WAFF
3 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck, 1 taken to local hospital
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was flown to a hospital after an early morning wreck on Friday. That’s according to multiple law enforcement and county officials. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating the single-vehicle wreck. They say it...
WAFF
Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest
Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his mother, found dead the next day. Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his mother, found dead the next day. VIDEO: Scene of fatal crash in Cullman County (WBRC) Updated: 6 hours ago. Three teens were killed in a crash...
WAFF
Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens
Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest. Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest. Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his mother, found dead the next day. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his...
WAFF
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested one of the inmates that escaped custody Saturday night. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden escaped from custody Saturday night on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones.
WAFF
Man arrested for robbing gas station at gunpoint
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested Saturday morning after robbing a gas station at gunpoint Friday morning. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Corbin Gaines, 27, was arrested without incident Saturday morning. Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify him from surveillance video at the gas station.
WAFF
Susan Moore High School hosts prayer vigil for three teens who died in Cullman Co. crash
BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A somber day in Blount County Friday as three teenagers were killed in an early morning car accident in Cullman County with a fourth person still in critical condition. Students, teachers, staff, and community members gathered in prayer Friday afternoon at Susan Moore High School. Schools...
WAFF
Man shot in leg by his mother after he allegedly attacked his brother with a baseball bat
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Lawrence County was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg by his mother after he allegedly assaulted his brother with a baseball bat, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a spokesperson with the Lawrence County...
WAFF
48 Blitz Thursday Preview Show: Week 12
The Veterans Day parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in downtown Huntsville. 2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. 2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. Powell Police Department has pursuit suspect in custody. Updated: 14 hours ago. Powell Police Department has pursuit suspect...
Man hit by train in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is being treated at UAB Hospital after being hit by a train in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman Police Department reports. Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was hit by a train at the corner of 1st Ave and 4th Street SE around 10:38 a.m. According to the CPD, Moon […]
WAFF
Tennessee Valley teams advance to third round
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The third round of the Playoffs continue November 11th as 10 teams from the Tennessee Valley advance. The Super 7 State Championships are set for November 30th- December 1st at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus of Auburn University. Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs.
WAFF
‘Coach Prime’ ready to take on Alabama A&M Bulldogs Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re now less than 24 hours away from the Gulf Coast classic football game. It pits Alabama A&M Bulldogs, against the undefeated Jackson State Tigers coached by “Prime Time” himself-hall of famer Deion Sanders. The team luncheon was held Friday, and there was...
