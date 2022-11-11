ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

hbsdealer.com

Lowe’s Veterans Day salute with blue wreaths

For the second year, this Veterans Day, Lowe’s said it is calling upon consumers across the U.S. to #BuildThanks and, “show appreciation for military neighbors with a simple gesture – adorning their doors with a blue wreath.”. Seen as a universal symbol of welcome and celebration, wreaths...
CBS 8

Navy Corpsman amputee shares Veterans Day story of valor

SAN DIEGO — Veteran's Day is a time to honor our nation's heroes. In this Zevely Zone, I met the definition of valor and share a story that goes beyond the call of duty. It was the attack on 9-11 that compelled Doc Jacobs at 18 years old to become a Navy Corpsman. "That's me in a Humvee we are heading out on patrol," said Doc. On February 25th, 2006, Doc wasn't supposed to work but when he heard his team was a medic short, he insisted they send him out in a Humvee in Iraq.
Joel Eisenberg

Golden Corral Salutes Military With 22nd Annual Appreciation Night

The company’s yearly tradition continues on November 14. This article is attributed to the following outlet:GoldenCorral.com. Every year, the Golden Corral buffet restaurant chain honors the U.S. military with an annual appreciation event. Active and retired military members are encouraged to attend, and to bring family and friends to also enjoy the celebration.
L.A. Weekly

Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round

Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
WASHINGTON STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets

Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
click orlando

Oorah!: United States Marine Corps celebrates 247th birthday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy 247th birthday, Marines!. Nov. 10, 1775, marks the day that this proud fighting force was born — yes, even before America won its independence. You may see random men and women wishing each other happy birthday on this day and think, “It’s not their birthday,” but for these leathernecks, it’s certainly a day to celebrate.
ORLANDO, FL
Laurinburg Exchange

Honoring our local veterans

C – Company, 5th Tank Battalion, 4th Armored Division Tank Driver, Sgt. WWII. Johnny E. Cribb – six years in service, two in Vietnam, 101st Airborne. 1st Sgt. Ernest Nance – US Army Special Forces, 1953-1975.
Lootpress

Wendy’s Salutes Veterans and Active Military with FREE Breakfast

In honor of Veterans Day, Wendy’s® is thanking those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military with a FREE breakfast combo offer* with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card. Whether you’re a fan of the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant, Honey Butter Chicken...
WVNews

The roles of the various branches of the U.S. military

Each November, people across the United States and its territories honor the brave men and women who serve and have served in the various branches of the country’s military. Veterans Day is observed annually every Nov. 11 and honors the service of all U.S. military veterans. The day should...

