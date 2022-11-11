ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Kansas State Defensive Players to Watch vs. Baylor in Week 11

By Denton Ramsey
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hPiGx_0j7jOWG100

Wildcats return six defensive starters from 2021 squad, secondary has found success thus far in 2022

The Kansas State Wildcats football team, winners of eight games in 2021, visit McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 12 for a week 11 Big 12 showdown against Baylor coach Dave Aranda and the Bears.

Saturday's game between the Bears and Wildcats is slated to kick off at 6 p.m. Central Time and will be televised nationally on FS1.

Earlier this week, we took a look at the Kansas State football team as a whole and also analyzed some of the key offensive players to watch in week 11.

Now, it's time to take a quick glance at some key Kansas State defensive players to keep an eye on in week 11's battle between the Bears and Wildcats.

LB Daniel Green

Linebacker Daniel Green, a 6'3, 242-pound senior out of Portland, Oregon, has tallied 31 total tackles (22 solo), two pass deflections, two interceptions and one sack thus far in 2022.

Green played in 13 games for Kansas State in 2021, closing out the campaign with 89 total tackles (69 solo), five pass deflections, three sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, a 6'4, 255-pound junior out of Kansas City, Missouri, has garnered 34 total tackles (23 solo), 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection so far this season.

Anudike-Uzomah appeared in 13 games for the Wildcats in 2021, tallying 52 total tackles (37 solo), 11 sacks and six forced fumbles.

CB Julius Brents

Cornerback Julius Brents, a 6'4, 202-pound senior out of Indianapolis, Indiana, has racked up 31 total tackles (19 solo), two pass deflections and two interceptions thus far in 2022.

Brents played in 13 games for the Wildcats in 2021, picking up 49 total tackles (41 solo), three pass deflections and one interception.

CB Ekow Boye-Doe

Cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, a 6'0, 171-pound senior out of Lawrence, Kansas, has 17 total tackles (15 solo), three pass deflections and one forced fumble so far this season.

Boye-Doe appeared in 13 games for Kansas State in 2021, racking up 22 total tackles (16 solo) and two pass deflections.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnBaylor today! Click here To Listen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia, Kansas State Kickoff and TV Released

Early Sunday Morning the Big 12 released the schedule for the upcoming conference matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) hosting the Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) at 2:00 p.m. EST and streaming on ESPN+. West Virginia is coming off a 23-20 win over the Oklahoma Sooners while Kansas...
MANHATTAN, KS
KLST/KSAN

Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas

There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.10.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
US105

New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business

Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
KILLEEN, TX
texasstandard.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
KAKE TV

2 people dead in vehicle accident outside Manhattan

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people are dead after a two-car accident in Geary County. The accident happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. John A. Wagnaar III, 34, of Manhattan was traveling west in the eastbound passing lane of I-70 and collided with...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
TOPEKA, KS
Inside The Bears

Inside The Bears

Waco, TX
907
Followers
607
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheBears brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Baylor athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/baylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy