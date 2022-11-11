ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OREGON STATE 83, BUSHNELL 66

Percentages: FG .328, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Hoffman 2-3, Sand 1-1, Von Bruck 1-1, Smith 1-4, Schlabach 0-1, Richmond 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Hoffman 2, Richmond 2, Sand 2, Schlabach 2, Angeles, Smith, Von Bruck). Steals: 8 (Sand 3,...
CORVALLIS, OR
No. 6 Kansas rallies late to beat No. 7 Duke 69-64

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr. provided a calm, steadying influence for No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday night. Jayhawks freshman Gradey Dick provided the late splash. Together they extended the nation's longest active winning streak. Wilson scored a career-high 25 points, Harris dished out a career-best...
LAWRENCE, KS
USC 59, VERMONT 57

Percentages: FG .368, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Sullivan 3-8, Penn 1-1, Deloney 1-2, Hurley 1-3, Fiorillo 1-5, Veretto 1-5, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sullivan 2, Penn, Veretto). Turnovers: 7 (Deloney, Fiorillo, Gibson, Hurley, Penn, Smith, Sullivan). Steals:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
No. 17 San Diego State beats Stanford for first time, 74-62

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and No. 17 San Diego State beat Stanford for the first time, 74-62 on Tuesday night. The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series. “We play pretty hard against...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Jose St. 70, Alabama St. 57

SAN JOSE ST. (3-0) T.Anderson 0-0 2-2 2, Tolbert 1-3 2-4 4, Diallo 2-4 2-5 6, Cardenas 6-10 2-2 17, Moore 8-19 2-7 19, Gorener 2-5 1-2 7, Vaihola 3-4 1-2 7, Amey 2-5 0-0 5, Allen 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 25-51 13-26 70. Halftime_San Jose St. 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Alabama...
SAN JOSE, CA

