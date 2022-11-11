Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
JuJu Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol
Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been placed in the concussion protocol after sustaining a helmet-to-helmet hit during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. On third-and-4 from the Kansas City 43, quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Smith-Schuster with a pass that had enough for a first down. But...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: I tried to tell Leonard Fournette not to throw to me, but it was too late
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has done a lot of things over the course of his football career, but he’s never caught a touchdown pass. The Bucs tried to change that against the Seahawks in Munich on Sunday, but things did not work out as planned. Brady had been left uncovered on a previous Wildcat snap to running back Leonard Fournette, but rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was on him the second time and he wound up picking off Fournette’s pass as Brady fell to the ground trying to break back toward the ball.
NBC Sports
Justin Jefferson on catch of a lifetime: Kirk Cousins said “I might just throw this up to you”
Every great catch begins with a throw. Sometimes the throw is great. Sometimes it’s just a desperation heave-ho. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson made the catch of a lifetime on Sunday in Buffalo. A blend of David Tyree in Super Bowl XLII and OBJ on SNF with a dash of Jermaine Kearse in Super Bowl XLIV. After the game, Jefferson explained to Peter King of Football Morning in America that the play began with a wing and a prayer from quarterback Kirk Cousins.
NBC Sports
NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned
The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a game-sealing interception were among the most notable highlights from the Vikings’ overtime victory. However, the game may not have reached overtime in the first place if not for an officiating error.
NBC Sports
Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury
Former Eagles star Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season. Now with the Arizona Cardinals, the 32-year-old tight end was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done for the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
NBC Sports
49ers teammates razz Jimmy G after Warriors dance team says hello
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center. Sitting courtside during the Warriors' clash against the San Antonio Spurs, members of the Golden State dance team singled out Garoppolo while strolling by and made sure to say hello. 49ers teammates George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk,...
NBC Sports
Massive snow storm forecast for Buffalo before and during Sunday’s Browns-Bills game
Sunday’s Browns-Bills game appears likely to be this season’s first NFL game played in snow. The forecast for Buffalo calls for heavy snow starting Thursday and continuing until Sunday afternoon. The Browns and Bills kick off at 1 p.m. ET. The National Weather Service has already issued a...
NBC Sports
Patrick Peterson on Kirk Cousins’s plane attire: “We got a surprise for y’all to see.”
The Vikings somehow beat the Bills in Buffalo. They’ll have another raucous flight home. It will be virtually impossible to top last week’s celebration, which featured quarterback Kirk Cousins shirtless and wearing multiple expensive chains. So what will happen this time, after a much bigger win over a...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones: “Not correct” we haven’t gotten money’s worth from Dak Prescott
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win. That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more...
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo shares halftime message from 49ers’ win over Chargers
The San Francisco 49ers picked up a critical win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, but they didn’t make it easy on themselves. Justin Herbert immediately put the Chargers on the board with a touchdown pass to DeAndre Carter on the opening drive of the game. L.A. built up a 13-3 lead before the 49ers found the endzone thanks to Jimmy Garoppolo and were up 16-10 heading into halftime.
NBC Sports
Vikings return to scene of Chuck Foreman taking a snowball to the eye in 1975
I visited with Matthew Berry and Michael Smith on Fantasy Football Pregame while wearing a Chuck Foreman hoodie. It has special significance today, with the Vikings returning to Buffalo for an interconference clash. On December 1975, the Vikings closed the regular season by playing the Bills in Buffalo on a...
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Gannon isn't alone in defensive blame
The Eagles finally lost a game on Monday night, a weird and wonky outing that felt off-kilter from the first drive and never really found a rhythm. It was an ugly showing for a number of reasons, and after eight games that were almost entirely fun Birds fans will have some legitimate question marks and concerns heading into Week 11.
NBC Sports
Shanahan admits Greenlaw's ejection in win ‘blew my mind’
Like 49ers fans and other football fanatics across the world watching the “Sunday Night Football" matchup between the 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers, Kyle Shanahan was shocked that Dre Greenlaw was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet collision with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. And shocked might be a bit of an...
NBC Sports
Mark Davis: Josh McDaniels is “doing a fantastic job”
On Sunday, the Raiders lost to the Colts 25-20 to fall to 2-7 on the season. It was a loss so bad that Derek Carr — the team’s franchise quarterback since 2014 — was overcome with emotion at his postgame press conference and questioned the effort of some of his teammates.
NBC Sports
The biggest reason Eagles blew it against Commanders
Want to know the biggest reason why the Eagles lost to the Commanders on Monday Night Football?. They couldn’t get off the field. The Commanders converted 12 of 21 attempts on 3rd down and were 12-for-16 after three quarters as they handed the Eagles a 32-21 loss on national television to end the Birds’ bid for perfection.
NBC Sports
Mike Vrabel was “shit ton” concerned when he learned Randy Bullock was injured pregame
Titans kicker Randy Bullock hurt himself in pregame warmups. The team initially believed he would not be available to kick in Sunday’s game against the Broncos. That left Titans coach Mike Vrabel obviously concerned. “How much of a concern [is it] when you don’t have your kicker 10 minutes...
NBC Sports
Packers planning a change at punt returner after Amari Rodgers loses another fumble
Packers return man Amari Rodgers has a fumbling problem, and the Packers’ coaching staff seems ready to make a change. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed today that the Packers are re-evaluating whether Rodgers should continue as their punt returner. LaFleur did not say who will return punts Thursday night against the Titans.
NBC Sports
Steelers up 20-10 after Kenny Pickett touchdown
The Steelers gave up a 10-point lead in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Saints and they’ll try to keep history from repeating itself in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kenny Pickett pushed into the end zone from the 1-yard-line and the Steelers are up 20-10 with 8:38 left to play in Pittsburgh.
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz not cleared yet, we’ll see what happens
After the Commanders’ 32-21 win over the Eagles on Monday night, head coach Ron Rivera and quarterback Taylor Heinicke were both asked about the possibility of a quarterback change with Carson Wentz becoming eligible to return from injured reserve. Rivera said that he would have more to say on...
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains why 49ers put in waiver claim for DT Tillery
The 49ers almost had a boost to their banged-up defense. Almost. ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that the 49ers put in waiver claim on defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, the Los Angeles Chargers' 2019 first-round draft pick. Tillery ultimately was awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders.
