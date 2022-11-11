Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release
Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
Sydney Sweeney Stuns In See-Through Armani Dress
The Euphoria looked sexy in a blue transparent dress designed by Armani. She wore tight tube tops and matching shorts beneath the barely-there outfit that stole the event night. Judging by Sweeney's antecedents in fashion, this look is right up her alley as the star basked all night with joy,...
Hannah John-Kamen Stuns In See-Through Pants
It's a "Yes" for John-Kamen to sheer outfits - pants, jumpsuits, and tops. The actress showed off her athletic body during the summer in a sheer jumpsuit paired with a black leather jacket and white block-heeled sandals. The impromptu photoshoot session featured her iPhone and a friend also dressed in...
Anya Taylor-Joy Looked Like a Porcelain Doll in Dior
Move over M3GAN, there’s a new doll in town, and she looks more lifelike than any of those that came before. Now, more than ever, Taylor-Joy seems to be embracing her unique features that can easily tend toward the hauntingly Victorian by dressing up like one of those storied women immortalized in a patinaed photograph or elegant painting. On Thursday night, the actress stepped out in a look fit for a very chic haunting to attend British Harpers Bazaar’s Women of the Year event.
Anya Taylor-Joy oozes Gothic bridal glamour as she joins Lara Stone, Lashana Lynch and Pixie Lott at the glitzy Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards
Anya Taylor-Joy, Lara Stone, Lashana Lynch and Pixie Lott all looked incredible as they led the star's attended the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards at Claridges Hotel in London on Thursday. The actress, 26, looked typically quirky as she arrived wearing an edgy bridal-style gown which boasted a...
Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos
Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Jennifer Aniston Flaunts Toned Abs In Skimpy Chanel Nipplekini For New Cover Shoot
Jennifer Aniston not only spilled the tea about what she's been going through the last few years, but she also wasn't afraid to pose nearly nude on the cover of Allure for their December issue. On the front page, the Friends alum, 53, flaunted her toned abs while wearing an...
Milla Jovovich Called ‘The Fifth Element’ Costume ‘A Bit Embarrassing’
Here's a look at Milla Jovovich's thoughts on her Leeloo costume for 'The Fifth Element' and why the actor called it 'embarrassing'.
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Heidi Klum’s daughter says mom shut down her first modeling offer
Leni Klum, daughter of legendary model Heidi Klum, recently discussed her own burgeoning modeling career and how it might have even started sooner if it weren’t for her own mom having her pump the brakes.
The Reclamation of the "Tramp Stamp" Tattoo
Recently, TikTok user Callie Wilson posted a video to her 996K followers about the process of getting a lower-back tattoo. Ever since, countless clips have emerged in response, with one proclaiming, "Gen X girls, your time has officially come. Wake up, ladies; the tramp stamp is here." But is it? Just as fashion and beauty recycle trends, so, too, does the body art that go with them. With the 1990s resurgence in full swing and styles like low-rise jeans and crop tops abounding, the lower back is on display. This makes it the ideal time to bring back the lower-back tattoo . . . and TikTok just might have a point.
Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds
Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style
Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets
This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust
In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Katy Perry worries fans, sparks theories after her eyelid appears paralysed during concert
Justin Bieber tells fans half his face is paralysed due to rare virus. Katy Perry has fans doing a double-take after her eyelid appeared to get stuck during a recent concert in Las Vegas. The 38-year-old singer was filmed during a performance at her Las Vegas residency and seemingly suffered...
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State
Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
