Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign
Former President Donald Trump announced his third presidential run on Tuesday night, after hinting at it for months, saying 'This will not be my campaign. This will be our campaign."
Don Jr. and Ivanka Fail to Show Up for Trump’s 2024 Speech, Despite His Pleas
Two of Donald Trump’s adult children failed to make a cameo at their father’s 2024 presidential campaign announcement on Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago golf club.Trump’s extremely online son Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter Ivanka both missed the MAGA-studded event.As for Trump Jr., a source familiar told The Daily Beast on Tuesday night that the self-proclaimed “general of the meme wars” was partaking in a “hunting trip in the mountain west” and “couldn’t get a flight out to make it back for the speech because of bad weather.”On the other hand, Ivanka Trump—who the former president pleaded with to...
Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance
GOP lawmakers were notably absent from Trump's campaign announcement at Mar-a-Lago. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider.
Gary Franks: For GOP, midterms a case of political malpractice
Despite a hurricane-like wind at their backs on the issues, the Republican Party, with the exception of Florida, failed to create a red wave. The midterm elections were a splendid example of democracy working properly, however. When I heard the Democrats’ closing message that the “world was coming to an end” and “our Democracy was in jeopardy,” I thought they were giving hyperbole a bad name. In fact, I thought that the only threat on Election Day was the political careers of Democrat politicians. I...
Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia
President Joe Biden says it was "unlikely" that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia
Robert B. Reich: Musk, Trump, and the demeaning of America
Before the midterms, Elon Musk fired half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees, including teams devoted to combating election misinformation — and did it so haphazardly and arbitrarily that most had no idea they were fired until their email accounts were shut off. This was after he fired Twitter’s executives “with cause” to avoid paying them the golden parachutes they’re owed. And after he taunted Twitter and the law firm it worked with in its lawsuit against him, suggesting he would sue all of them. ...
Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with GOP votes uncertain
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Staring down the prospect of divided government in the next Congress, Senate Democrats are moving forward with legislation this week to protect same sex and interracial marriages. It’s a vote that’s “as personal as it gets,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.
Cynthia Tucker: White evangelicals choose liar over pastor
In his famous 1963 “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pointedly criticized the white Southern religious leaders of his day, noting that they refused to support the peaceful civil rights movement and refrained from criticizing the violent whites who were trying to stop it. “On sweltering summer days and crisp autumn mornings I have looked at the South’s beautiful churches with their lofty spires pointing heavenward. ... Over and over I have found myself asking: ‘What kind of people...
GREG GUTFELD: Elon Musk does everything with the door open
Greg Gutfeld gives his take on how Elon Musk is running Twitter and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried allegedly donating to the Democrats on 'Gutfeld!'
