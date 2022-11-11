The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a game-sealing interception were among the most notable highlights from the Vikings’ overtime victory. However, the game may not have reached overtime in the first place if not for an officiating error.

