wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans are already calling this ‘Andor’ scene one of the best in the entire franchise
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 10. It’s been 45 years since A New Hope released into theaters and changed the world of cinema. Since then, Star Wars has gone on to dominate every conceivable form of entertainment media with a practically bottomless flood of content. Even after all of that, some diehard fans are already naming a scene in this week’s Andor as one of the all-time greatest moments in the history of the franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
A pretentious R-rated fantasy flop that was shut down and resurrected ponders existence on Disney Plus
Having broken through to the mainstream and established himself as a fast-rising talent well worth keeping an eye on through his second feature Requiem for a Dream, expectations were high for Darren Aronofsky’s follow-up The Fountain, but things didn’t get off to a great start when the studio pulled the plug due to budget overruns.
ComicBook
Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)
Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
wegotthiscovered.com
A sci-fi reboot that thrilled crowds while irritating diehards blasts off on streaming
J.J. Abrams has accidentally developed a reputation for pissing off longtime fans of iconic sci-fi properties, with Star Trek supporters the first to voice their disdain towards the filmmaker’s handling of a franchise multiple generations hold close to their hearts. There was skepticism right from the off when it...
ComicBook
Indiana Jones 5 Director James Mangold Reveals Big Tease for Trailer Release Date
The official trailer for Indiana Jones 5 may be arriving very soon. The highly anticipated film from Disney and Lucasfilm may not be arriving in theaters until next summer, but the blockbuster's trailer is going to be arriving before the end of the year. With Avatar : The Way of Water, potentially 2022's biggest movie, set to be released next month, it makes sense that Disney is working to get an Indiana Jones 5 trailer out ahead of it. We'll be seeing footage from the film sometime in the next 30 days, according to director James Mangold.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Dennis Weaver’s Chester Had an Easter Egg in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Duel’
'Gunsmoke' actor Dennis Weaver played Chester for a staggering 9 seasons before moving onto other projects, such as Steven Spielberg's 'Duel.' The character got his own Easter egg.
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead season 11 puts new twist on Rick Grimes' death
The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23 spoilers follow. It's taken a while, but twenty-three episodes in, The Walking Dead's penultimate chapter is finally giving us everything we could ask for. Real tension? Check. Smart zombies that are actually scary? Check. Major character deaths? Quite possibly, although Judith's fate still hangs in the balance.
In photos: Peter Billingsley, Julie Hagerty attend 'A Christmas Story Christmas' premiere in Los Angeles
Peter Billingsley and other cast members attended the premiere of holiday sequel "A Christmas Story Christmas" at the Gene Autry Museum in Los Angeles on Saturday. Billingsley, who starred in the original 1983 "A Christmas Story," reprises his role as Ralphie as he attempts to give his children the sort of Christmas he had growing up. The film comes to HBO Max on Thursday.
TVOvermind
The Terminator franchise, from the pinnacle of action movies to sci-fi, let downs
For some later Terminator movies, the famous “I’ll be back quote” acts as a dystopian omen, but not for the perfect killing machines. While Terminator launched the careers of James Cameroon and Arnold Schwarzenegger, some of the movies in the iconic franchise fall far below the high standards of the best Terminator movies.
Ana De Armas' John Wick Spinoff Is Now Filming, And It's Bringing Back A Familiar Face From The Keanu Reeves Movies
Ana de Armas’ John Wick spinoff Ballerina has kicked off principal photography, and it’s been revealed that a familiar face from the Keanu Reeves movies will be taking part in it.
James Arness Shot 15-Foot Hoops With Crumpled ‘Gunsmoke’ Scripts After Using His Photographic Memory to Memorize Them
James Arness had a photographic memory to where he could memorize the 'Gunsmoke' scripts before he played hoops with the crumpled-up paper.
WATCH: ‘John Wick 4’ Trailer With Keanu Reeves Released
With John Wick: Chapter 4 slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023, Lionsgate released the first trailer of Keanu Reeve’s latest action-packed film. According to its IMDb, John Wick 4 follows Keanu Reeves’ character as he takes on his most lethal adversaries yet. “With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.”
‘Pinocchio’ Star Gregory Mann Chases Fatherly Love in Trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Animated Musical
Pinocchio, a wooden puppet who wishes to be a real boy, chases fatherly love in the official trailer for Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion musical adaptation of the classic tale that Netflix dropped on Wednesday. “People are sometimes afraid of things they don’t know,” Gepetto, a grieving father voiced by David Bradley who carves the wooden puppet Pinocchio after the death of his son, tells the titular character of Pinocchio voiced by newcomer Gregory Mann in the stop-motion musical adaptation of the fantasy drama. More from The Hollywood ReporterPrice Hikes at Streaming Giants May Fuel Churn Rates As Consumers Opt OutImelda...
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Hamill shoots down one of the dumbest ‘Mandalorian’ fan theories
The return of Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian season 2 finale still remains the best Star Wars moment since Disney took over the franchise in 2012, but some fans remain unconvinced that Mark Hamill himself portrayed the character, albeit digitally de-aged using deepfake technology. Well, the actor himself is here to slap those faces with the ultimate proof, so you’d better start taking him seriously before he starts to channel some of that like-father-like-son energy like he did with Kylo Ren.
Emily Blunt and James Corden can’t lead ‘The English’ and ‘Mammals’ out of the woods
CNN — It’s a streaming jungle out there, which might explain why Amazon offers up a couple of odd series featuring the stars of “Into the Woods” this weekend: “Mammals,” in which James Corden prepares for life beyond latenight, and “The English,” with Emily Blunt, which gives a lot of prestige British actors the chance to play cowboy.
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Episodes 11 & 12 Release Dates, Season 2 Info
Star Wars: Andor is a slow-burn hit over on Disney+, with many calling it one of the best Star Wars projects ever – not to mention one of the best TV shows of 2022. That said, Andor is still admittedly building its way to the kind of viewership that shows like House of the Dragon or The Mandalorian have attracted – and it seems not everyone even watching the show is certain of how many episodes Andor will have, or what details there are about Season 2.
Amanda Blake Refused ‘Gunsmoke’ Casting to Pass on Her With 1 Stubborn Tactic
'Gunsmoke' actor Amanda Blake employed a very persistent technique to show how serious she was about wanting to audition for the role of Miss Kitty Russell.
