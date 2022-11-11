ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, AL

Shelby Reporter

Helena girls win thrilling opener against Calera

HELENA – Behind a clutch finish on Thursday, Nov. 10, the Helena Huskies were able to start the 2022 basketball season 1-0 with a tightly-contested victory against the Calera Eagles. After giving up a 33-28 lead early in the final quarter, the Huskies were able to finish strongly, breaking...
HELENA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Birmingham-Southern Men's Basketball Falls In Opening Game Of Black-Tie Classic

BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Oak Mountain pulls away with another win against Northridge

NORTH SHELBY – After obtaining a large lead in the first quarter in their Thursday night game against the Northridge Jaguars, the Oak Mountain Eagles fought for their latest victory in the final minutes of the final quarter. Oak Mountain remains undefeated in the early part of the 2022-23...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Defense, Tyler Nelson lead Gardendale past Decatur

Behind a swarming defense and an offense that found enough big plays to pull away, No. 10-ranked Gardendale knocked off host Decatur 31-7 to punch its ticket to the Class 6A quarterfinals. The visiting Rockets (9-3) got three touchdowns from quarterback Tyler Nelson, while the defense put up a second-half...
GARDENDALE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Briarwood swim team to compete in Central Sectional Meet

BIRMINGHAM – Briarwood’s swim team competed in a swim meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Nov 9. The Briarwood Lion’s results advanced several swimmers to compete in the Central Sectional Meet. Sophomore Andrew Groves finished first in the 200-yard freestyle for the Lions. Groves also placed...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Lane Kiffin fed up after Alabama loss, sick of silver linings

A bummed-out Lane Kiffin stepped to the podium Saturday evening in the wake of a 30-24 loss to Alabama. He mentioned the fact they watched Tennessee and LSU do what they couldn’t and that’s just disappointing. The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is now 0-3 against his former boss Nick Saban since coming to Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win

After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Spain Park’s swim team advances to Central Sectional Meet

BIRMINGHAM – Spain Park’s swim team advanced to the Central Sectional Meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex in late November after their performance in their meet on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Carson Muir finished first in the women’s 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.70. Muir placed second in the...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama

Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE
sylacauganews.com

Sylacauga City Schools release new guidelines for all athletic events

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Effective immediately, the Sylacauga City School (SCS) system has announced new guidelines to follow for all upcoming athletic events. SCS athletic director Chad Wilkinson has unveiled the following guidelines:. Spectators at all campuses should not stand along the fence or in front of the bleachers, and...
SYLACAUGA, AL
comebacktown.com

Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?

Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

