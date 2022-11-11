Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
Chinese Trade Unexpectedly Drops as Demand Slowdown Worsens
China’s exports and imports both unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than two years, with rising risks of a recession causing overseas consumers to buy less and domestic problems such as Covid Zero controls and a housing slump hitting demand at home. Exports in dollar terms fell...
Asian stocks surge after lower US inflation eases rate fears
BEIJING — Asian stock markets surged Friday after U.S.inflation eased by more than expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes. Hong Kong’s market benchmark jumped 5.4%. Seoul and Sydney rose almost 3%. Shanghai and Tokyo also advanced. Oil prices edged higher....
kitco.com
No surge of Russian metal into LME warehouses - exchange
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - London Metal Exchange approved warehouses have not seen a surge of Russian metal after unfounded worries that the bulk of consumers would shun the metal, the LME said. The exchange released new data showing there was no major change in the amounts of Russian metal...
Agriculture Online
Wheat rises on U.S. winter crop concerns; soybeans ease
SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Tuesday, as supply concerns underpinned the market with the condition of the U.S. winter crop at its lowest in decades and the Russia-Ukraine conflict curbing exports. Soybeans slid, while corn was largely unchanged as traders adjusted positions ahead of monthly...
kitco.com
Is gold the first metal to bottom? And is Bitcoin price low enough to outperform traditional risk assets? Bloomberg Intelligence weighs in
(Kitco News) Gold has solid support between $1,600-$1,700 an ounce and could be the first metal to bottom. And Bitcoin is now low enough to start outperforming traditional risk assets, Bloomberg Intelligence said in its November outlook reports. After finding its bottom, gold could be on its way higher as...
Stocks gain ground after wholesale inflation eases in US
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday after the government reported another decline in the pace of wholesale price inflation last month, the latest glimpse of hope that inflationary pressures in the U.S. might be easing. The S&P 500 index rose 1.5%...
kitco.com
U.S. Dollar has the largest single-week drop this year propping gold higher
The U.S. dollar just had its largest weekly drop in 2022. On Monday the dollar index opened at approximately 111.034 and as of 3:23 PM, EST is currently fixed and closed at 106.275. In a single week, the U.S. dollar index lost 4.824 points which is a percentage decline of - 4.286%.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Surge On Soft Factory Gate Inflation Data, Walmart Earnings Beat
U.S. stocks moved firmly higher Tuesday, while the dollar slipped against its global peers and Treasury yields retreated, as investors looked to consolidate last week's rally ahead following a better-than-expected reading of factory gate inflation and solid earnings from the nation's biggest retailers. The Commerce Department said producer price inflation...
kitco.com
Rich nations stick to coal phase-out as China builds new plants
LONDON/SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Rich nations have stuck to pledges to phase out coal power despite the energy crunch in the wake of the Ukraine war but China's expanding coal fleet risks counteracting the climate impact of the closures, a report said on Tuesday. Countries within the...
Wall Street banks turn upbeat on emerging market debt
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks are raising their outlook for emerging markets' hard-currency bonds as a slowdown in U.S. rate hikes could provide some breathing space for the embattled asset class.
China consumer, factory activity down as virus controls rise
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese consumer spending contracted in October and factory activity weakened as anti-virus controls following a rise in infections weighed on the economy. Retail sales sank 0.5% compared with a year ago, down from September’s 2.5% expansion, as millions of people were confined to their homes, government data showed Tuesday. Growth in factory output decelerated to 5% from the previous month’s 6.3%.
kitco.com
Shares and bonds chastened as Fed, ECB urge care
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Shares steadied and bond yields remained close to multi-year highs on Monday after U.S. and European central bankers encouraged caution as they battle to curb inflation via rate hikes, without throttling growth. U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Sunday warned investors against getting carried...
U.S. Economy Returned to Growth in Third Quarter
A shopper at Herald Square in New York on Aug. 27, 2022. (Hiroko Masuike/The New York Times) The U.S. economy grew slowly over the summer, adding to fears of a looming recession — but also keeping alive the hope that one might be avoided.
kitco.com
Economic slowdown will hit lower-income Canadians hardest, BoC's Macklem says
OTTAWA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lower-income Canadians will be disproportionately affected by the slowdown in economic activity that is needed to ease inflationary pressures, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Monday. Macklem, in opening remarks to the fourth annual Conference on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance...
kitco.com
Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in U.S. inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth. The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold hits 3-month high as Fed remarks weigh on dollar
(Reuters) - Gold prices scaled a three-month peak on Tuesday, as the dollar pulled back after U.S. Federal Reserve officials signalled a slower pace of interest rate hikes. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,773.06 per ounce by 1026 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 15 earlier. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,777.10.
CNBC
Hong Kong stocks jump after China trims quarantine period, up more than 7%
Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 7% as Chinese state media reported Covid measures for travel will be eased. Shares in the Asia-Pacific also rose after the release of U.S. inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked. The Nikkei 225 in Japan closed up 2.98% at...
kitco.com
Copper near 5-month high on China's property support; Fed warning caps gains
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices hovered near a five-month high on Monday, as supportive measures from the Chinese government for its property sector that consumes a vast amount of metals boosted sentiment. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.3% at $8,519 a tonne by 0725 GMT,...
CNBC
Gold near one-month peak with focus on U.S. inflation data
Gold steadied near a one-month peak on Wednesday, although prices were stuck in a tight range with gains curbed by an uptick in the dollar and investor caution ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,712.09 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were also steady...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dip and bond yields rise as Waller dents pivot hope
NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks eased on Monday after scoring its biggest weekly percentage gain in two years last week and U.S. bond yields rose as a Federal Reserve official dampened hopes the central bank may be close to pausing its tightening path. Equities...
