Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center swim team tests

By Danielle Sandler
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center is getting ready for swim tests for the upcoming year for the swim team!

There is a non-beginner swim team class for children 5 years old to 18 years old. Kids that are interested should be able to swim the length of the Competition Pool by themselves.

Initial costs for these classes:

Members: $60 for 6 weeks (can be paid weekly)

Non-Members: $75 for 6 weeks (can be paid weekly) Please note: interested families who are concerned that finances may hinder their child’s/children’s ability to participate should come talk to us about our Everybody Swims Scholarship Program.

Eventually the kids enrolled will work up to become a USA Swimming Certified Team which will come with additional costs, but fundraisers are planned to be held to help offset costs.

As the teams start to develop, classes will be started internally with a goal of competing at City Meet in Charleston, WV next summer. This meet is an unaffiliated meet, which means there will be no requirement to have the USA Swimming Certification in order to compete.

Swim Tests are being held to assess interested children to determine how to best place them. They will be asked to swim the length of the 25 yard Competition Pool.

The drop-in session dates and times:

November 8 – 11am – 1pm

November 9 – 6pm – 7pm

November 15 – 6pm – 7pm

November 17 – 6pm – 7pm

Practice schedules will be announced soon. The first official practices will be the week of Thanksgiving. Members of the WVU Tech Golden Bears Swim Team will come hold clinics at Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center.

Dates and times will also be announced soon as well. Anyone who is unable to attend due to the holiday will not be penalized in any way.

Summers County Veterans Day Ceremony

If your child/children are interested in participating please email darcie@gvaquaticcenter.com and your information will be forwarded to the Head Swim Coach, Samantha Gray.

