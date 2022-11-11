Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
SFGate
OREGON STATE 83, BUSHNELL 66
Percentages: FG .328, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Hoffman 2-3, Sand 1-1, Von Bruck 1-1, Smith 1-4, Schlabach 0-1, Richmond 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Hoffman 2, Richmond 2, Sand 2, Schlabach 2, Angeles, Smith, Von Bruck). Steals: 8 (Sand 3,...
SFGate
No. 6 Kansas rallies late to beat No. 7 Duke 69-64
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr. provided a calm, steadying influence for No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday night. Jayhawks freshman Gradey Dick provided the late splash. Together they extended the nation's longest active winning streak. Wilson scored a career-high 25 points, Harris dished out a career-best...
SFGate
USC 59, VERMONT 57
Percentages: FG .368, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Sullivan 3-8, Penn 1-1, Deloney 1-2, Hurley 1-3, Fiorillo 1-5, Veretto 1-5, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sullivan 2, Penn, Veretto). Turnovers: 7 (Deloney, Fiorillo, Gibson, Hurley, Penn, Smith, Sullivan). Steals:...
Max Duggan, No. 4 TCU look to remain perfect at Baylor
No. 4 TCU will continue pushing for its first berth in the College Football Playoff when it opposes Baylor on
SFGate
No. 17 San Diego State beats Stanford for first time, 74-62
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and No. 17 San Diego State beat Stanford for the first time, 74-62 on Tuesday night. The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series. “We play pretty hard against...
SFGate
San Jose St. 70, Alabama St. 57
SAN JOSE ST. (3-0) T.Anderson 0-0 2-2 2, Tolbert 1-3 2-4 4, Diallo 2-4 2-5 6, Cardenas 6-10 2-2 17, Moore 8-19 2-7 19, Gorener 2-5 1-2 7, Vaihola 3-4 1-2 7, Amey 2-5 0-0 5, Allen 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 25-51 13-26 70. Halftime_San Jose St. 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Alabama...
Terence Davis on his big 31-point performance to lead his Kings rout over the Nets 153-121
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Terence Davis talks about Tuesday’s 153-121 rout of the Brooklyn Nets in front of a national audience, his game-high 31 point performance, lifting Sacramento to a fourth consecutive victory, wanting to see more national TV games for his team and the joy surrounding his team throughout the first 13 games.
