Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
The Ferrari SF90 Absolutely Blitzes A Porsche 911 Turbo S On The Drag Strip
Let’s face it, the Porsche 911 Turbo S, as good as it may be, is simply no match for the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. That became abundantly clear in a recent video from the guys at Carwow, who pitted the SF90 against the latest iteration of the iconic 911 Turbo S in several drag races. But sometimes it is still fun to see just how stupendously quick a car can be, even if it’s playing with a stacked deck.
Top Speed
Lucid Enters The Electric SUV Fray With The Seven-Seater Gravity
The EV game was changed ever so slightly when Lucid entered the game with the Air luxury sedan in 2021. It took a different approach to EV development and construction with lighter motors instead of the "more of everything" approach taken by the new GMC Hummer EV, for example. Though luxury sedans are powerful and cool, they do not sell anything like their more expensive, higher-riding counterparts. Now, the Silicon Valley startup is looking to cash in on the SUV craze with its second car, the Gravity, a luxury SUV with mountains of power and enough room to carry the whole family.
Top Speed
The Lamborghini Sterrato Will Be the World's Craziest Unofficial Rally Car
After numerous teasers, Lamborghini has finally officially introduced its all-terrain supercar, at least in photos and video reels. It is undoubtedly bittersweet news, too, since it will be the final iteration of Lamborghini’s unadulterated V-10 performance. The Huracán Sterrato will make its public debut during Art Basel Miami on Dec. 1, but we will have a clearer idea of its capabilities and more detailed specifications on Nov. 30. Until then, Lamborghini has teased the Sterrato in action as it prepares to take on a new rival - despite its niche market standing as a supercar with abilities off the paved paths - the Porsche 911 Dakar.
Top Speed
Lexus GX 460: The Mid-Size Luxury SUV That Nobody Is Talking About
Like its parent company Toyota, Lexus is also known to be one of the most reliable car brands in the world. Since its inception, the Japanese luxury brand aimed to a thorn in the sights of Mercedes, and it has been doing a good job at it. While Toyota and Lexus are in the process of reimagining their respective product lineups, a few of the old-school models have purposefully been left untouched and still carry on. Among them is the Lexus GX460, which is the last old-school SUV. Here’s what makes it unique and why it’s probably a good idea to consider one in 2023.
Top Speed
F1 Safety Cars: The Aston Martin Vantage V8 And Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Steal The Show!
Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport. The best drivers in the world compete in ultra-fast cars on the edge of technology and danger. It's exciting, it's dangerous, and it's always evolving. One area that's always evolving is safety. As technology improves and we learn more about the risks of motorsport, safety becomes a greater priority. These specially-designed vehicles are used to quickly clear the track of any debris or hazards in the event of an accident. The safety car is deployed whenever there is a dangerous situation on the track, such as an accident or bad weather. When the safety car is deployed, all cars on the track must slow down and follow the safety car until the conditions improve. In 2022, Formula One introduced a new generation of safety cars. These next-generation safety cars are faster, more powerful, and better equipped to deal with emergencies on the track. Here's everything you need to know about the new F1 safety cars. In the 2022 season, safety cars are the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and Aston Martin Vantage. Both of these cars are high-performance vehicles that have been designed with speed and power in mind. The Aston Martin Vantage has a top speed of 170 mph, while the Mercedes AMG GT Black Series can reach speeds of up to 202 mph. Let's take a look at these F1 safety cars.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check
Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
Top Speed
Retro-Mod Lincoln Continental Custom Mark II Is A Low-Rider Land Yacht With Over 800 Horsepower
Classic luxury cars may be one of the coolest car segments there is. Mercedes, Cadillac in the 1950s and 60s, and Ford's luxury division, Lincoln, produced some of the most iconic and coolest land barges to ever hit the world's roads. However, Lincoln was always the underdog and oddball, left-field choice. If you just wanted something opulent and comfortable back in the day, you got a Cadillac, if you wanted that, and to be different, then you got a Lincoln. Now, there is a truly unique 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II for sale at Barrett-Jackson.
Top Speed
10 Most Reliable Motorcycles
Some motorcycles just keep running no matter what. While all bikes need proper maintenance to last, these bikes have a reputation for enduring longer than comparable models. You will notice similar qualities among the bikes featured on this list. They have engines that feature high-quality builds and technology that doesn’t malfunction. For many of these bikes, there are multiple generations that span decades. This is a testament to how popular the bikes are among riding enthusiasts. Consider one of these most reliable motorcycles on the market for your next bike purchase.
Top Speed
McLaren Is Developing An Electirc Sports Sedan, But Electrification Isn't Upcoming For Its Supercars
It has been known for quite some time that the English sports car manufacturer McLaren is working on its own SUV model. This model is to be powered purely by electricity and could be launched on the market in 2026. Now McLaren could expand its portfolio once again with an electric sports sedan that is to be positioned against the successful Porsche Taycan. In return, however, a purely electric super sports car remains ruled out for the time being.
Top Speed
Watch As Travis Pastrana Uses A Subaru BRAT To Chase Down A Insanely Driven Jeep Wrangler
When it comes to professional racing and stunt drivers on YouTube, the name Travis Pastrana stands out. Like Ken Block and his Gymkhana and Elektricana series, Pastrana has his own series where he pulls off impressive stunts, sometimes in the company of other talented drivers. This latest one was a joint project with Black Riffle Coffee Company and Best Defense Foundation, and the cool thing here is that there is an actual plot, evolving around a local World War II veteran character in honor of Veterans Day. More than anything, the sequence looks like a modern-day interpretation of Smokey and the Bandit, but with custom-built, off-road vehicles driving around a small Texas town called Boerne.
Top Speed
Here's Why The First-Gen F87 M2 Was Peak BMW
The M2 (F87) was the culmination of everything BMW had worked so hard to develop over decades of refining what it meant to be “The Ultimate Driving Machine.” A number of key factors led the car to define the peak of what a small sporty BMW stood for. As we move toward a bold future, BMW as a brand is evolving, along with its products. There’s nothing wrong with changing with the times, but there’s something to be said about having nearly every desirable attribute of the brand’s past all baked into one little 2 Series. As we welcome the new G87 M2, let’s not forget where the story started.
Top Speed
Here's What A Mitsubishi Eclipse EV Should Really Look Like
There was a time when the Eclipse was one of the best cars offered by Mitsubishi. Produced between 1989 and 2011, the Eclipse went through four different generations - each looking completely different from the one before. However, the only two that matter are the first two generations - the ones built when Mitsubishi was still working with Chrysler. They were not powerful cars, but their engines offered amazing tuning capability, which is why the Eclipse was loved by such companies. After an absence of six years, the Eclipse name was brought back to the market, but this time as a weird crossover. It was the current market's requirements that took something that once was a great car and transformed it into a boring-looking SUV. But what if the real Eclipse makes a comeback? Designer "Kolesa" imagined what a modern Eclipse could look like, but instead of a four-cylinder engine, his concept is powered by electricity.
Top Speed
The Ferrari F12 Novitec N-Largo S' V-12 Soundtrack Is Absolutely Invigorating
There are only a handful of cars that just about every enthusiast can enjoy listening to. Some people favor JDM legends while others prefer supercars or the burble of a big V-8, even the most diehard Nissan Skyline fans can agree that the Lexus LFA and Porsche Carrera GT are some of the best sounding vehicles ever made, and the most AMG-focused enthusiast can admit that the 20B rotary engine is incredible to hear. But there are some brands that almost always have a successful sound - and Ferrari is one of them.
Top Speed
New Bimota KB4 RC Is A Cafe Racer Dialed Up To 11
Bimota has always vouched to build enthusiast-oriented motorcycles, and the Italian marquee has taken this to a new level under its new owner, Kawasaki. The Tesi H2 is a prime example, and so is the KB4 superbike revealed at last year’s EICMA. Proceeding in the same direction, the Rimini-based bikemaker has now set foot in the naked cafe racer segment with the KB4 RC (Racecafe) that’s essentially a stripped-down KB4.
Top Speed
The Chevy Vega Is A Forgotten And Underappreciated Car
For many, when they hear the name Chevy Vega they cringe in disgust. It has had a reputation for a long time as being one of the worst cars ever created. It has even been claimed that the Vega was one of the biggest reasons that GM had financial issues, which may be part of the reason, but it can definitely not be the root cause of its problems. On the other hand, some muscle car builders love the Vega, even if they are afraid to admit it. The car was easy to build, was light and nimble, and since it is a Chevrolet product, it is easy to find parts at affordable prices. Let's dig into this underappreciated car to see why it is a car worth remembering.
Top Speed
No, Porsche - The Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo Isn’t Like A Monster Truck (But It’s Fun To Watch It Hurl Around The Dirt With One)
Most American car enthusiasts have either wanted to watch or to drive a monster truck in their lifetime thanks to their portrayal in popular media. Monster trucks are about as American as it gets, too, with massive lifted trucks doing wheelies, jumps, crushing cars and obstacles, and of course the deafening roar of their V-8 engine. But what happens when you mix a bit of another culture into one of American car enthusiast’s favorite pastimes? It seems like Porsche wanted to find out firsthand with a run of its Taycan Cross Turismo.
Top Speed
New Age - Old Rivalry; War Of The Italian Titans: Ferrari Purosangue vs Lamborghini Urus
Back in September, Ferrari announced the release of the Purosangue, the first four-door Ferrari which the company still refuses to define as an SUV. Nevertheless, for the sake of categorization, that's definitely the class that the Purosangue will fall into whether Ferrari likes it or not. It also comes as...
Top Speed
2023 Hyundai Palisade Review: Premium Features At An Unbeatable Price
When the Palisade arrived for the 2020 model year it immediately catapulted Hyundai into a higher atmosphere; any residual, cheap car stigma was cast away once and for all. Along with its corporate counterpart the Kia Telluride, the Palisade has upended the three-row crossover segment with a combination of bold styling, an overabundance of features, and hard-to-believe pricing. Now in its 4th year of production, Hyundai has given the Palisade the once-over focusing on technology updates and styling tweaks.
Top Speed
The Radical Project 25 Could Be The Most Extreme Track-Only Supercar of 2022
Just in time for its 25th birthday in 2022, British automaker Radical is announcing a new supercar. The model, codenamed "Project 25," will be produced exclusively for the racetrack and is limited to just 25 units. In addition to a classic race car design, fans can look forward to 838 horsepower and an extremely low power-to-weight ratio.
Top Speed
Top 10 New Motorcycles At EICMA 2022
The annual EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy, is where manufacturers traditionally show off their new models for the coming year. However, the Covid pandemic has obviously had a big impact on manufacturers’ budgets and both the 2021 and 2022 shows have lacked the sparkle of previous shows as some manufacturers have chosen to show new models via online presentations rather than blow a ton of cash on a trade show. Having said that, there was still plenty to see, from the mundane to the exotic and all points in between. Here is our pick of the highlights of the show.
Comments / 0