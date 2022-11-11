Read full article on original website
4d ago
Would certainly help if many more rental apts., & homes in Kootenai County accepted pets, especially large canines. Guess they will have to rely on people that already own a home to adopt for now.
Jutta Kosielowsky
4d ago
struggle, advertising advertising make cute pictures of the dogs dress them up. have a half sale dog adoption what is wrong with you Idaho people. no imagination?
Related
What’s the most trustworthy pet hospital in Spokane?
Recently, my little baby husky dog fall ill. It eats less and sleeps more. I’m very concerned about its health. So do you know what’s the best pet hospital in Spokane?
'He mostly just acted confused': Bobcat found on the roof of The Coeur d'Alene Resort
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As a security officer at The Coeur d'Alene Resort, Ryan Tyler is used to reports of unusual sightings. Sunday morning's call ranks near the top of them. "There's a bobcat out on the roof," a guest told him. Tyler immediately went to check it out....
Kindness in motion: How an anonymous donor changed a North Idaho family's life
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Everything seemed to be going wrong for Josh France and Brooke Carroll, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “It was one thing after another," France, 40, said Thursday evening. “We didn’t have a place to live, our car breaks down," Carroll, 30, said....
Vigil for four University of Idaho students killed near campus scheduled for after fall break
MOSCOW, Idaho — A vigil for the four students who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho (UI) campus is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to the University of Idaho, the candlelight vigil that was scheduled for this Wednesday night will be postponed until after fall break as most students are out of town for Thanksgiving break. The time the vigil will take place is still yet to be determined.
Skagit County man among 4 found dead near University of Idaho
CONWAY, Wash. — A man from Skagit County was among four people who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho over the weekend. The city of Moscow, Idaho identified Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Wash. as one of the victims Monday. Conway is about six miles south of Mount Vernon.
Bodies of University of Idaho students in Spokane County for autopsies
MOSCOW, ID. — All four bodies of the University of Idaho students killed over the weekend are now in Spokane County for autopsies, according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt. The Medical Examiner in Spokane will perform the autopsies on Wednesday. The coroner says there was a lot of blood, adding she has never seen four students killed in this...
4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus
Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
Where can I buy second-hand furniture in Spokane?
I plan to decorate my old house in Spokane, so I need some cheap and good-quality furniture to save the cost. Where can I buy some old furniture in Spokane? Maybe I can find something surprised me.
Officials say the 4 slain University of Idaho students are victims
Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of deaths.
Idaho considers I-90 expansion as traffic increases between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene
POST FALLS, Idaho — Sounds of clattering plates, welcoming servers, and restaurant chatter fills the inside of Dueling Irons restaurant in Post Falls. But right outside the doors, that sound turns to the whizzing of freeway traffic from the adjacent Interstate 90. Patrons and servers at the restaurant have...
One Killed, Another Injured in Bonner County Rollover
SAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another injured in a rollover crash Tuesday morning near Sagle. According to Idaho State Police, a Mercury SUV rolled on U.S. Highway 95 at a little after 2 a.m. sending a 35-year-old woman to the hospital and killing a 33-year-old man. The woman was first taken to Bonner General Hospital then flown by air ambulance to Kootenai Health. ISP said the investigation is ongoing, but found evidence alcohol and drugs may be a factor in the crash.
Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
Suspect in Spokane Valley SWAT standoff killed by police
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT officers have shot and killed a suspect after a 12-hour standoff in Spokane Valley. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the suspect started a fire at 10:56 a.m. After he started the fire, he walked out of the home. The SWAT team then shot and killed the suspect.
Employees evacuated from Amazon location in Spokane Valley due to fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A fire broke out at the Amazon Distribution Facility location in Spokane Valley, which resulted in 325 employees being evacuated from the building. The Spokane Valley Fire Department said units on the scene reported a fire in a recycling grinder and the attached large dumpster at the facility. SVFD says the fire has been contained to...
Spokane street leaf pickup begins Sunday
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Is your street plagued by a blanket of leaves? The City of Spokane Street Maintenance Division is getting ready to get rid of them. According to the City of Spokane website, the leaf pickup activities will begin in the Audubon Park and Driscoll areas. City officials are asking residents to remove their cars from the streets to help crews pick up the leaves.
'Who has the power in today's housing market?' Local real estate experts weigh in
SPOKANE, Wash. — It can feel like the housing market is constantly changing. Taking a snapshot of the market in both eastern Washington and north Idaho Fall 2022, who do realtors say is on top?. Buyers or sellers?. Our local real estate experts, contributing to the conversation:. Cindy Carrigan...
Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane
In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
Coeur d’Alene City Council to consider hiring a company to monitor vacation rentals
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council may take action tonight on a proposal to hire a company for short-term rental host compliance services, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The move would give the city the means to go after an...
The dry, cold weather continues – Mark
It’s going to begin clearing and get colder tonight. It’s going to be cold through the week with no snow expected. Grab your winter layers, because you’ll need them!. We’re going to see sunshine this afternoon and cold temperatures today with clear and cold temperatures overnight.
House catches fire on scene of SWAT standoff in Spokane County
A house in Greenacres where Spokane County deputies were engaged in a standoff caught fire on Tuesday morning. Greenacres Elementary School closed for the day.
