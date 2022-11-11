ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Announces Addition of Jacolb Cole

By John E. Hoover
Sooners head coach Porter Moser welcomes in just one newcomer in the 2023-24 recruiting class.

Oklahoma officially announced the signing of 2023-24 forward Jacolb Cole on Friday during the early national signing period.

Cole, a 6-foot-8 senior from Bellaire, TX, is a 4-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals and a 3-star by 247Sports. He is ranked No. 69 on the ESPN100, No. 107 nationally by Rivals and the No. 6 player in Missouri by 247Sports.

“Jacolb's length, versatility and athleticism allow him to play multiple positions and be impactful on the defensive end,” coach Porter Moser said in an OU press release. “He is a willing passer with excellent ball handling skills and he uses his length to create off the bounce.

“Jacolb has an edge to win and our conversations from the beginning were all about winning. We are building the program through a group of guys committed to win and Jacolb will be a welcomed addition to the Oklahoma men's basketball family.”


Cole attended Bellaire High School for three years and moved to Missouri for his senior season at Link Academy. He averaged 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest in 84 starts for Bellaire.

He attended the 2022 USA Basketball Junior National Team April minicamp and was one of 16 finalists for the 2021 USA U16 National Team roster.

Cole was named 2021-22 6A Region 3 District MVP and earned 6A All-Region honors. He averaged 22.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game in 28 games and led Bellaire to a 21-9 finish and an appearance in the 6A regionals.

Cole started 18 games as a sophomore and tallied 19.7 points, 8.5 bounds, 4.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per contest. He earned second team all-district honors.

During his freshman campaign, he started 36 games and averaged 8.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per contest.

