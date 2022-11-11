Read full article on original website
hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s Veterans Day salute with blue wreaths
For the second year, this Veterans Day, Lowe’s said it is calling upon consumers across the U.S. to #BuildThanks and, “show appreciation for military neighbors with a simple gesture – adorning their doors with a blue wreath.”. Seen as a universal symbol of welcome and celebration, wreaths...
KPBS
American Veteran: She dreamed of a Marine Corps career, but wasn't prepared for the 'shadow side.'
To commemorate Veterans Day, the American Homefront Project collaborated with the PBS documentary series American Veteranand the companion podcast, American Veteran: Unforgettable Stories, to profile men and women who have served in the U.S military. C.J. Scarlet grew up hearing her father’s stories about his service in the Marines. When...
Navy Corpsman amputee shares Veterans Day story of valor
SAN DIEGO — Veteran's Day is a time to honor our nation's heroes. In this Zevely Zone, I met the definition of valor and share a story that goes beyond the call of duty. It was the attack on 9-11 that compelled Doc Jacobs at 18 years old to become a Navy Corpsman. "That's me in a Humvee we are heading out on patrol," said Doc. On February 25th, 2006, Doc wasn't supposed to work but when he heard his team was a medic short, he insisted they send him out in a Humvee in Iraq.
Anthem Veterans Day Memorial In Arizona Illuminates Only Once A Year, On Veterans Day At 11:11 AM
Today is Veterans Day, the one day of the year where we collectively honor, celebrate and thank all the brave men and women that have served our country. And while their sacrifice warrants more than just one day of the year and a handful of Instagram posts, it is import to remember that freedom doesn’t come free.
News 8 KFMB
Sammy's Restaurants celebrate Veterans during National Sundae Day
It's Veterans Day and National Sundae Day today and Sammy's restaurants are celebrating both! Visit: sammyspizza.com.
The Army is scrapping Fort Hood. Here’s who it’ll be renamed after
Fort Hood's new name commemorates the late war hero Richard Cavazos, a four-star Army general who served with honor, according to three retired Army generals.
Golden Corral Salutes Military With 22nd Annual Appreciation Night
The company’s yearly tradition continues on November 14. This article is attributed to the following outlet:GoldenCorral.com. Every year, the Golden Corral buffet restaurant chain honors the U.S. military with an annual appreciation event. Active and retired military members are encouraged to attend, and to bring family and friends to also enjoy the celebration.
National Park Service offers lifetime pass to veterans and Gold Star Families
WASHINGTON — The National Park Service is offering Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans the opportunity to get a free lifetime military pass. NPS announced the new pass would be made available in partnership with Operation Live Well as a way to thank military personnel and their families for their service.
L.A. Weekly
Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round
Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
Raleigh News & Observer
On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets
Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
click orlando
Oorah!: United States Marine Corps celebrates 247th birthday
ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy 247th birthday, Marines!. Nov. 10, 1775, marks the day that this proud fighting force was born — yes, even before America won its independence. You may see random men and women wishing each other happy birthday on this day and think, “It’s not their birthday,” but for these leathernecks, it’s certainly a day to celebrate.
Air Force veteran and his wife faced PTSD head-on with the help of All Secure Foundation
Air Force veteran Eric Ballester of Arizona, along with his wife, Sandra Ballester, shared their personal story of battling through PTSD — and how they turned to All Secure Foundation for help.
MilitaryTimes
‘Marines do it different,’ Corps’ leaders say during moto birthday run
ARLINGTON, Virginia — At a motivational run the day before the Marine Corps’ birthday, the commandant and the top enlisted Marine underscored that their troops are the few, the proud and the different. And fervently celebrating the birthday of a military branch founded 247 years ago is just...
Honoring our local veterans
C – Company, 5th Tank Battalion, 4th Armored Division Tank Driver, Sgt. WWII. Johnny E. Cribb – six years in service, two in Vietnam, 101st Airborne. 1st Sgt. Ernest Nance – US Army Special Forces, 1953-1975.
Chili's offers restaurant careers to military veterans through a seamless transition program
Air Force veteran Leslye Kinsey and Chili executive Aaron White discuss the company's commitment to America's military with a program that promotes a fast-track transition back into civilian life.
Wendy’s Salutes Veterans and Active Military with FREE Breakfast
In honor of Veterans Day, Wendy’s® is thanking those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military with a FREE breakfast combo offer* with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card. Whether you’re a fan of the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant, Honey Butter Chicken...
Here are 15 companies offering discounts to military personnel this Veterans Day
Story at a glance On Veterans Day, a host of restaurants will offer discounts to veterans and active duty service members. Some discounts extend to military spouses. Below is a list of 15 eateries offering deals on Veterans Day this Friday. Friday marks Veterans Day in the United States, the annual recognition of the nation’s…
Veteran Marine Master Sergeant Shares Why Canine Service Companions Are 'Invaluable'
Retired Master Sergeant (MSgt). Davey Lind of the United States Marine Corps always has an adorable reason to greet every day: his service companion Murphy "Murph" the Cane Corso. Long before meeting Murph, Lind joined the Marine Corps, launching a military career where he "served actively for 20 years, six...
Veterans Day Google Doodle celebrates those who served in U.S. armed forces
Google saluted those who have served in the U.S. armed forces with a new Doodle on Veterans Day Friday.
WVNews
The roles of the various branches of the U.S. military
Each November, people across the United States and its territories honor the brave men and women who serve and have served in the various branches of the country’s military. Veterans Day is observed annually every Nov. 11 and honors the service of all U.S. military veterans. The day should...
