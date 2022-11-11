ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Poll: New Jersey residents oppose more casinos

By Steve Bittenbender
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXHfb_0j7jPlIR00
This Feb. 22, 2019 photo shows gamblers playing slot machines in the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City New Jersey. Wayne Parry / AP photo

(The Center Square) – A majority of New Jersey residents polled say they do not want to see casino gaming expanded into other parts of the Garden State.

Survey results released Thursday by the Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll found 51% of the 801 residents polled oppose new casinos in the state, while only 37% support expansion.

Those numbers are nearly identical to the results from a similar FDU Poll six years ago.

New Jersey is home to nine brick-and-mortar casinos. All are located in Atlantic City, where gaming has been allowed for nearly 45 years.

“Views of casino expansion in New Jersey have been crystallized for years,” said Dan Cassino, an FDU politics and government professor and executive director of the poll. “None of the arguments that have been made in favor of expansion have made any dent.”

The opposition stretches across political affiliation as a majority of Democrats, Republicans and independents agree they do not want to see new casinos open in the state.

Across various age groups, only one group – 31-44 year-olds – support casino expansion, 47% to 39%. However, that’s offset by New Jersey seniors, who oppose it by a 65% to a 25% margin.

The topic arises again as New York will soon begin a process to award up to three new casino licenses in the state. It’s widely expected the licenses will be awarded to sites in New York City or the surrounding area.

The FDU poll also found fewer residents support a total smoking ban at the Atlantic City casinos. Just 29% want casinos to be completely smoke-free, while 56% said smoking should be limited. Another 12% said patrons should be able to light up anywhere.

Lawmakers in Trenton are considering a bill to expand the state’s smoke-free law to casinos. Casino workers back the legislation, but operators fear an outright ban would threaten revenues and jobs.

Cassino described the smoking ban issue as a “balancing act” for legislators. “Smoking bans protect workers from secondhand smoke, but no one wants to risk hurting the casino’s bottom lines and having to bail out Atlantic City. Again,” he said.

The FDU poll surveyed registered voters between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1. Respondents were chosen randomly and contacted by direct dial or a text-to-web survey. The survey has a 3.5% point margin of error.

Comments / 3

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Cory Booker reveals his election plans for NJ

With Gov. Phil Murphy term-limited and former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli already saying he would run again after the Republican's narrow loss to Murphy a year ago, the field of Democratic candidates for the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial nomination is wide open. At least for now, don't count U.S. Senator...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Major N.J. lobbying firm now known as The Zita Group

One of Trenton’s top lobbying firms is rebranding. The Kaufman Zita Group will now be known as The Zita Group to reflect the retirement of longtime partner Adam Kaufman one year ago. The firm is headed by Patrizia “Trish” Zita, a former Assembly research associate in the 1990s and...
TRENTON, NJ
insidernj.com

New Jersey, Pass the Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights

So much was on the line in last week’s elections. I count myself as someone who could easily be disillusioned by politics, but I’m not. I don’t have that luxury. I’m the child of a single mother who works for a staffing agency. When I went to vote last week, I was thinking of my mother and her struggles as a temp worker.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

A shortage of OB-GYNs looms. Why are they fleeing N.J.?

The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Dr. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She wanted to stay close to her family in Summit. But Hoffman didn’t...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ 101.5 wins 1st place award for report on hospital’s troubling vaccine rollout

The New Jersey 101.5 Newsroom is the recipient of yet another honor this year. The New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists awarded its 1st Place Broadcast Award for Best COVID Coverage to Erin Vogt and her 2021 report about the vaccine rollout at one hospital, where wealthy donors and ineligible relatives were allowed to cut the line while more-at-risk residents were left to wait.
PRINCETON, NJ
The Center Square

New Hampshire receives more rental housing funds

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting more federal funds to help prop up its rental assistance program as the state's leaders continue to squabble over its possible collapse. The U.S. Treasury has approved an additional $2 million from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help more Granite Staters cover overdue rents, utility bills and other expenses. The funding comes a week after the Treasury pumped another $2.4 million into the state's rental assistance program. ...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NJ.com

N.J. still has COVID-19. Why push testing into the background? | Editorial

Just when you thought controversies over COVID-19 vaccines were dying down comes a reality check:. A lawsuit just filed by an unvaccinated ex-worker at a Cape May County facility exposes ongoing policy battles. Kuan Bowleg, who was fired from his job at the Woodbine Developmental Center, contends the state terminated him unfairly for refusing to get the vaccine for religious reasons.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
The Center Square

Court orders location monitoring for former North Carolina top political donor awaiting new trial

(The Center Square) — Former top North Carolina political donor Greg Lindberg will remain on GPS monitoring as he awaits a new federal bribery trial. U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn Jr. last week denied Lindberg's request to be released from location monitoring, citing previous hearings on the matter and the billionaire's personal assets. "Counsel for the Government pointed out that, (in August 2019), Lindberg had a private aircraft, a 214-foot...
ALABAMA STATE
NJ.com

Murphy’s tax reduction claims defy reality | Letters

Gov. Phil Murphy’s recent op-ed, “I pledged to do something about New Jersey’s notorious taxes and I have,” presents a set of “alternative facts” that do not stand up to checking, and directly contradict the experience of New Jersey families who are desperate for real solutions to their very real pain at the pump, in the grocery store, at toll booths, and when paying their rent or mortgage.
NEW JERSEY STATE
beckersasc.com

87% of New Jersey patients want physician oversight in anesthesia

Eighty-seven percent of surveyed New Jersey patients support having an anesthesiologist overseeing anesthesia care, according to survey results reported by TAPintoRahway on Nov. 12. Additionally, according to the survey, a majority of voters say that legislation permitting certified registered nurse anesthetists to administer anesthesia without physician oversight wouldn't improve patient...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy