FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light DistrictCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Holiday pop-up bars returning to Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic homeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas City, MO
JuJu Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol
Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been placed in the concussion protocol after sustaining a helmet-to-helmet hit during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. On third-and-4 from the Kansas City 43, quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Smith-Schuster with a pass that had enough for a first down. But...
NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned
The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a game-sealing interception were among the most notable highlights from the Vikings’ overtime victory. However, the game may not have reached overtime in the first place if not for an officiating error.
Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury
Former Eagles star Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season. Now with the Arizona Cardinals, the 32-year-old tight end was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done for the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
49ers teammates razz Jimmy G after Warriors dance team says hello
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center. Sitting courtside during the Warriors' clash against the San Antonio Spurs, members of the Golden State dance team singled out Garoppolo while strolling by and made sure to say hello. 49ers teammates George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk,...
Patrick Peterson on Kirk Cousins’s plane attire: “We got a surprise for y’all to see.”
The Vikings somehow beat the Bills in Buffalo. They’ll have another raucous flight home. It will be virtually impossible to top last week’s celebration, which featured quarterback Kirk Cousins shirtless and wearing multiple expensive chains. So what will happen this time, after a much bigger win over a...
Jimmy G shares halftime message to 49ers in win over Chargers
The 49ers picked up a critical win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, but they didn’t make it easy on themselves. Justin Herbert immediately put the Chargers on the board with a touchdown pass to DeAndre Carter on the opening drive of the game. LA built up a 13-3 lead before the 49ers finally found the end zone, and were up 16-10 heading into halftime.
Vikings return to scene of Chuck Foreman taking a snowball to the eye in 1975
I visited with Matthew Berry and Michael Smith on Fantasy Football Pregame while wearing a Chuck Foreman hoodie. It has special significance today, with the Vikings returning to Buffalo for an interconference clash. On December 1975, the Vikings closed the regular season by playing the Bills in Buffalo on a...
Eagles overreactions: Gannon isn't alone in defensive blame
The Eagles finally lost a game on Monday night, a weird and wonky outing that felt off-kilter from the first drive and never really found a rhythm. It was an ugly showing for a number of reasons, and after eight games that were almost entirely fun Birds fans will have some legitimate question marks and concerns heading into Week 11.
Dolphins lose Emmanuel Ogbah for season with torn tricep
Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will miss the rest of the season. Ogbah suffered a torn tricep in today’s win over the Browns and will need season-ending surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 29-year-old Ogbah is a valuable member of the Dolphins’ defensive line rotation and usually...
Shanahan admits Greenlaw's ejection in win ‘blew my mind’
Like 49ers fans and other football fanatics across the world watching the “Sunday Night Football" matchup between the 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers, Kyle Shanahan was shocked that Dre Greenlaw was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet collision with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. And shocked might be a bit of an...
Packers planning a change at punt returner after Amari Rodgers loses another fumble
Packers return man Amari Rodgers has a fumbling problem, and the Packers’ coaching staff seems ready to make a change. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed today that the Packers are re-evaluating whether Rodgers should continue as their punt returner. LaFleur did not say who will return punts Thursday night against the Titans.
Mike Vrabel was “shit ton” concerned when he learned Randy Bullock was injured pregame
Titans kicker Randy Bullock hurt himself in pregame warmups. The team initially believed he would not be available to kick in Sunday’s game against the Broncos. That left Titans coach Mike Vrabel obviously concerned. “How much of a concern [is it] when you don’t have your kicker 10 minutes...
Eagles lose valuable slot corner for at least four weeks
The Eagles will be without valuable slot cornerback Avonte Maddox for at least four games. Maddox was placed on Injured Reserve Monday afternoon with the ankle injury he suffered last Thursday night in the win over the Texans in Houston. Maddox, a 5th-year pro, will miss at least games against...
Mark Davis: Josh McDaniels is “doing a fantastic job”
On Sunday, the Raiders lost to the Colts 25-20 to fall to 2-7 on the season. It was a loss so bad that Derek Carr — the team’s franchise quarterback since 2014 — was overcome with emotion at his postgame press conference and questioned the effort of some of his teammates.
The biggest reason Eagles blew it against Commanders
Want to know the biggest reason why the Eagles lost to the Commanders on Monday Night Football?. They couldn’t get off the field. The Commanders converted 12 of 21 attempts on 3rd down and were 12-for-16 after three quarters as they handed the Eagles a 32-21 loss on national television to end the Birds’ bid for perfection.
Three key needs Giants eyeing as free agency gets underway
SAN FRANCISCO -- If you ask a Major League Baseball executive if he ever gets a true vacation, you'll get a weary smile and shrug in return. It might look like there are big gaps on the calendar, but that's never the case for a front office. This week alone...
Patrick Mahomes supports “letting them play” but thought hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster was egregious
49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who had become a runner once he left the pocket. Earlier Sunday, Jaguars safety Andre Cisco was not penalized and not ejected for a similar hit on Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Maybe it’s that one...
Steelers up 20-10 after Kenny Pickett touchdown
The Steelers gave up a 10-point lead in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Saints and they’ll try to keep history from repeating itself in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kenny Pickett pushed into the end zone from the 1-yard-line and the Steelers are up 20-10 with 8:38 left to play in Pittsburgh.
Sean McVay: Cooper Kupp’s ankle injury “didn’t look good”
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals early in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. He was announced as doubtful to return and did not see the field again. Head coach Sean McVay said after the game that he didn’t have a definitive...
Titans sign Joe Schobert, Larrell Murchison to 53-man roster
Dealing with several injuries and a game on Thursday this week, the Titans have made a few roster moves. Tennessee has signed linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison off its practice squad to the active roster. Schobert has appeared in three games this season, playing a rotational role...
