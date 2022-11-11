Read full article on original website
After a long wait, Nintendo Switch Sports might finally be getting Golf
Everybody prepare yourself, it’s finally happening. Grab your clubs, hire a caddy, and head into your living room because Nintendo Switch Sports is bringing golf back to your TV screens. This Dot Esports writer speaks for everyone (do we all agree on that?), and this writer says everyone loved...
Riot continues to push aside counter-jungling in League Patch 12.22
After skimming through the notes for Riot Games’ newest League of Legends update today, the community noticed that the developers have made another significant change that will make it extremely hard for experienced junglers to counter their opponent across Summoner’s Rift. Patch 12.22 marks the beginning of League’s...
Former TSM upstart Takeover to reportedly join Latin American team for 2023 League season
Former TSM mid laner Takeover is headed to Latin America’s LLA for the 2023 League of Legends season, according to a co-report from independent League reporter Brieuc Seeger and freelance esports reporter Lucas Benaim. Next year, Takeover will reportedly play for Estral Esports in the LLA, moving into a...
VALORANT Patch 5.10: Full notes and updates
VALORANT Patch 5.10 is here, and it brings numerous changes to the game. The latest update focuses on three agents: Cypher, Harbor, and Fade. The devs have buffed Cypher and Harbor and nerfed Fade. A new feature that combats toxic players is also making its way into the game. As...
How TFT Set 8 Spellslinger works
Teamfight Tactics will release Set Eight on Doc. 7, 2022, and will once again completely revamp the autochess title with Patch 12.13. Dubbed ‘Monsters Attack!’ TFT’s latest set will bring new champions, items, traits, and origins to the ever-changing strategy game. Monsters Attack! will feature 15 classes,...
Riot ships major changes to 3 VALORANT agents in Patch 5.10
VALORANT Patch 5.10 brings significant updates to three agents. The devs are targeting Cypher, Fade, and Harbor with a series of balance changes in the latest patch, which is expected to hit the live servers today in North America. When it comes to Cypher, the devs admit the agent isn’t...
‘This season was trash!’: Tyler1 blasts League of Legends Season 12 in scathing review
After looking back on League of Legends Season 12 based on what he experienced in public matches, Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp came to a simple conclusion: “This season was trash!”. The Twitch star said it was “terrible” from start to finish. He believes Riot was aware of it...
How TFT Set 8 Threat champions work
Riot Games has a new Teamfight Tactics trait that isn’t a trait in Set Eight, Monsters Attack!, featuring a total of eight champions that have unique passive abilities that can flex into any comp. Flexible champions and carriers are a sub-theme in TFT Set Eight, showcasing Threat units that...
Here are the 3 best LEC players without a team heading into 2023
In every League of Legends offseason, there are always players who miss the welcome wagon for the next season. Surprising names are left off of rosters as teams aim for new beginnings before 2023, shocking fans and analysts alike. As they wonder what the future holds, these teamless players continue to keep their skills sharp just in case they get the call-up to a roster in the middle of the season or at the mid-season break.
League players will be able to play ARAM Clash on updated Howling Abyss next month
Have you ever popped off in an ARAM game with your friends and said, “man, I really wish this counted for something?” Well, you’re in luck. League of Legends players will soon have the opportunity to rally their teammates for a special edition of ARAM Clash, coming to the League client later this year.
NICKMERCS blasts NA Apex scene for ‘lack of passion’ after ALGS Pro League season launch
The ALGS Pro League season kicked off on Nov. 11 and star Twitch streamer turned Apex Legends professional Nicholas “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff, who plays in an organization-less stack, Tripod, is raring to go. But while his passion for the game burns brighter than ever, he feels the same can’t...
Outsiders cruise past Heroic in the IEM Rio grand finals to claim first CS:GO Major trophy
A new king of Counter-Strike has been crowned in Rio de Janiero. Outsiders won the IEM Rio Major today, dubbed the “Major of Madness” by so many, following a decisive 2-0 victory over Heroic in the grand finals. Outsiders struck first on their own map choice of Mirage,...
How to watch TFT Set 7/7.5 Dragonlands World Championship
A total of 32 Teamfight Tactics players across eight regions will compete for the Dragonlands Worlds title over the course of three days. Riot Games has stepped up organized competitive play for TFT with the Dragonlands World Championship, scheduled to take place from Nov. 18 to 20. The prize pool for Set Seven/7.5 Worlds has been increased to a total of $456,000, with the winner earning $150,000. The format has been adjusted, with no players getting cut after the first day of gameplay. And for the first time in TFT competitive history, Riot is doing Pick’ems for Dragonlands Worlds.
Titans fall: G2 Gozen slay C9 White in VCT Game Changers Championship upper bracket
The most highly-anticipated VALORANT Game Changers match ever delivered a classic showdown between Cloud9 White and G2 Gozen today, filled with highlights and trash talk to close out an exciting day one of the VCT Game Changers Championship. On Ascent, G2 claimed the pistol, but C9 answered right back with...
Room for growth: Bwipo believes North American League of Legends is held back by individual mindsets
After veteran support player CoreJJ offered his thoughts on the potential of North American teams in professional League of Legends, another member of Team Liquid has provided his own insight. In a recent stream, Team Liquid top laner Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau added his personal sentiments to the ongoing conversation regarding...
Cloud9 White begin quest for absolute domination of Game Changers Championship in opening sweep
The first match of the 2022 VALORANT Game Changers Championship was a display of confidence and talent from Cloud9 White. The NA representatives quickly ended their showdown with KRÜ Fem today, delivering a 2-0 win as a statement of their desire to dominate the tournament. Both teams headed into...
JamezIRL’s new VALORANT team has been leaked by Riot
The former head coach of Cloud9’s VALORANT team has a new home and his destination was inadvertently revealed today by Riot Games rather than the organization. James “JamezIRL” Macaulay has signed with North American partnered team 100 Thieves, according to the global contract database, which collects all contract information for participating partnered teams. 100T is yet to announce the signing.
Evil Geniuses dumps Arteezy and Cr1t-led lineup, confirms move to South America
Evil Geniuses has officially booked its tickets to South America by dropping its previous Dota 2 roster in a move that will completely shake up two different regions. Previous rumors have now been confirmed with EG CEO Nicole LaPointe Jameson announcing today that the NA juggernaut is parting ways with the roster that brought the team to The International 2022—and the core duo it has held since September 2016.
Polaris Esports releases its entire Dota 2 roster
Whenever The International concludes, it marks the end of some teams and the beginning of new ones. In addition to roster shuffles, organizations also decide whether they will remain in the Dota 2 ecosystem—and the answer to this question looks to be a no for Polaris Esports, at least for the moment.
The rise of a new star: 16-year-old Street Fighter V player wins 2022 UFA finals
EndingWalker, a 16-year-old Street Fighter V prodigy, claimed his first Major title after dominating Valmaster in the finals of 2022 UFA last night. The Ed main not only won the first Major and offline tournament of his career but also steamrolled the competition, defeating multiple veteran players on his way to the finals without losing a single series.
