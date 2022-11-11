HARRISBURG, Pa. - Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, has conceded his loss in the race to Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro. In a statement released Sunday, Mastriano expressed heartfelt gratitude for those involved with his campaign. "I’m indebted to my team, which gave everything it had and asked what more it could give." He gave thanks to his wife, Rebbie and to Carrie DelRosso, candidate for Lt. Govern.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO