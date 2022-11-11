Read full article on original website
WCVB
America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration parade in Plymouth: What to know, how to watch
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth's annual parade, part ofAmerica's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration, will march from Plymouth Rock on Saturday morning and the spectacle will once again be broadcast live on WCVB. The EyeOpener’s Antoinette Antonio and Doug Meehan will be your hosts, while Cindy Fitzgibbon, Ed Harding and Maria Stephanos...
capecod.com
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free victim after crash on Route 6 in Eastham
EASTHAM – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a victim from a crash scene in Eastham late Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Route 6 by the Fairway Restaurant. It was not believed any of the injuries were life-threatening. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecoddaily.com
Provincetown Voters Approve $75M for Wastewater
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown voters approved about $75 million for sewer expansion projects at the recent special town meeting. The meeting was attended by over 360 voters at the Auditorium at Provincetown Town Hall. The money is spread across five articles that aim to modernize the town’s wastewater infrastructure. Currently, only about half of all properties […] The post Provincetown Voters Approve $75M for Wastewater appeared first on CapeCod.com.
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 6-12
A condo in Provincetown that sold for $75,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 160 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $831,385. The average price per square foot was $509.
vineyardgazette.com
State Hosts Public Meetings on Cape Cod Bridge Replacement Projects
With a major project to rebuild the Bourne and Sagamore bridges now in the state highway pipeline, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will host two virtual public meetings this week to present an update on the project and hear public comment. The identical live meetings will be held over Zoom...
capecoddaily.com
Six Affordable Homes Completed in Harwich
HARWICH – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod is inviting the public to celebrate the completion of six affordable homes in Harwich. The dedication and open house for the homes on Murray Lane (93 – 97 Main Street) in West Harwich is happening on Thursday, November 17th at 2pm. The road is named in honor […] The post Six Affordable Homes Completed in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capeandislands.org
News Roundup: Election brings changes to the region, Cape swings blue
This week: Election election election! The Cape and Islands has a new district attorney, just the third one in the last 50 years. There’s a new sheriff in town for both Barnstable and Bristol counties. And who set an expensive boat adrift from Nantucket's Old North Wharf into the path of a ferry — and why? We’ve got some answers.
capecod.com
LISTEN: Rob Galibois Talks Win and Plans as Next Cape and Islands DA
HYANNIS – Democrat Attorney Rob Galibois has come out on top in the race for Cape and Islands District Attorney, defeating Republican opponent and current Assistant DA Dan Higgins. Among his first priorities include the appointment of the office’s first woman Assistant District Attorney, a role that will go...
capecoddaily.com
Orleans Fire Chief Addresses Staffing Challenges
ORLEANS – Orleans Fire Chief Geoff Deering discussed the department’s staffing shortage at a recent meeting of the town’s select board and recommended ways to address the issue. The chief said that most days the department doesn’t have enough personnel to have two ambulances, or an ambulance and a fire engine, out simultaneously. Deering highlighted […] The post Orleans Fire Chief Addresses Staffing Challenges appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Several departments respond to house fire in Orleans
ORLEANS – Fire broke out at a house in Orleans around 5 PM Saturday. Firefighters from several departments responded to 507 South Orleans Road (Route 28) to find smoke showing from the residence. There were no immediately reports of injuries. Harwich, Brewster and Eastham units also responded to the scene. The fire was reportedly confined […] The post Several departments respond to house fire in Orleans appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Westport Woman Films Mysterious Fireball Falling From the Sky [VIDEO]
Serious question: Why is no one talking about the unidentified falling object seen falling in the sky over Westport this week?. On Nov. 9, right around 4:45 p.m., a Westport woman captured what appears to be a fireball of sorts or something with a heavy smoke trail descending, straight down toward Earth. Meaghan Ferraz was attending an open house at the new Westport Middle-High School with her daughter Emily when she noticed something "falling out of the sky on fire."
Single family residence in Sandwich sells for $2.3 million
Michael Sullivan and Samantha Sullivan bought the property at 263 Phillips Road, Sandwich, from Jeffrey Arch on Oct. 20, 2022, for $2,250,000 which works out to $1,192 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently...
capecoddaily.com
HN PHOTOS: Rollover crash – driver remained on scene – no serious injuries…
HYANNIS – The driver of a Honda Fit hatchback escaped with just barely a scratch to her hand after her vehicle crashed and rolled over on Bearses Way this morning. The vehicle somehow rolled over and landed back on all four wheels. The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. near the intersection with Franklin Ave. The driver remained on scene and politely cooperated with police. No word on what may have caused the single vehicle crash. The Barnstable Police Department is investigating. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is brought to you by Joni Mitchell… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post HN PHOTOS: Rollover crash - driver remained on scene – no serious injuries… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
capecoddaily.com
Downtown Hyannis Plan Seeks Public Input
HYANNIS – The Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District and the Town of Barnstable are seeking public input on plans for possible changes to downtown Hyannis at a pair of upcoming events. City planner and writer Jeff Speck will be on Cape Cod to work on the Reimagining Downtown Hyannis plan. Organizers say the […] The post Downtown Hyannis Plan Seeks Public Input appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ABC6.com
MBTA extends commuter rail service to Bristol County
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is extending its commuter rail service to Bristol County. Taunton, New Bedford, and Fall River are the only major cities within 50 miles of Boston that do not currently have commuter rail access to Boston, according to the MBTA.
capecoddaily.com
WOMAN & YOUNG CHILD SAFE AFTER SMOLDERING PIZZA BOX IGNITES HARWICH APARTMENT [HN PHOTOS]
HARWICH, Massachusetts – A Harwich Police Officer alerted responding crews that the outside fire had caught onto the dwelling. A woman and young child were able to evacuate safely. The child was wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a police cruiser to keep warm. At around 11:00 p.m. last evening, crews began rapidly responding to the Pine Oaks Village Apartments on John Nelson Way. The first firefighters on scene were able to knock down the exterior flames within a matter of minutes. It was a timely save which held the brunt of the fire damage to an exterior wall. According to Chief Dave LeBlanc of the Harwich Fire Department, the fire was caused by a pizza box sitting on a kitchen stove. The box began smoldering and was removed to the outside of the building. Wind reportedly blew the burning box back against the dwelling, igniting it, as the resident scrambled to find water. There were no injuries to residents and firefighters, and the five other attached apartment units were undamaged. The unit which caught fire was badly damaged on its exterior front wall, displacing the woman and young child until repairs can be made. The quick response of Harwich Police and Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading deeper into the dwelling which included an additional number of occupied apartment units. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is brought to you by Bokani Dyer… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post WOMAN & YOUNG CHILD SAFE AFTER SMOLDERING PIZZA BOX IGNITES HARWICH APARTMENT [HN PHOTOS] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Sandwich, MA
Are you planning a trip to picturesque Cape Cod? Don’t forget to visit the town of Sandwich, the oldest town in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. The town was the site of many shipwrecks back in the days of the settlers. There are many interesting things to see and do while...
Sale closed in Orleans: $2.3 million for a four-bedroom home
David Williams and Lisa Williams bought the property at 34 Sea Mist Drive, Orleans, from William Davis Ret Paul on Oct. 17, 2022. The $2,325,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $524. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Detached house sells for $3.2 million in Orleans
Paul Fraser and Laurie Fraser acquired the property at 10 Safe Harbor Lane, Orleans, from Ft Najnigier on Oct. 28, 2022. The $3,200,000 purchase price works out to $691 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage as well as three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 40,075 square-foot lot.
capecoddaily.com
Provincetown Police cruiser involved in crash
PROVINCETOWN – A Provincetown Police cruiser was involved in a traffic crash late Sunday morning. The collision reportedly occurred shortly after 11:30 AM on Race Point Road near the Provincelands Visitor Center. The officer was evaluated and transported to Cape Cod Hospital but is expected to be okay. Provincetown Police called for the Cape Cod […] The post Provincetown Police cruiser involved in crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
