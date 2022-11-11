ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam

A California man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam where houses were listed without homeowners' consent and money was collected from prospective buyers. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty in May to one...
LONG BEACH, CA
fox29.com

Doug Mastriano concedes Pennsylvania Governor's race to Josh Shapiro

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, has conceded his loss in the race to Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro. In a statement released Sunday, Mastriano expressed heartfelt gratitude for those involved with his campaign. "I’m indebted to my team, which gave everything it had and asked what more it could give." He gave thanks to his wife, Rebbie and to Carrie DelRosso, candidate for Lt. Govern.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

