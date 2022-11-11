ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
yachtingmagazine.com

Amels ‘Amigos’ Joins Edmiston Charter Fleet

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Edmiston says it has welcomed the 180-foot Amels Amigos to the charter fleet, with availability this winter in the Caribbean and during summer 2023 in the Caribbean and Bahamas.
yachtingmagazine.com

Cruising-Made Horizon E88 for Sale

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Designed by John Lindblom, the Horizon E88 is an all-weather cruiser with creature comforts on every level. There’s a three-seat bar and two dinettes with C-shaped seating on the flybridge, which can be open or enclosed. The water-level beach club has a hot-and-cold shower platform and removable railings for when it’s time for watersports.
yachtingmagazine.com

Absolute Yachts Announces 52 Fly

This three-stateroom, two-head yacht comes with outdoor modular furniture and plenty of space to gather. Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Absolute Yachts recently announced the latest addition to its Flybridge...

Comments / 0

Community Policy