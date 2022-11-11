Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV casesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
How To Market Your Home In PortlandTammy EminethPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art MuseumEmily ScarviePortland, OR
pdxpipeline.com
Club Privata Presents Violet Vixen – Couples Only Party in Downtown Portland | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
Purple combines the stability of blue and the energy of red symbolizing power, luxury, and ambition. Wear your favorite purple or violet dresses, lingerie, shirts, and ties!. Our annual toy drive continues. Bring a children’s toy (please no adult toys) unwrapped and unused and we will get them to kids in need. Donate a toy and receive $10 off admission!
hereisoregon.com
Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm & Vineyards bloom together in Woodburn
We tend to forget that Willamette Valley wine country covers more than the areas surrounding Newberg, Dundee and Carlton. If you are willing to take the time to head east to places like Woodburn, Mount Angel and Yoder, you will discover gems like Wooden Shoe Vineyards. I recently visited their...
WWEEK
El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development
This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
marketplace.org
Shopping mall fills empty stores with indie shops and pop-ups
On a recent Saturday afternoon, a mall in Portland, Oregon, hosted a bustling pop-up art market from inside a vacant storeroom with dozens of participating vendors. Lloyd Center mall was near foreclosure last year and is now renting to small businesses and shops. “I’ve heard from a lot of customers...
Jurassic Retreat in Washougal features life-sized dinosaurs
Since the house was built just two years ago, one buyer transformed it into a place not just for short-term renters wanting a fun stay, but for families in search of a unique home.
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
luxury-houses.net
Thoughtfully Designed with Spacious Open, Flexible Floor Plan, Premium Finishes and Extensive Built-ins, this Lake Oswego, OR Estate Hits Market for $3.995M
The Estate in Lake Oswego is a luxurious home ideally located on a rare waterfront cul-de-sac with backyard now available for sale. This home located at 17435 Wren Ct, Lake Oswego, Oregon; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 10,454 square feet of land. Call Matthew Tercek (503-453-5815) – eXp Realty, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Lake Oswego.
greatnorthwestwine.com
A force for good: Dundee Hills dynamo Remy Drabkin won’t be denied
DAYTON, Ore. — Accomplished winemaker; dedicated public servant; advocate for acceptance; environmental educator — in the Pacific Northwest wine industry, Remy Drabkin commands unicorn status. The interim mayor of McMinnville, Ore. — who is up for election in November — pulls it all off with aplomb while proudly...
WWEEK
Gregory Gourdet’s Highly Anticipated Haitian Restaurant Has Started Off With More Misses Than Hits
If the tale of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” was about a restaurant, Kann would be the emperor. The new Haitian sensation from celebrity chef Gregory Gourdet is not a great restaurant; it is not even a good restaurant judging by the things that matter: the quality of food and experience diners can expect there. Beyond these fundamentals, Kann is important only in the sense that it is testing how far a credulous dining public can be swayed by the cudgel of celebrity and powerful, scrupulously managed marketing.
Expect the unexpected in '(Not the Usual) Sights of Oregon City'
Ingrid Aubry's quirky 2023 calendar pairs iconic characters, familiar local sites Ingrid Aubry so loves her adopted hometown of Oregon City that she has been using her graphic design and photography skills to create Oregon City calendars for the last 15 years. Last year's calendar, devoted to "Historic Women of Oregon City," was not only successful, but also allowed Aubry to get "totally immersed in the research and stories these amazing women had to tell." In addition, that turned out to be "the beginning of my breakthrough in trying some new directions in my calendars," Aubry said. Her calendar...
Michael Allen Harrison's Christmas @ The Old Church
thatoregonlife.com
These Four Oregon Towns Were Voted Among the Coziest in America
Recently, the website MyDatingAdvisor.com “swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape”. They were looking for criteria that would help vacationers beat the cold-weather blues with homey indoor warmth and the best places for snuggling and companionship. Coming in at number one on the list is Stockholm, Wisconsin with an index score of 90, but four cozy Oregon towns weren’t far behind.
alamedahistory.org
100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland
We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
Gunderson to stop making railcars in Portland; future of barge operation uncertain
Portland industrial stalwart Gunderson plans to end railcar manufacturing in the city next year, shifting production from the Willamette River waterfront to factories elsewhere in the country. The decision leaves the future of its barge building operation on an adjacent property uncertain as Gunderson sorts through whether it makes sense...
actionnews5.com
Woman celebrating 100th birthday remembers having horse and buggy for transportation
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Marianne Tormey turned 100 years old on Thursday and her family said they wanted to share her story with the community. KPTV reports Tormey has spent 71 years of her life in Oregon after she was born in Minnesota. Tormey has five sisters and four...
Oregon’s No. 1 pastry spot isn’t in Portland, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, Seal Rock Espresso and Bakery sells the best pastries that Oregon has to offer. Located in Seal Rock, the bakery has over 100 reviews on the site and an overall rating of five stars.
oregonmusicnews.com
Marv and Rindy Ross at Winona Grange in Tualatin, OR 11/12/22 - PHOTOS, VIDEO & REVIEW
By BRENT ANGELO // Marv and Rindy Ross say good-bye to the live stage with one last farewell performance. Marv and Rindy Ross have been staples of the Portland music scene for decades. The couple who impressively celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary together have also been playing music together just as impressive for over fifty years. They began their career as Seafood Mama in the late 70’s and would later evolve into Quarterflash, which had huge success in the 80’s including their massive hit "Harden My Heart". Marv and Rindy would also start The Trail Band in the early 90’s as a historic ensemble to honor the 150th anniversary of The Oregon Trail which grew into a holiday music tradition with the band putting on special holiday shows along with benefitting charitable causes.
What’s the most trustworthy pet hospital in Salem?
Recently, my little baby husky dog fall ill. It eats less and sleeps more. I’m very concerned about its health. So do you know what’s the best pet hospital in Salem?
Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man
The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Tillamook Co., Nov. 14
On November 9, 2022, at approximately 12:01PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle collision on US-101, near MP 50. The preliminary investigation indicated a fully loaded Peterbilt tanker truck, operated by Kenneth Walter Zwald (69) of Tillamook, was northbound on US 101, when for an unknown reason, it crossed into the opposing lane and struck a Mazda CX-5, operated by Gordon Stewart Beadle (81) of Campbell River (BC), head-on in the southbound lane. Both vehicle operators were transported for injuries. A passenger in the Mazda, Judy Gwyneth Beadle (79) of Campbell River (BC), was killed during the collision. OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.
