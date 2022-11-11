ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

T-Birds Blank Lions, Clinch First Semifinal Spot Ever

Before the postseason began, the Tumwater soccer team went on its annual “History Walk,” a group trip through the school’s halls well-decorated with athletic accomplishments to remember the heights previous squads had reached. Next year’s History Walk will feature a new high-point. Back on their home...
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

Wolves Upended in First Round by Lions

LYN — Lane Heeringa 1-yard run, PAT failed. LYN — Brant Heppner 26-yard pass to Isaiah Stanley, PAT good. LYN — Heppner 5-yard pass to Campbell Nolte, PAT good. Facing an uphill battle against No. 1 Lynden, the No. 16 Black Hills football team’s cinderella run to the state playoffs came to a crashing halt in the first round of the 2A state playoffs, 54-7.
LYNDEN, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Under the weather: Calm weekend ahead after last weekend’s storm

It has been quite the interesting week for weather in Western Washington. We’ve seen rain, flooding, thunder, hail, wind and snow — just to name a few. I want to recap a couple of these different events, starting with the rain. We are going to broaden the scope a bit more than usual, focusing on five airports in Western Washington, which can be seen in the map below.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Western Front

Holy Pow — La Niña good news for snow sports

Western students and Whatcom County residents who enjoy skiing and snowboarding are in luck this year — the Pacific Northwest is expected to have a snowy 2022-23 season due to a predicted La Niña winter. La Niña is a climate pattern in the Pacific Ocean. “In simple...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
salish-current.org

Anacortes toxic city dump one of hundreds dotting the state

Naturalist Bob Jepperson walks the Anacortes Community Forest Lands (ACFL) daily as he’s done for 12 years, photographing and recording the many species that call the forest home. An owl feeding its young, a salamander’s egg mass in a pond, a Pacific chorus frog hopping across a path before disappearing in some salal … few things here miss his eye.
ANACORTES, WA
Pinkbike.com

Video: Lookout Wyn—It's C&C TV!

We all love Wyn TV. In fact, we love it so much that we want Wyn to be the guy covering all the events. He does it best. He asks tough questions, keeps the humor high, and because he is a rider and racer, he can roll with the sport's big dogs.
BELLINGHAM, WA
989kbay.com

Democrats still lead after another vote count in local elections

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Democrats continue to hold their leads in close races in Whatcom County’s 42nd legislative district. The tightest race is between Sharon Shewmake and Simon Sefzik for state senate where Shewmake leads by 947 votes. Alicia Rule and Joe Timmons still hold 2% leads in their...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County

Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...
whatcom-news.com

Backyard poultry linked to Whatcom Salmonella cases

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Whatcom County Health Department announced today, Thursday, November 10th, that 2 Whatcom County residents have been sickened by Salmonella from backyard poultry and a third Whatcom County case is suspected. 1 of the individuals was hospitalized but has since been released. 37 Salmonella cases in Washington State have been connected to a nationwide backyard poultry-linked outbreak. Federal investigation into the nationwide outbreak has identified over a thousand cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy