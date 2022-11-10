Read full article on original website
Bank of New Hampshire supports Days of Caring
LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire donated $5,000 towards Boxes of Love for the Homeless. The donation will be allocated to expanding outreach to alleviate senior citizens living in poverty by acquiring essential items that are then given to senior citizens on "Days of Caring" volunteer days specifically aimed at targeting subsidized senior housing.
'Soups On!' at Meredith Fine Craft Gallery
MEREDITH — The League of NH Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery presents “Soups On!,” a special exhibit of handmade soup bowls in all shapes and sizes by various artists. A percentage of all proceeds from the sale of soup bowls will be donated to the Belknap House in Laconia to support local families in need. This special exhibit will run until the end of the month.
The Community Garden Club of Meredith closed the season by continuing to give back to the community
MEREDITH — The Community Garden Club of Meredith donated two planters to the Meredith Historical Society to be used at the Society's Farm Museum on Winona Road on Saturday, Nov. 5. Members of both groups attended the presentation which took place at the Farm Museum. Garden Club President Charlene...
Kenzo Morris sleeps outdoors on a mission to help the homeless
LACONIA — In a secluded spot in the woods, Kenzo Morris has set up camp. Her makeshift tent is fashioned from dead branches that she cut with a hand saw, and covered with the plastic tarp her church hands out to people experiencing homelessness who come for clothes and a meal on Sundays. Inside is her sleeping bag, and a metal firebox packed with tiny sticks she has gathered to cook oatmeal over an open flame.
Elaine C. Carrier, 85
LACONIA — Elaine C. Carrier, 85, of County Drive, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Belknap County Nursing Home. Elaine was born on August 29, 1937, in Laconia, to the late Ralph and Blanche (Campbell) Osgood.
John R. Sherkanowski, 86
BELMONT — John Richard Sherkanowski, 86, of Belmont, passed away peacefully at his home with loved ones by his side on Friday, November 11, 2022. John was born in East Boston on January 31, 1936, to Anthony and Francis (Koiro) Sherkanowski.
John E. Whedon, 74
FRANKLIN — Born on November 12, 1947, John, 74, was raised in Andover and Franklin by his parents Ernest Nahum Whedon and Bessie (George) Whedon. He grew up attending the Andover and Franklin Schools and the Andover Congregational Church Sunday School in East Andover. During his senior year at Franklin High School, John joined the newly formed Andover Rescue Squad in 1966. After graduating from Southern New Hampshire University with a degree in Accounting and Business Management, John went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict, and was honorably discharged as an E-5. John returned home to become a full-time police officer with Franklin Police Department and continued to work as a part-time Ski Patrolman at Ragged Mountain.
Veteran officer picked to head Moultonborough Police Dept.
MOULTONBOROUGH — A 30-year veteran of the Moultonborough Police Department has been appointed chief of police. The selectboard sent a notice Thursday naming its choice of Sgt. Peter Beede Jr. to head the 14-member department.
Settlers Green turns 35: Outlet village adding new concepts
CONWAY — If you were at Settlers Green on Saturday, you were bound to notice the groups of (mainly women) shoppers thronging the stores. That’s because it’s the popular “Bring a Friend” weekend — with deals, discounts and dining promotions — that has transformed the once slow month of November into one one of the busiest in the Mount Washington Valley.
Peaco Todd: Words of congratulations and advice to District 3 winners
Early in the morning on Nov. 9 I woke up to several emails congratulating me on having won my bid to represent District 3 as a state representative. One message was from a staunchly Republican neighbor — I was touched by the generosity of her gesture since I knew she couldn’t have been pleased at the prospect. I also knew that she and my other well-wishers were wrong: Gabrielle Watson and I carried the day in Tamworth and Madison but we couldn’t surpass our two Republican opponents who were heavily favored in Moultonborough.
Lisa Smart: Appreciative for supporters who held signs, voted in Meredith
I want to thank all the voters who showed up to exercise their right to vote on Nov. 8. What a wonderful turnout. A special thank-you to everyone who cast their vote for me, I am so honored. I am looking forward to serving the people of Meredith and working with Matt Coker. I know he and I are both eager to be your voice in Concord.
Don’t Sleep on the Most Perfectly Flaky Cinnamon Bun From This Rochester, New Hampshire, Bakery
The Potter's House Bakery & Cafe opened in 2018 in Rochester, New Hampshire. They describe themselves as a modest, cozy, and unpretentious bakery (I love that in a bakery!). According to their website, their owner Tim started baking at a very young age, and opened his own bakery in Colorado at the ripe age of 19. He moved back to New England where he got even more experience working with local bakers. Now, he and his wife serve up smiles in the form of sweet treats at their very own bakery in the Lilac City! (right behind Spaulding High School across the street from Wendy's). Potter's is open Tuesday-Sunday, and the feedback they have received from the community is outstanding.
New Hampshire State Police collect donations for Toys for Tots
HOOKSETT, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police collected toys Saturday for Toys for Tots. Troopers collected toys at Bass Pro Shops in Hooksett from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Two officers greeted customers and received donations that will go to the Marine Corps Reserve Foundation in Londonderry. Sgt. Megan...
Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters
BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
Mont Vernon firefighters say tractor in basement sparked barn fire
MONT VERNON, N.H. — Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a Mont Vernon barn fire. Mont Vernon Fire Chief Jay Wilson said crews arrived to Pond Road around 2:30 p.m. Officials said no injuries were reported, and everyone evacuated safely. Wilson said crews fought heavy smoke and flames coming from...
Plowable snow possible in parts of New Hampshire on Wednesday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The well-above-average temperatures are gone, and New Hampshire has settled into a new weather pattern that will bring snow for some this week. Tonight will be mainly clear and very cold with diminishing winds. >> Track the rain and snow hour-by-hour. Lows will be in the...
Featured Pets: Puppies
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Here, at the Springfield Humane Society, we have seven adorable large mix breed puppies longing for families to call their very own. We have two males and five females. We are not sure of their mix, but, man, are they cute. We are open by appointment only. Go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. Please join us on Nov. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for our annual Holiday Bazaar here at the shelter. Shop for lots of great holiday items and help the homeless animals.
Berwick Maine Mom Goes Viral Warning About the Dangers of Water Beads
Water beads are growing in popularity because they do grow - and that's the danger. Folichia Mitchell's 9-month-old daughter in Berwick, ended up in the ICU after swallowing just one water bead that was her brother's. They had no idea what had happened before getting her to Maine Medical Center in Portland. It had been two days and her daughter wasn't eating. According to WMTW, the bead, which grows in water, had done just that in her small intestine blocking it. Her gut-wrenching TikTok has had over 2 million views.
Silver Alert issued for South Berwick man
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Police are looking for a South Berwick man last seen on Nov. 3 at his apartment. The South Berwick Police Department issued a Silver Alert Thursday evening for 31-year-old Levi Brown, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Brown was...
Newfound Lake is the 8th clearest lake in the United States
New Hampshire has a multitude of lakes that draw visitors and vacation homeowners from all over the country. The most well-known are Winnipesaukee and Squam; however, I remember a geography project I was doing in high school on Newfound Lake in the 1960s; back then, it was called one of the cleanest lakes in the country by National Geographic. When I was in grammar school, my parents would bring my siblings and I to Wellington State Park Beach and I always remember how crystal clear the bottom of the lake was from the swim raft.
