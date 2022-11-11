Frustrations have grown over faulty elevators at Lakeview Towers, and little has changed, the 11 News I-Team has learned. Residents of a Baltimore high-rise are worried about their safety. Six months ago, the I-Team first heard about residents' concerns at the Lakeview Towers apartment buildings in Baltimore, specifically when it came to faulty elevators. It was a problem so bad, at times, that a wheelchair-bound man found himself crawling up six flights of stairs to get to his apartment.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO