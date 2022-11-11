ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

New coalition aims to improve quality of public education in BCPS

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A brand new coalition aimed at advancing equity in public education is making its public debut. The newly formed coalition is called the Baltimore County Education Justice Table. The group wants to connect Baltimore County around common concerns and chart a new path in educational reform.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
progressivegrocer.com

Giant Food to Open 6th Store in Baltimore

Giant Food will debut its newest layout and format on Nov. 18 with the opening of a new store in Baltimore. Located at 857 East Fort Avenue, the store will serve as the regional grocer’s sixth location in the city of Baltimore. 44,000-square-feet store will feature enhanced and expansive...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Neighborhoods: Allendale resident Betty Fenner-Davis, at home again

And now, a segment we call Midday in the Neighborhood. Before the COVID pandemic, we took the time, now and then, to introduce listeners to various neighborhoods throughout the city of Baltimore. There are 278 named communities in our city, and many of them are not well known to folks city-wide.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Local bishop weighs in on 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan, which will ban the practice of roadside window washing at some of the city's busiest intersections. Here's what we know so far. The first, citations will be based on a 'three-strike' system in six enforcement...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Meeting in Baltimore, US Catholic bishops to pivot on anti-abortion messaging, efforts

Baltimore's archbishop took center stage Tuesday during several key developments on the first day of the annual fall assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. The agenda includes American politics and domestic policy -- and their reach can influence elections and grassroots activism. Church leaders are meeting for the first time since the so-called Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
BALTIMORE, MD
kentuckytoday.com

Unofficial park artist-in-residence finds simple life

BALTIMORE (AP) — You’ve likely seen his colorful sculpture garden as you enter Druid Hill Park on Swann Drive going toward the Rawlings Conservatory. On the strip of grass next to four brick pillars with lime green moss on their bases, the sculpture garden features anything Colin Williams is in the mood to create: shards of broken glass or old bicycle chains painted with deep oranges and blues in a frame, or a spray-painted bench with a tie-dye-like curtain.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott responds to criticism of squeegee workers plan

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is hitting back against criticism of his squeegee collaborative plan unveiled last week. Part of the plan calls for paying squeegee workers up to $250 a month for a year not to engage in the practice. In order to receive the money, workers must enroll in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Months after first report, Lakeview Towers residents say problems persist

Frustrations have grown over faulty elevators at Lakeview Towers, and little has changed, the 11 News I-Team has learned. Residents of a Baltimore high-rise are worried about their safety. Six months ago, the I-Team first heard about residents' concerns at the Lakeview Towers apartment buildings in Baltimore, specifically when it came to faulty elevators. It was a problem so bad, at times, that a wheelchair-bound man found himself crawling up six flights of stairs to get to his apartment.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $15M to Baltimore immigration and refugee service

A Baltimore faith-based nonprofit organization that serves refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants is receiving its largest contribution from an individual donor ever. Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service on Monday announced it received a $15 million gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Over the last seven months, Scott has given almost $2 billion to 343 organizations "supporting the voices and opportunities of people from underserved communities," Scott said in an online post.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

16K runners in Bay Bridge Run raise millions for good causes

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Thousands of runners from across the world hit the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, raising money for good causes. About 16,000 runners from 46 states and seven countries participated in the annual 10K Bay Bridge Run hosted by Corrigan Sports. The event generated millions of dollars for the surrounding areas and tens of thousands of dollars for charity.
STEVENSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Ripken Baseball wins economic impact award

ABERDEEN, Md. — Ripken Baseball was named 2022 Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism bySports Destination Management. The Ripken Experience Aberdeen received the honor from the leading publication in sports tourism after a record-breaking 2022 summer season. Ripken Baseball brought more than $47 million in economic impact to...
ABERDEEN, MD
abandonedway.com

Pictures Show Uninhabited Rosewood Center￼

The Rosewood Center is an abandoned facility for people with developmental disabilities located on Rosewood Lane in Owings Mills, Maryland. Parts of this place have been closed for decades and rest of it closed in 2009. Large part of the Rosewood Center burned down several years ago, and either they’re still removing debris from it or they’re beginning to tear down the buildings.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
westsidestorynewspaper.com

Brother Moore First African American Governor-Elect of Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD – The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. congratulates Brother Wes Moore on his historic Maryland Gubernatorial Election win yesterday to become the first African American Governor-Elect of the state. Brother Moore, a 2000 Sigma Sigma Chapter initiate at John Hopkins University and a member of Delta Lambda...
MARYLAND STATE

