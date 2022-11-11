Read full article on original website
Chronicle
T-Birds Blank Lions, Clinch First Semifinal Spot Ever
Before the postseason began, the Tumwater soccer team went on its annual “History Walk,” a group trip through the school’s halls well-decorated with athletic accomplishments to remember the heights previous squads had reached. Next year’s History Walk will feature a new high-point. Back on their home...
Chronicle
Wolves Upended in First Round by Lions
LYN — Lane Heeringa 1-yard run, PAT failed. LYN — Brant Heppner 26-yard pass to Isaiah Stanley, PAT good. LYN — Heppner 5-yard pass to Campbell Nolte, PAT good. Facing an uphill battle against No. 1 Lynden, the No. 16 Black Hills football team’s cinderella run to the state playoffs came to a crashing halt in the first round of the 2A state playoffs, 54-7.
lyndentribune.com
Lynden mounts a miraculous comeback to defeat Burlington-Edison, 3-2
BELLINGHAM — Lynden volleyball mounted an impossible comeback to defeat Burlington-Edison, 3-2 (16-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-3) for the Northwest Conference district title.
KHQ Right Now
Stanwood fullback Ryder Bumgarner proves too much, Mt. Spokane falls in State 3A first-round matchup
When a team lines up in an offensive formation that originated in the 1800s and led to championships in the 1940s, you know what they are going to do. Greater Spokane League champion Mt. Spokane knew what to expect from its State 3A first-round opponent. Stanwood just executed its game plan to perfection.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Under the weather: Calm weekend ahead after last weekend’s storm
It has been quite the interesting week for weather in Western Washington. We’ve seen rain, flooding, thunder, hail, wind and snow — just to name a few. I want to recap a couple of these different events, starting with the rain. We are going to broaden the scope a bit more than usual, focusing on five airports in Western Washington, which can be seen in the map below.
Western Front
Holy Pow — La Niña good news for snow sports
Western students and Whatcom County residents who enjoy skiing and snowboarding are in luck this year — the Pacific Northwest is expected to have a snowy 2022-23 season due to a predicted La Niña winter. La Niña is a climate pattern in the Pacific Ocean. “In simple...
salish-current.org
Anacortes toxic city dump one of hundreds dotting the state
Naturalist Bob Jepperson walks the Anacortes Community Forest Lands (ACFL) daily as he’s done for 12 years, photographing and recording the many species that call the forest home. An owl feeding its young, a salamander’s egg mass in a pond, a Pacific chorus frog hopping across a path before disappearing in some salal … few things here miss his eye.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Lookout Wyn—It's C&C TV!
We all love Wyn TV. In fact, we love it so much that we want Wyn to be the guy covering all the events. He does it best. He asks tough questions, keeps the humor high, and because he is a rider and racer, he can roll with the sport's big dogs.
Some Whatcom roads might not get plowed right away this winter. Here’s why
Whatcom asks public’s patience as another cold, wet winter is in the forecast.
Conversation restarted on bringing grizzly bears back to the North Cascades
WASHINGTON - Several federal agencies have revived a plan to reintroduce grizzly bears into the North Cascades, about two years after the last attempt was halted. The public will have the opportunity to comment as part of an environmental impact statement, with four public hearings to be held before the end of the year.
Stolen election claims peddled from pulpit in some western Washington churches
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The Cowboy Church in Skagit County celebrates its rural roots, gathering every Sunday in a horse arena on the family farm of Pastor Roy Swihart. Last year, 500 people filed into the Cowboy Church for a service of a different kind. They listened for hours...
KING-5
Man's identity determined after 42 years
On July 23, 1980, a fly fisherman discovered human remains along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington. Decades later, a family has answers.
Navy Reserve Rear Admiral retires, but continues to serve Whatcom in this way
Veterans Day is a good opportunity to thank those who have served, he told The Bellingham Herald.
A colder winter could turn cruel for those struggling to stay warm in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — With a colder, wetter winter in the forecast, firing up the furnace could send a chill down your spine when the bills come in. Energy rates are climbing, leaving people and even charities struggling to keep up. The average cost for heating oil and natural...
989kbay.com
Democrats still lead after another vote count in local elections
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Democrats continue to hold their leads in close races in Whatcom County’s 42nd legislative district. The tightest race is between Sharon Shewmake and Simon Sefzik for state senate where Shewmake leads by 947 votes. Alicia Rule and Joe Timmons still hold 2% leads in their...
kpug1170.com
Democrats still leading but races tightening in Whatcom County elections
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Democrats are holding their leads in Whatcom County’s 42nd legislative district, but the races have tightened. Sharon Shewmake still leads Simon Sefzik for state senate, but the candidates are separated by fewer than 1000 votes. Incumbent Alicia Rule is ahead in the race for state...
With 7,500 ballots yet to count, these are Whatcom County election results Thursday
Ballots that arrive by mail Friday, Nov. 11, and later will be counted if they were postmarked by 8 p.m, Tuesday. Nov. 8.
myedmondsnews.com
Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County
Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...
'I-5 Stilly Doe': 40-year mystery solved in Snohomish County thanks to DNA
ARLINGTON, Wash. — DNA helped solve the decades-old mystery of whose body was found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington in 1980. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office identified "Stilly Doe" as Othaniel Philip Ames, also known as Otie, an 82-year-old man who went missing in 1980. On July...
whatcom-news.com
Backyard poultry linked to Whatcom Salmonella cases
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Whatcom County Health Department announced today, Thursday, November 10th, that 2 Whatcom County residents have been sickened by Salmonella from backyard poultry and a third Whatcom County case is suspected. 1 of the individuals was hospitalized but has since been released. 37 Salmonella cases in Washington State have been connected to a nationwide backyard poultry-linked outbreak. Federal investigation into the nationwide outbreak has identified over a thousand cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
