Christopher Schurr legal team set for 'informational conference'

The Defense team of former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr will meet with a judge and prosecutors this week after a judge ruled in October to send the case to trial. Schurr is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for shooting Congolese Immigrant Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop on...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Muskegon man on the run after assaulting deputy

Sheriff’s Office says Randy Rinard is armed and dangerous. The Muskegon County Sheriff’s office says it is looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous. Authorities say a deputy had approached 45-year-old Randy Rinard around 3:00 Saturday under suspicion that Rinard was driving a stolen car.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Degage Ministries honors veterans with annual luncheon

Executive Director, Thelma Ensink, said the event honors patrons, donors and volunteers who have served in the armed forces –- drawing specific attention to the housing crisis many veterans face. Degage Ministries, a homeless shelter in downtown Grand Rapids, hosted its annual Veteran’s Day luncheon on Friday. The event...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Powerful Women: Let's Talk - 104: Kristian Grant

Our powerful woman, Kristian Grant recently pulled out a win in her bid to take the 82nd district seat in the State Legislature. A Grand Rapids native, Kristian has dedicated the last 15 years of her life to public service and community building. She’s founded organizations, volunteered for causes she believes in, started businesses and invested in the growth of the Grand Rapids community.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Ep. 10 – Delayed-Onset Muscle Soreness

Welcome to Straight Talk on Health and your host Dr. Chet Zelasko. Together with WGVU in Grand Rapids, Michigan I examined the latest and greatest in the world of health. Whether it's research that makes headlines, another miracle diet, new supplement or an exercise trend. A look at the science behind these things and let you know whether it's real or not. You can check out other things I do on my website: drchet.com. And please sign up for my free emails.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

