a second-half...
Shelby Reporter
Briarwood swim team to compete in Central Sectional Meet
BIRMINGHAM – Briarwood’s swim team competed in a swim meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Nov 9. The Briarwood Lion’s results advanced several swimmers to compete in the Central Sectional Meet. Sophomore Andrew Groves finished first in the 200-yard freestyle for the Lions. Groves also placed...
Lane Kiffin fed up after Alabama loss, sick of silver linings
A bummed-out Lane Kiffin stepped to the podium Saturday evening in the wake of a 30-24 loss to Alabama. He mentioned the fact they watched Tennessee and LSU do what they couldn’t and that’s just disappointing. The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is now 0-3 against his former boss Nick Saban since coming to Ole Miss.
Birmingham, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Parker High School basketball team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00. The James Clemens High School basketball team will have a game with Huffman High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00.
Alabama State, Alabama A&M presidents reach consensus on Magic City Classic future
The magic is staying—more than likely. The presidents of Alabama State and Alabama A&M, whose schools compete in the historic annual football rivalry—and citywide family reunion—will keep The Magic City Classic at Legion Field for at least the next four years, pending approval of a new four-year agreement with the City of Birmingham.
Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win
After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park’s swim team advances to Central Sectional Meet
BIRMINGHAM – Spain Park’s swim team advanced to the Central Sectional Meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex in late November after their performance in their meet on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Carson Muir finished first in the women’s 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.70. Muir placed second in the...
Nick Saban updates injury status of Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs, Eli Ricks
Nick Saban said Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs “twisted his ankle,” which is why Gibbs did not touch the ball in the second half of Saturday’s game at Ole Miss. It is unclear when Gibbs was injured but his final touch came late in the second quarter. He finished with six carries for three yards, plus one catch for five yards.
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
wvtm13.com
Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama
Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
sylacauganews.com
Sylacauga City Schools release new guidelines for all athletic events
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Effective immediately, the Sylacauga City School (SCS) system has announced new guidelines to follow for all upcoming athletic events. SCS athletic director Chad Wilkinson has unveiled the following guidelines:. Spectators at all campuses should not stand along the fence or in front of the bleachers, and...
comebacktown.com
Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?
Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Overnight freeze warning in place to start the week
COLD, DRY SUNDAY: Despite a sunny sky, we are forecasting a high in the 47-52 degree range today over the northern half of Alabama... the average high for Birmingham on November 13 is 66. Tomorrow will be dry and warmer with a high around 60, but clouds return tomorrow night,...
