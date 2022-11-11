ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Don Jr. and Ivanka Fail to Show Up for Trump’s 2024 Speech, Despite His Pleas

Two of Donald Trump’s adult children failed to make a cameo at their father’s 2024 presidential campaign announcement on Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago golf club.Trump’s extremely online son Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter Ivanka both missed the MAGA-studded event.As for Trump Jr., a source familiar told The Daily Beast on Tuesday night that the self-proclaimed “general of the meme wars” was partaking in a “hunting trip in the mountain west” and “couldn’t get a flight out to make it back for the speech because of bad weather.”On the other hand, Ivanka Trump—who the former president pleaded with to...
NEW YORK STATE
The Daily Reflector

Gary Franks: For GOP, midterms a case of political malpractice

Despite a hurricane-like wind at their backs on the issues, the Republican Party, with the exception of Florida, failed to create a red wave. The midterm elections were a splendid example of democracy working properly, however. When I heard the Democrats’ closing message that the “world was coming to an end” and “our Democracy was in jeopardy,” I thought they were giving hyperbole a bad name. In fact, I thought that the only threat on Election Day was the political careers of Democrat politicians. I...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Daily Reflector

Robert B. Reich: Musk, Trump, and the demeaning of America

Before the midterms, Elon Musk fired half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees, including teams devoted to combating election misinformation — and did it so haphazardly and arbitrarily that most had no idea they were fired until their email accounts were shut off. This was after he fired Twitter’s executives “with cause” to avoid paying them the golden parachutes they’re owed. And after he taunted Twitter and the law firm it worked with in its lawsuit against him, suggesting he would sue all of them. ...
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with GOP votes uncertain

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Staring down the prospect of divided government in the next Congress, Senate Democrats are moving forward with legislation this week to protect same sex and interracial marriages. It’s a vote that’s “as personal as it gets,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Daily Reflector

Cynthia Tucker: White evangelicals choose liar over pastor

In his famous 1963 “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pointedly criticized the white Southern religious leaders of his day, noting that they refused to support the peaceful civil rights movement and refrained from criticizing the violent whites who were trying to stop it. “On sweltering summer days and crisp autumn mornings I have looked at the South’s beautiful churches with their lofty spires pointing heavenward. ... Over and over I have found myself asking: ‘What kind of people...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy