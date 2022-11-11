Read full article on original website
fox17.com
19-year old female killed in shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 19-year old girl is dead as a result of a shooting at Watkins Park on 17th Avenue North. Terriana Johnson was shot just before 7 p.m on Monday, Nov. 14. A witness says she wasn't sure who killed Johnson, but mentioned it happened in...
WSMV
Clarksville shooting victim flown to Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Police received a call about 12:35 p.m. about the shooting. A short time later a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim. The victim was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
Man shot in driveway of South Nashville home; Suspect sought
An investigation is underway after a man was shot while sitting in a driveway outside of a home in South Nashville.
WKRN
Heartbroken family calls death senseless
Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Student reported hearing threatening language at …. Student reported hearing threatening language at Warren County Middle School. Public housing proposal sparks anger. Waverly public housing proposal sparks anger. Pawn shops raided after fraud investigation. Pawn shops...
WSMV
Metro Police investigating after 19-year-old shot, killed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homicide detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Nashville. Terriana Johnson was shot and killed at Watkins Park on 17th Avenue North just before 7 p.m. Monday night, police said. Johnson was taken to St. Thomas Midtown, where she died.
WKRN
Father of murdered nurse lunges at suspects in court
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The two men accused in the death of Saint Thomas nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, were in the courtroom for less than ten seconds when her father attempted to charge at them. It was an emotional start to the motions hearing. As her father was being escorted...
WKRN
Teenager fatally shot during domestic assault in Sumner County
A teenager was shot dead in a senseless act of gun violence and the bullet was for someone else following a domestic assault. Monday, Sumner County Schools identified the student as Sophomore Bobby Transou. Teenager fatally shot during domestic assault in …. A teenager was shot dead in a senseless...
Man charged with homicide for 2018 deadly fender-bender shooting
A man accused of killing another man in 2018 in Antioch now faces criminal homicide charges.
WKRN
Thieves targeting vehicles during break-ins
Metro police are hoping to find the suspects involved in multiple vehicle break-ins in Hermitage. Metro police are hoping to find the suspects involved in multiple vehicle break-ins in Hermitage. Newsmaker: How to avoid impersonation scams. Newsmaker: How to avoid impersonation scams. Woman killed in shooting at Watkins Park. Woman...
New details emerge about deadly officer response to man on River Road Pike
The TBI is conducting a use-of-force investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of a 64-year-old man over the weekend along the Cheatham County-Davidson County line.
WKRN
20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville BNA
A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana mixed with coffee grounds inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport. 20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville …. A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana...
WKRN
Traffic calming experiment on I-24
A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with its new...
WKRN
Mother of woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend files lawsuit against MNPD
The mother of a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in November of 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Police Department. Mother of woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend files …. The mother of a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in November of 2021 has...
Officer shot in foot during struggle with suspect, Metro police say
Metro police say the shooting was a result of an accidental discharge. There are no further details about the nature of the shooting.
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pine Mountain Road closed near Woodbridge Drive in Clarksville after shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Pine Mountain Road is closed near Woodbridge Drive as police investigate an afternoon shooting. Police said the call came out at approximately 12:36 p.m. and that a short time later, a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim who was being flown to Nashville by a LifeFlight helicopter. Their status is unknown at this time.
‘A tragic ending’: Community mourns man killed in officer-involved shooting
Saturday night, Metro police had seconds to respond when they say Drandon Brown charged at them with a knife. Members of the nonprofit Colby's Army were devastated by the news after spending the last decade trying to help Brown out of homelessness.
WSMV
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A father lunges at two men accused of killing his daughter, 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman, inside a Davidson County courtroom on Tuesday morning. Kaufman was an Ascension Saint Thomas nurse who was shot and killed on Interstate 440 on her way to work two years ago.
fox17.com
Runaway teen in Clarksville, police asking the public for help
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — There is a runaway juvenile in Clarksville police are hoping to locate. Jerrod Simmons was last seen on Nov. 5 around 3 p.m. at Independence Place Apartments, 3193 Ft. Campbell Rd, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Clarksville Police are requesting the public's help to...
Armed thieves break into over a dozen vehicles in Hermitage neighborhood
Residents of the Villages of Riverwood neighborhood in Hermitage are on edge after thieves, some of whom appeared armed and wearing knee pads, went from vehicle to vehicle knocking in windows.
WSMV
Tractor-trailer burns in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Overnight fire crews in Smyrna responded to a tractor-trailer on fire early Tuesday morning. According to Smyrna Fire, a semi-truck caught fire in the 500 block of Enon Springs Road East. Photos from the scene show the truck cab completely destroyed by the flames. Smyrna Fire...
