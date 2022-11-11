ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Comments / 15

Rdone
4d ago

Would certainly help if many more rental apts., & homes in Kootenai County accepted pets, especially large canines. Guess they will have to rely on people that already own a home to adopt for now.

Reply
6
Jutta Kosielowsky
4d ago

struggle, advertising advertising make cute pictures of the dogs dress them up. have a half sale dog adoption what is wrong with you Idaho people. no imagination?

Reply(3)
2
Related
KREM2

Vigil for four University of Idaho students killed near campus scheduled for after fall break

MOSCOW, Idaho — A vigil for the four students who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho (UI) campus is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to the University of Idaho, the candlelight vigil that was scheduled for this Wednesday night will be postponed until after fall break as most students are out of town for Thanksgiving break. The time the vigil will take place is still yet to be determined.
MOSCOW, ID
KING 5

Skagit County man among 4 found dead near University of Idaho

CONWAY, Wash. — A man from Skagit County was among four people who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho over the weekend. The city of Moscow, Idaho identified Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Wash. as one of the victims Monday. Conway is about six miles south of Mount Vernon.
MOSCOW, ID
KTTS

4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus

Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Killed, Another Injured in Bonner County Rollover

SAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another injured in a rollover crash Tuesday morning near Sagle. According to Idaho State Police, a Mercury SUV rolled on U.S. Highway 95 at a little after 2 a.m. sending a 35-year-old woman to the hospital and killing a 33-year-old man. The woman was first taken to Bonner General Hospital then flown by air ambulance to Kootenai Health. ISP said the investigation is ongoing, but found evidence alcohol and drugs may be a factor in the crash.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Suspect in Spokane Valley SWAT standoff killed by police

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT officers have shot and killed a suspect after a 12-hour standoff in Spokane Valley. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the suspect started a fire at 10:56 a.m. After he started the fire, he walked out of the home. The SWAT team then shot and killed the suspect.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Spokane street leaf pickup begins Sunday

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Is your street plagued by a blanket of leaves? The City of Spokane Street Maintenance Division is getting ready to get rid of them. According to the City of Spokane website, the leaf pickup activities will begin in the Audubon Park and Driscoll areas. City officials are asking residents to remove their cars from the streets to help crews pick up the leaves.
SPOKANE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane

In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

The dry, cold weather continues – Mark

It’s going to begin clearing and get colder tonight. It’s going to be cold through the week with no snow expected. Grab your winter layers, because you’ll need them!. We’re going to see sunshine this afternoon and cold temperatures today with clear and cold temperatures overnight.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy