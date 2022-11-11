ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens

Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest. Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest. Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his mother, found dead the next day. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Lincoln County inmates found, one dead

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested one of the inmates that escaped custody Saturday night. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden escaped from custody Saturday night on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Man arrested for robbing gas station at gunpoint

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested Saturday morning after robbing a gas station at gunpoint Friday morning. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Corbin Gaines, 27, was arrested without incident Saturday morning. Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify him from surveillance video at the gas station.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

48 Blitz Thursday Preview Show: Week 12

The Veterans Day parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in downtown Huntsville. 2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. 2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. Powell Police Department has pursuit suspect in custody. Updated: 14 hours ago. Powell Police Department has pursuit suspect...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Man hit by train in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is being treated at UAB Hospital after being hit by a train in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman Police Department reports. Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was hit by a train at the corner of 1st Ave and 4th Street SE around 10:38 a.m. According to the CPD, Moon […]
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Tennessee Valley teams advance to third round

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The third round of the Playoffs continue November 11th as 10 teams from the Tennessee Valley advance. The Super 7 State Championships are set for November 30th- December 1st at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus of Auburn University. Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

‘Coach Prime’ ready to take on Alabama A&M Bulldogs Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re now less than 24 hours away from the Gulf Coast classic football game. It pits Alabama A&M Bulldogs, against the undefeated Jackson State Tigers coached by “Prime Time” himself-hall of famer Deion Sanders. The team luncheon was held Friday, and there was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

