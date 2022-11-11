TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday, as investors got jittery over global risks after Poland said a Russian-made missile killed two people there. Benchmarks fell in Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai, while shares in Tokyo rebounded to finish slightly higher. Details were unclear, including who fired the missile. Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian...

16 MINUTES AGO