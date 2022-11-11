ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

19-year old female killed in shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 19-year old girl is dead as a result of a shooting at Watkins Park on 17th Avenue North. Terriana Johnson was shot just before 7 p.m on Monday, Nov. 14. A witness says she wasn't sure who killed Johnson, but mentioned it happened in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville shooting victim flown to Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Police received a call about 12:35 p.m. about the shooting. A short time later a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim. The victim was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Heartbroken family calls death senseless

Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Student reported hearing threatening language at …. Student reported hearing threatening language at Warren County Middle School. Public housing proposal sparks anger. Waverly public housing proposal sparks anger. Pawn shops raided after fraud investigation. Pawn shops...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police investigating after 19-year-old shot, killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homicide detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Nashville. Terriana Johnson was shot and killed at Watkins Park on 17th Avenue North just before 7 p.m. Monday night, police said. Johnson was taken to St. Thomas Midtown, where she died.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Father of murdered nurse lunges at suspects in court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The two men accused in the death of Saint Thomas nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, were in the courtroom for less than ten seconds when her father attempted to charge at them. It was an emotional start to the motions hearing. As her father was being escorted...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Teenager fatally shot during domestic assault in Sumner County

A teenager was shot dead in a senseless act of gun violence and the bullet was for someone else following a domestic assault. Monday, Sumner County Schools identified the student as Sophomore Bobby Transou. Teenager fatally shot during domestic assault in …. A teenager was shot dead in a senseless...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Thieves targeting vehicles during break-ins

Metro police are hoping to find the suspects involved in multiple vehicle break-ins in Hermitage. Metro police are hoping to find the suspects involved in multiple vehicle break-ins in Hermitage. Newsmaker: How to avoid impersonation scams. Newsmaker: How to avoid impersonation scams. Woman killed in shooting at Watkins Park. Woman...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville BNA

A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana mixed with coffee grounds inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport. 20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville …. A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Traffic calming experiment on I-24

A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with its new...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Pine Mountain Road closed near Woodbridge Drive in Clarksville after shooting

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Pine Mountain Road is closed near Woodbridge Drive as police investigate an afternoon shooting. Police said the call came out at approximately 12:36 p.m. and that a short time later, a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim who was being flown to Nashville by a LifeFlight helicopter. Their status is unknown at this time.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Runaway teen in Clarksville, police asking the public for help

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — There is a runaway juvenile in Clarksville police are hoping to locate. Jerrod Simmons was last seen on Nov. 5 around 3 p.m. at Independence Place Apartments, 3193 Ft. Campbell Rd, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Clarksville Police are requesting the public's help to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tractor-trailer burns in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Overnight fire crews in Smyrna responded to a tractor-trailer on fire early Tuesday morning. According to Smyrna Fire, a semi-truck caught fire in the 500 block of Enon Springs Road East. Photos from the scene show the truck cab completely destroyed by the flames. Smyrna Fire...
SMYRNA, TN

