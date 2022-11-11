Read full article on original website
Red tide detected in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of a red tide bloom near Whidden Key; E of (Lemon Bay) and Buccaneer Bend; W of (ICW). This is in response to a water sample taken on Monday, November...
Venice pre-selling Lehigh tickets on Thursday
VENICE (SNN-TV) - The regional semifinals for football take place this Friday, with the Venice Indians set to take on the Lehigh Lightning. The Athletic Department will be pre-selling tickets for Friday Night’s game this Thursday. Tickets will be on sale at Football Ticket Booth from 3–5pm. General Admission is $9 and a limited number of Reserve Tickets will be sold for $12.
Sarasota's Moss, Arcadia's Flowers are judges appointed by Gov. DeSantis
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Nov. 14, 2022 - Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis announces three judicial appointments: one to the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court, and one to the DeSoto County Court. Dana Moss, of Sarasota, to serve as Judge on the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court.
LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifier returns to Venice
VENICE (SNN-TV) - The highly anticipated Stage II of the LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying Tournament returns to Venice after getting rescheduled due to damage from Hurricane Ian. The tournament, which serves as a stepping-stone to Q-Series and the LPGA Tour, begins this Thursday. One hundred and seventy eight individuals...
One Sarasota Park now offering free WiFi
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A pilot program for free Wi-Fi in Sarasota parks kicked off today. The "cord cutting" ceremony happened this morning at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Newtown. This is the first of four parks where you can now connect to Free Wi-Fi. The other three...
Tampa Bay Bandits 'on hiatus' from USFL
TAMPA (SNN-TV) - The Tampa Bay Bandits announced today they’ll be taking a “hiatus” for the second season of the re-booted USFL. The team made the announcement late this morning on its official Twitter account, reassuring fans that the hiatus is “temporary” and that the Bandits will “be back.”
New City of Sarasota mayor and board of commissioners
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Two commissioners for the City of Sarasota were sworn in today at noon. At-large Commissioners-Elect Jen Ahearn-Koch and Debbie Trice begin their four-year terms on the Commission today. And the outgoing commissioner, Hagen Brody said a farewell speech and was recognized for his years of service. The...
Santa's Grand Arrival Parade brings Christmas spirit to Sarasota
SARASOTA- It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in Sarasota. The Mall at UTC hosted its 6th annual Santa’s Grand Arrival Parade. The parade has made it feel like a magical season already. There were hundreds of smiling faces as they waited for Santa to make his...
Annual Sarasota Medieval Fair
The annual Sarasota Medieval Fair is back. You can join in the annual event at the fairs new location, to experience a historical journey back in time. The Sarasota Medieval fair is known for its turkey legs, kettle corn, baking and cooking demonstrations, equestrian tournaments, blacksmithing, a petting zoo, and many more attractions.
Bradenton man dies in tragic motorcycle crash
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - A 38-year-old Bradenton man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Upper Manatee River Road Northeast and 3rd Avenue Northeast. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist ran a stop sign and lost control of...
'Bowls of Hope' returns to help end hunger
SARASOTA- After 2 years off due to the pandemic, the All Faiths Food Bank's ‘Bowls of Hope’ event is back. Here at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, some of the community’s best restaurants and caterers served delicious meals. The ‘Bowls of Hope’ event took place at Ed...
HCA Blake Burn ICU nurses honored for patient care
Bradenton (SNN TV) Nov. 15, 2022 – Earlier this year a man was thousands of miles away from home. He was severely injured in a tragic accident and suffered burns to almost half his body. The patient was taken to HCA Florida Blake Hospital, one of only six burn units in the state of Florida and the only one in Manatee and Sarasota counties. The patient spent several weeks in the burn intensive care unit (ICU) and the team of caregivers there helped the patient and his family both physically and emotionally. The patient’s family was very grateful saying, “God chose us to come to you because you are all the best and you have all made this experience, thousands of miles away from home, a great one.”
Venice Volleyball wins 7A State Championship
WINTER HAVEN (SNN-TV) - The Venice Indians volleyball team traveled to Winter Haven's Polk State College Saturday for a collision with Hagerty in the 7A State Championship game. In the title game for the first time in five seasons, Brian Wheatley's Indians struggled initially, dropping the first set to the...
Armed robbery suspect shot by Sarasota Police Officer
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A suspect in an armed robbery was shot by a Sarasota Police Officer Tuesday morning. A witness called 911 from the Publix on N Beneva Road to report a robbery just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. In the audio, you can hear the woman frantically begging police...
Sarasota School Board may adjust add more school days
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - There will likely be two more days of school this year for Sarasota County students, according to the Herald Tribune. The Sarasota County School Board is set to approve an agenda item at Tuesday's meeting that would add two days of school to the 2022-23 school year.
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Sarasota
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Sarasota Police Department is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting near the 500 block of Beneva Road. According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery near Beneva Road and Fruitville Road around 10 a.m. Several minutes later, shots were fired. The robbery suspect is in...
Sheriff Hoffman announces SCSO promotions
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 14, 2022 - Members of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office are rewarded for jobs well done. Deputy Sabrina McMahan is promoted to the rank of Corrections Sergeant. McMahan was hired by the sheriff’s office in August of 2013 where she served as a booking technician in the Courts and Corrections Division. She obtained her Corrections certification in June of 2016 and transferred to the position of Corrections Deputy. In 2021, she attended the Sarasota Criminal Justice Academy and obtained her Law Enforcement certification. McMahan holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Health from the University of South Florida. In addition to her regular duties, she also serves as a part-time field training officer, mentoring, and training newly hired deputies.
Bradenton Police need witnesses in October 20 murder
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - The Bradenton Police Department is seeking information in the murder of 64-year-old Tony Martin. Around 8:45 PM on Thursday, October 20, officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the 700 block of 17th Street E. That's where officers found the body of Martin. Detectives...
Man arrested for shooting during argument
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - A fight about fishing Sunday morning led to a shooting, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the incident occurred around 6 a.m. at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex Pier. 73-year-old Kenneth Smith became upset with a man who was walking on the pier...
Dick Vitale returning to ESPN broadcast
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (SNN-TV) - Suncoast resident and ESPN college basketball analyst, Dick Vitale, returns to the broadcasting sidelines tonight for the Kentucky- Michigan State game in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis, after a grueling battle with cancer caused him to miss most of last season. Bouts with lymphoma and melanoma...
