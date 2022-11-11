Read full article on original website
Illinois congresswomen push for improved healthcare coverage before end of year
CHICAGO - Some Illinois representatives are calling on Congress to do more to improve healthcare coverage in its end-of-the-year agenda. Representatives Lauren Underwood and Robin Kelly are asking for expanded postpartum Medicaid coverage, and stronger Medicaid coverage for people in Puerto Rico. Underwood and Kelly both spoke at a virtual...
Illinois officials urge flu, COVID vaccines
The flu is bad and early this year. So, be careful if you are heading to certain regions in the U.S. this Thanksgiving.
Illinois’ new Secretary of State promises to improve vehicle services
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Secretary of State-elect, Alexi Giannoulias, revealed some of his plans to improve the state’s vehicle services on Friday. “Modernization is going to be the key to everything we do going forward,” he said. “So, I can’t speak about the past, but I’m excited for the new technology that we’re going […]
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with posting threatening messages on Facebook, arrested in Kansas
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Dane County is facing two counts of making threats to injure an individual after allegedly posting messages on Facebook. According to the Department of Justice, 52-year-old Michael Yaker is charged with sending and posting threatening messages online. The alleged communications threatened to injure a Wisconsin citizen.
fox32chicago.com
Experian to pay millions in lawsuit settlement, Illinois residents impacted
CHICAGO - Experian will pay more than $16 million to settle lawsuits over a nationwide data breach. The breach in 2015 compromised the personal information of more than 15 million people. Those impacted had submitted credit applications with T-Mobile. The Illinois attorney general says more than 735,000 people in our...
A website says a College in Illinois is Not Worth Attending
It is time for high school juniors and seniors to figure out which schools they want to go to further their educations after high school. And with the rising cost of college education, you want to be really sure you're getting your money's worth, so you might want to avoid this one school in Illinois according to a financial website.
Texas federal judge blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness
A federal judge in Texas blocked President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program Thursday, halting the administration's efforts to distribute the debt forgiveness. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman called Biden’s program an "unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power and must be vacated." However, the Biden administration moved...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: OSHA looks for Caterpillar fine; mail carrier accused of stealing checks; grants to monitor air quality
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing fines of $145,000 against Caterpillar for not installing safety equipment at a foundry near Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron last June. Steven Dierkes, 39, died instantly after falling into a crucible at the Mapleton foundry. The facility manufacturers cast...
New Jersey man sentenced to 3 years for defrauding Chicago investors
CHICAGO - An investment manager was sentenced to three years in federal prison after swindling Chicago-based investors out of up to $1.5 million. Eugene Z. Nowak, 57, pretended to be the president of an investment firm with ties to multinational banks from 2013 to 2016 and hoodwinked Chicago investors by promising their funds would be used to provide "bridge funding," for his fake company to close a $33 million financial transaction involving a large international bank.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois to receive over $19.5M in Google settlement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a more than $391 million bipartisan national settlement with Google on Monday. Illinois will receive more than $19.5 million under the settlement. An investigation, opened in 2018 by Raoul and a coalition of attorneys general, revealed that Google misled consumers about...
KCRG.com
Six people charged with video gaming machine thefts in Illinois
LEE COUNTY, Illinois (KCRG) - On August 12th, 2022 the Illinois Attorney General’s Office convened a grand jury in Lee County which handed down 99 indictments against 6 individuals in connection to a slew of burglaries of video gaming machines across the state. A task force was created by...
Illinois elects Democrat Eric Sorensen to US House seat
CHICAGO - A battleground race between newbies aiming to fill retiring U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos' seat in Illinois’ 17th district tipped in Democrat Eric Sorensen's favor, representing a key win for the party as it tries to maintain control of Congress. Sorenson, a meteorologist from Rockford, defeated Republican Esther...
Washington Examiner
Union leaders declare victory to ban 'right to work' in Illinois
Supporters of a ballot measure to enshrine collective bargaining in the Illinois state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, amends the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work laws in the future. Right-to-work laws, which are in place in about half the states, allow workers to decide whether to join a labor union.
What Car Color Is The Most Likely To Be Pulled Over In Illinois?
There are many urban legends about getting pulled over. One big myth is that red cars always get pulled over the most. Does the color or model of the car matter so much that it can actually make it so one car gets pulled over more than all the others?
Don’t Forget, It’s Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Illinois
The Quad Cities experienced pretty warm weather in October and it's been pretty decent to begin November. But this warm fall weather is going to come to a screeching halt beginning this weekend. While it's tempting to warm up your car when it's cold outside, if you live on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, it could get you in serious trouble.
Illinois, Here’s Why You Could Be Arrested If You Don’t Carry Cash
Illinois is back at it with some weird laws and this one is definitely on that list. How many of us routinely carry cash these days? It seems like it's not very many of us, especially with apps like Venmo and CashApp to pay our friends back for the iced coffees.
A Five-Year Illinois Drug Investigation, Ended With 7 Unlucky Illinoisans Arrested
After a five-year investigation, seven Illinois residents were arrested on some major drug charges. NewsGazette. A "highly organized" and "high tech" drug operation was watched in Illinois for about five years. The feds and local law enforcement kept a close eye on a situation that was spread across Champaign County, in Illinois.
Some of Wisconsin's biggest cities OK marijuana legalization referendums
There is major support for the legalization of marijuana in several local cities, according to election results.
Here's a breakdown of how Illinois voted in the election
CHICAGO — The Illinois election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Democratic Incumbent J.B. Pritzker won reelection as Illinois Governor, Tammy Duckworth won reelection for her seat in the U.S. Senate and locally, the race for the U.S. House Illinois District 13 was won by Democratic candidate, Nikki Budzinski.
12 Charged with Over 100 Crimes in Eastern Iowa Drug Sting
In a state that has had its issues with criminals making and distributing illegal narcotics, it's always good to see a hefty drug bust take place -- especially in eastern Iowa. Folks like myself who are big fans of law and order got a big win over the weekend in...
