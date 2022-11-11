Lions' Injury Report: Reynolds Out, 4 Players Questionable

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 10 injury report released Friday.

The Detroit Lions are getting slightly healthier, as they go on the road to face the Chicago Bears this week.

While Josh Reynolds will likely be evaluated this weekend to determine if he can play, a returning Trinity Benson should see a few offensive snaps this week.

On defense, Detroit is aware of the Bears' emphasis on rushing the football.

Led by running back David Montgomery and quarterback Justin Fields, the Bears' offense has had recent success rushing the football, despite opposing teams being aware of its plans.

“Yeah, I think the one thing that’s really impressive about how they operate is, because they went through the season the first couple of games, and I don’t know if things were going as well as they wanted it to, but just like any other team, I think they adjusted," Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn told reporters. "I think over the past three weeks, they adjusted on how they operate with this (Justin Fields) quarterback, and he’s playing at a high level right now.

"I would say in the run, and really in the pass game when you think about it, man, he’s not getting the yards that you’d want, but he’s being efficient with what he’s doing," Glenn continued. "And, I’ll tell you what, these two backs they have, I mean, they’re really good now. They’re really, really good, and the thing is they break tackles, and they can find the seam. So, we really have to be disciplined."

Detroit Lions' Week 10 Friday Injury Report