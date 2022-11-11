Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show goes on the Cattail Marsh Van Tour
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went on a Cattail Marsh Van Tour, located at 4233 Babe Zaharias Drive, Beaumont, TX 77705. You can learn more details or book a tour at this site.
fox4beaumont.com
Memorial High School and PAISD mourning student's death: "Always a very happy soul"
PORT ARTHUR — Update- Memorial faculty and staff remember Nancy Chavez and call her an exemplary student. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more details. Memorial High School and the Port Arthur Independent School District are mourning the death of a student. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso tells KFDM/Fox...
fox4beaumont.com
Special report on youth crime and why some are calling it out of control
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The population at the Jefferson County Jail now includes four juveniles. One is charged with burglary, two are charged with murder, and the fourth is in there accused of capital murder. Evidence that criminals in Southeast Texas are getting younger and more dangerous. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel...
fox4beaumont.com
Judge orders autopsy in the death of unhoused woman found near property
BEAUMONT — Update: The woman was reportedly wearing only a pair of socks, pajama pants and a t-shirt in weather that, according to KFDM Chief Meteorologist Greg Bostwick, reached near freezing temperatures in some areas. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. has ordered an autopsy after a woman...
fox4beaumont.com
On the Run seeking your help in finding a murder suspect
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Now it's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, KFDM/Fox 4 teams up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to highlight a man or woman who is on the run. This week's fugitive is wanted on a murder...
fox4beaumont.com
Economic growth for Mauriceville as new businesses move in to town
MAURICEVILLE — Many new businesses are opening in Mauriceville. M&D Supply, Mr. Burger, and Tropical Vibes Daiquiris shop are among the new businesses. KFDM/Fox4 Reporter Mya Caleb reports.
fox4beaumont.com
DPS investigating deaths of man, woman struck while walking on Interstate 10
JEFFERSON COUNTY — From DPS - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate Highway 10, near the 843-mile marker, that occurred Sunday, November 13, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 9:40 p.m., a 2007 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer...
fox4beaumont.com
Autopsy: Marilu Lopez-Berrios died of manual strangulation, ex-boyfriend charged
BEAUMONT — Marilu Lopez-Berrios died of manual strangulation with blunt force trauma of the head a contributing factor, according to autopsy results Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Senior released to KFDM/Fox 4 News. We've also obtained a probable cause affidavit for the arrest of her ex-boyfriend for the...
fox4beaumont.com
Orange County Sheriff's Office investigating death of tugboat crew member
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a tugboat crew member, according to information Captain Joey Jacobs provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. Captain Jacobs says the office was notified of the death at about 5 p.m. Monday off Mansfield Ferry Road. That's at...
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show previews Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at the Lutcher Theatre in Orange
ORANGE — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to Orange to learn more about the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer show that will be happening at the Lutcher Theater. "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" November 19, 2:00 & 6:00 p.m. The beloved TV classic soars off the screen and...
