Minnesota State

fox32chicago.com

Experian to pay millions in lawsuit settlement, Illinois residents impacted

CHICAGO - Experian will pay more than $16 million to settle lawsuits over a nationwide data breach. The breach in 2015 compromised the personal information of more than 15 million people. Those impacted had submitted credit applications with T-Mobile. The Illinois attorney general says more than 735,000 people in our...
Q985

A website says a College in Illinois is Not Worth Attending

It is time for high school juniors and seniors to figure out which schools they want to go to further their educations after high school. And with the rising cost of college education, you want to be really sure you're getting your money's worth, so you might want to avoid this one school in Illinois according to a financial website.
Fox 32 Chicago

Texas federal judge blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness

A federal judge in Texas blocked President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program Thursday, halting the administration's efforts to distribute the debt forgiveness. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman called Biden’s program an "unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power and must be vacated." However, the Biden administration moved...
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: OSHA looks for Caterpillar fine; mail carrier accused of stealing checks; grants to monitor air quality

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing fines of $145,000 against Caterpillar for not installing safety equipment at a foundry near Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron last June. Steven Dierkes, 39, died instantly after falling into a crucible at the Mapleton foundry. The facility manufacturers cast...
Fox 32 Chicago

New Jersey man sentenced to 3 years for defrauding Chicago investors

CHICAGO - An investment manager was sentenced to three years in federal prison after swindling Chicago-based investors out of up to $1.5 million. Eugene Z. Nowak, 57, pretended to be the president of an investment firm with ties to multinational banks from 2013 to 2016 and hoodwinked Chicago investors by promising their funds would be used to provide "bridge funding," for his fake company to close a $33 million financial transaction involving a large international bank.
fox32chicago.com

Illinois to receive over $19.5M in Google settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a more than $391 million bipartisan national settlement with Google on Monday. Illinois will receive more than $19.5 million under the settlement. An investigation, opened in 2018 by Raoul and a coalition of attorneys general, revealed that Google misled consumers about...
KCRG.com

Six people charged with video gaming machine thefts in Illinois

LEE COUNTY, Illinois (KCRG) - On August 12th, 2022 the Illinois Attorney General’s Office convened a grand jury in Lee County which handed down 99 indictments against 6 individuals in connection to a slew of burglaries of video gaming machines across the state. A task force was created by...
Fox 32 Chicago

Illinois elects Democrat Eric Sorensen to US House seat

CHICAGO - A battleground race between newbies aiming to fill retiring U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos' seat in Illinois’ 17th district tipped in Democrat Eric Sorensen's favor, representing a key win for the party as it tries to maintain control of Congress. Sorenson, a meteorologist from Rockford, defeated Republican Esther...
Washington Examiner

Union leaders declare victory to ban 'right to work' in Illinois

Supporters of a ballot measure to enshrine collective bargaining in the Illinois state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, amends the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work laws in the future. Right-to-work laws, which are in place in about half the states, allow workers to decide whether to join a labor union.
B100

Don’t Forget, It’s Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Illinois

The Quad Cities experienced pretty warm weather in October and it's been pretty decent to begin November. But this warm fall weather is going to come to a screeching halt beginning this weekend. While it's tempting to warm up your car when it's cold outside, if you live on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, it could get you in serious trouble.
5 On Your Side

Here's a breakdown of how Illinois voted in the election

CHICAGO — The Illinois election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Democratic Incumbent J.B. Pritzker won reelection as Illinois Governor, Tammy Duckworth won reelection for her seat in the U.S. Senate and locally, the race for the U.S. House Illinois District 13 was won by Democratic candidate, Nikki Budzinski.
