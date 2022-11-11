HARWICH, Massachusetts – A Harwich Police Officer alerted responding crews that the outside fire had caught onto the dwelling. A woman and young child were able to evacuate safely. The child was wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a police cruiser to keep warm. At around 11:00 p.m. last evening, crews began rapidly responding to the Pine Oaks Village Apartments on John Nelson Way. The first firefighters on scene were able to knock down the exterior flames within a matter of minutes. It was a timely save which held the brunt of the fire damage to an exterior wall. According to Chief Dave LeBlanc of the Harwich Fire Department, the fire was caused by a pizza box sitting on a kitchen stove. The box began smoldering and was removed to the outside of the building. Wind reportedly blew the burning box back against the dwelling, igniting it, as the resident scrambled to find water. There were no injuries to residents and firefighters, and the five other attached apartment units were undamaged. The unit which caught fire was badly damaged on its exterior front wall, displacing the woman and young child until repairs can be made. The quick response of Harwich Police and Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading deeper into the dwelling which included an additional number of occupied apartment units. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is brought to you by Bokani Dyer… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post WOMAN & YOUNG CHILD SAFE AFTER SMOLDERING PIZZA BOX IGNITES HARWICH APARTMENT [HN PHOTOS] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

HARWICH, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO