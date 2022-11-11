ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

Holiday Baskets from OMG! Gifts

ST. LOUIS — Looking for the perfect gift to send to your special someone this holiday season?! OMG! Gift Baskets has officially launched their Holiday line. The customizable, personalized boxes are the perfect option for those looking to spread the Christmas cheer. Tuesday morning, CEO & Founder, Angela Brown,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Restaurant chain closes a west St. Louis County location

ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Walnut Grill, a Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain, has shuttered its Ellisville location in west St. Louis County. Tuesday was the last day of operation for the Ellisville location, officials said. The Ellisville store, which opened in 2014, was the chain's entry into the St. Louis market. The...
ELLISVILLE, MO
KSDK

Local company wants to 'fog out' smash-and-grabs

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — In a few weeks, several St. Louis companies will install fog machines as a way to prevent smash-and-grabs. Scott Bader owns Spencer Commercial Cleaning. While cleaning up a ransacked Walgreens following riots in 2020, Bader started to research security methods. His research took him to the U.K. where fog machines were being used to thwart thieves in seconds.
KIRKWOOD, MO
FOX2Now

Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis

St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Transformation Tuesday with Charles D'Angelo

ST. LOUIS — It's Transformation Tuesday with fitness expert Charles D'Angelo. Charles has helped thousands of people reach their weight loss goals, and he can help you, too. Give him a call at (314) 495-3228 or visit charlesdangelo.com. THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Real Experience. Real Success: Lindenwood University's Community Outreach Endeavor, 'LindenGiving'

ST. LOUIS — Established in 2020, LindenGiving is a community outreach endeavor focused on serving the most essential needs of Lindenwood University’s neighbors in St. Charles. Each initiative under the LindenGiving program aligns with a University value: excellence, dedication, integrity, creativity, teamwork. Each initiative partners with a local...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
KSDK

A Place to Call Home: Chris and Mikail

ST. LOUIS — 13-year-old Chris and 10-year-old Mikail have bright futures ahead of them. Mikail wants to go into the army and Chris wants to start his own business. Like many siblings in foster care, these two brothers live in separate homes. They are hoping to find one forever family. Chris and Mikail also have a little wish. They would like to spend the day together at Dave and Busters. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of their lives or granting their little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

