Dom Amore: For UConn football it’s down to the last home game and the goal may be closer, but it’s still to go

Over the last couple of years, my email and Twitter account has often been filled with one question about UConn football.

“What is the goal?”

There is no conference championship to play for, and the playoffs (wait, we’re talking about the playoffs ?) would appear out of reach for the foreseeable future. And this is unfamiliar, maybe unnatural territory for a Connecticut sports fan. The Whalers never got close enough to the Stanley Cup to see their reflection in the silver, but we all knew that was the goal. The Connecticut Sun have twice knocked on the door to the WNBA title, and the immediate goal for the next coach is to kick it in.

Once the UConn women achieved perfection for the first time in 1995, that has been the standard ever since. This week, as a highly touted recruiting class signed, we heard UConn men’s coach Dan Hurley say anything less than a national championship, which would be the program’s fifth, would have to be considered a failure. We know the UConn baseball program longs to reach the College World Series, the men’s hockey team has Hockey East and NCAA championships in its crosshairs. UConn’s field hockey team is a perennial championship contender.

Yale needs to beat Harvard — in everything. Trinity and Wesleyan, who play Saturday, stage a yearly Super Bowl all their own. Beyond our borders, within rooting distance, are the New York and Boston pro teams and their high achievements and annual expectations.

So what is the goal that can get fans back into UConn football? Well, for the moment, it’s this: Give the state a handful of entertaining, exciting weekends each year, and keep the home games meaningful to the end. The last three home games have yielded wins that have the state intrigued, and the last home game, against Liberty on Saturday at noon, means something. For Jim Mora’s first season, check and check.

“It’s definitely fun,” freshman quarterback Zion Turner said this week. “Every day in practice, we’re practicing to have more practices.”

The Huskies (5-5) have beaten the teams they were supposed to beat, seized a couple of games that proved to be winnable by the time they came up on the schedule. Now, to take another step and make a convincing case to play in a bowl game — and as an independent, UConn would have to be more that simply eligible. tHE Huskies need to take down a team that is having a good season, a ranked team. Enter Liberty (8-1), ranked No. 19 with a series of impressive victories, including last week on the road at Arkansas.

“It would be hard to argue that it’s not the biggest win in school history,” coach Hugh Freeze told reporters this week. “You’re not talking about an SEC team that’s not having a good season. To go into an SEC stadium, and we’re not into the NIL money like that conference is, and yet we found a way to get it done.”

Liberty beat BYU by four touchdowns the previous week and its only loss was to another ranked team, Wake Forest, by one point. “Here’s what jumps out at me, they’re really talented” said Mora, who has studied five of Liberty’s games.

The Flames, favored by 14 points, are also an FBS independent set to join Conference USA in 2023. They represent the possibilities for UConn football. Since Sept. 10, 2005, when UConn beat Liberty 59-0, the Flames are 126-78, while UConn is 78-126. Could this game be some serendipitous turning point? If Liberty, which has won three bowl games since transitioning to FBS in 2017, can build a top 20 program almost overnight, one has to believe it’s not out of reach for UConn, with its brand, reputation and facilities. And once Mora came and changed the whole tenor of the program it looks more real than ever.

“We’re about to play a very, very, very hungry football team that’s extremely well coached and believing right now that they can become bowl eligible in [Mora’s] Year One,” Freeze said. “It reminds me of us here in Year One.”

If UConn loses here, the final game at Army would be another opportunity to get to 6-6, but a win over Liberty would be big statement, bigger based on 2022 realities than the signature win over Boston College.

Getting Connecticut, a sports show-me state, to board a bandwagon without an easily identifiable destination takes more than a few nice wins. Ticket sales as of Friday, 16,155, indicate the rainy remnants of Hurricane Nicole and the low brand recognition of the opponent will keep the crowd down. But that’s enough people to generate the necessary noise to help UConn.

So it bears repeating: This will be a big ask for UConn, but there could be a real reward attached to it — a bowl game. The Bahamas? Tampa, Montgomery, Ala., Frisco, Texas? The Huskies would take a bid to Siberia to play an extra game and why not? It’s a goal and it’s within reach.

Dom Amore can be reached at damore@courant.com