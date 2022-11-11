ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions' Injury Report: Reynolds Out, 4 Players Questionable

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WbfCA_0j7jNanq00

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 10 injury report released Friday.

The Detroit Lions are getting slightly healthier, as they go on the road to face the Chicago Bears this week.

While Josh Reynolds will likely be evaluated this weekend to determine if he can play, a returning Trinity Benson should see a few offensive snaps this week.

On defense, Detroit is aware of the Bears' emphasis on rushing the football.

Led by running back David Montgomery and quarterback Justin Fields, the Bears' offense has had recent success rushing the football, despite opposing teams being aware of its plans.

“Yeah, I think the one thing that’s really impressive about how they operate is, because they went through the season the first couple of games, and I don’t know if things were going as well as they wanted it to, but just like any other team, I think they adjusted," Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn told reporters. "I think over the past three weeks, they adjusted on how they operate with this (Justin Fields) quarterback, and he’s playing at a high level right now.

"I would say in the run, and really in the pass game when you think about it, man, he’s not getting the yards that you’d want, but he’s being efficient with what he’s doing," Glenn continued. "And, I’ll tell you what, these two backs they have, I mean, they’re really good now. They’re really, really good, and the thing is they break tackles, and they can find the seam. So, we really have to be disciplined."

Detroit Lions' Week 10 Friday Injury Report

  • Josh Reynolds -- Back (NP) Out
  • Matt Nelson -- Calf (LP) Doubtful
  • Malcolm Rodriguez -- Elbow (LP) Questionable
  • Chase Lucas -- Ankle (LP) Questionable
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Ankle (LP) Questionable
  • Kerby Joseph -- Concussion protocol (FP) Questionable
  • D'Andre Swift -- Ankle/shoulder (FP)
  • Frank Ragnow -- Foot (FP)
  • Jamaal Williams -- Resting veteran (FP)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Packers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver To Practice Squad

It didn't take Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers long to fill the vacancy left by wide receiver Amari Rodgers.  The Packers on Tuesday announced their signing of veteran wideout Dede Westbrook to their practice squad.  This came hours after Rodgers' release. A third-round pick in the ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Colin Cowherd Calls For 1 NFL Head Coach To Be Fired

A frustrating season for the Denver Broncos continued on Sunday. The Broncos mustered just 10 points during a loss to the Tennessee Titans, falling to 3-6 on the year. Sports talk personality Colin Cowherd believes that should be the final straw for first-year Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. ...
DENVER, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Chiefs JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Rumored Girlfriend, Alessandra Gesiotto

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a scary injury in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After the dangerous high hit, he went through concussion protocol, and the timeline for his return is uncertain. This has put a limelight on his personal life, and people want to know who JuJu Smith-Schuster’s new girlfriend is. Although he has been highly secretive about his love life, the football pro has been spotted with a girl a few times. JuJu Smith-Schuster’s rumored girlfriend, Alessandra Gesiotto, is an actress, too. We reveal more about JuJu Smith-Schuster’s rumored girlfriend in this Alessandra Gesiotto wiki.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Lions aim for rare 3-game winning streak against Giants

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A three-game winning streak wouldn't be a big deal for most NFL franchises. For the Detroit Lions, it would go down as a major development. The Lions (3-6) haven't won three in a row since November 2017. They can finally match that by defeating the New York Giants (7-2) on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
Golf Digest

Dan Campbell couldn’t take his eyes off Bills-Vikings during his victory press conference, is all of us

Sunday was a good day to be a Detroit Lions fan. Yes, that’s a sentence we actually just typed. They entered the fourth quarter at Soldier Field trailing 24-10 before rattling off three final-frame touchdowns to take down the Bears 31-30. The win was Dan Campbell’s first road win as head coach of the Lions, the franchise’s first 14-point fourth-quarter comeback since 1993, and their first back-to-back wins since 2020. Needless to say, everybody—especially Campbell—was fired up.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win

In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays

The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
CHICAGO, IL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy