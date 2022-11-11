Kansas State Defensive Players to Watch vs. Baylor in Week 11

Wildcats return six defensive starters from 2021 squad, secondary has found success thus far in 2022

The Kansas State Wildcats football team, winners of eight games in 2021, visit McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 12 for a week 11 Big 12 showdown against Baylor coach Dave Aranda and the Bears.

Saturday's game between the Bears and Wildcats is slated to kick off at 6 p.m. Central Time and will be televised nationally on FS1.

Earlier this week, we took a look at the Kansas State football team as a whole and also analyzed some of the key offensive players to watch in week 11.

Now, it's time to take a quick glance at some key Kansas State defensive players to keep an eye on in week 11's battle between the Bears and Wildcats.

LB Daniel Green

Linebacker Daniel Green, a 6'3, 242-pound senior out of Portland, Oregon, has tallied 31 total tackles (22 solo), two pass deflections, two interceptions and one sack thus far in 2022.

Green played in 13 games for Kansas State in 2021, closing out the campaign with 89 total tackles (69 solo), five pass deflections, three sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, a 6'4, 255-pound junior out of Kansas City, Missouri, has garnered 34 total tackles (23 solo), 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection so far this season.

Anudike-Uzomah appeared in 13 games for the Wildcats in 2021, tallying 52 total tackles (37 solo), 11 sacks and six forced fumbles.

CB Julius Brents

Cornerback Julius Brents, a 6'4, 202-pound senior out of Indianapolis, Indiana, has racked up 31 total tackles (19 solo), two pass deflections and two interceptions thus far in 2022.

Brents played in 13 games for the Wildcats in 2021, picking up 49 total tackles (41 solo), three pass deflections and one interception.

CB Ekow Boye-Doe

Cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, a 6'0, 171-pound senior out of Lawrence, Kansas, has 17 total tackles (15 solo), three pass deflections and one forced fumble so far this season.

Boye-Doe appeared in 13 games for Kansas State in 2021, racking up 22 total tackles (16 solo) and two pass deflections.

