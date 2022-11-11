ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas RB Bijan Robinson 'Best College Running Back' TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Has Ever Seen

By Connor Zimmerlee
 4 days ago

Sonny Dykes had plenty of praise for the Longhorns' running back ahead of their matchup on Saturday.

There is not much left to say about Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson that has not already been said or written. Widely considered the best running back in college football, and a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Robinson can do it all.

To some, including TCU coach Sonny Dykes, he's the best running back prospect in recent memory, dating back to Adrian Peterson's electrifying career at Oklahoma.

"I think Bijan (Robinson) is probably the best college running back I've seen since Adrian Peterson, or certainly that I've played against," Dykes said.

That is high praise for Robinson, especially with running backs like Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey having been drafted in recent years. However, one look at his stats this season and it isn't hard to see why Dykes has such high praise for the Texas running back.

Through nine games Robinson has rushed for 1,129 yards and 12 touchdowns , averaging an impressive 5.9 yards per carry. Not only has he been dominant, but Robinson has been consistent as well with seven straight 100-yard rushing games.

Now, with the Horned Frogs on deck, Robinson may very well be licking his chops ahead of Saturday . The Horned Frogs' defense is allowing 145.9 yards per game on the ground while Robinson has averaged 125 yards per game.

If Robinson can emulate his 216-yard, two-touchdown performance that he put up in a win over TCU last season, then he'll be well on his way to proving Dykes right while leading Texas to a win in the process.

