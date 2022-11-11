Read full article on original website
Melinda “Mindy” Lea Barrow
It is with a broken heart but a rejoicing spirit the family announces that God has called his Angel home. Melinda “Mindy” Lea Barrow, age 65, of Deweyville, Texas, now has a voice that can be heard and is signing praises with the Angels in Heaven. Graveside services to honor Mindy will be held at Deweyville Cemetery Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 12:00P.M.
Marlon Henry Risinger
Marlon Henry Risinger graduated to heaven on November 13th, 2022, at the age of 88. A celebration of his life will be held at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas on Friday, November 18th. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral beginning at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Dunnigan Cemetery, located on FM 2261 in Patroon, Texas (Shelby County). Marlon was a long-time member of Dunnigan Missionary Baptist Church.
Mike Moseley
Mike Moseley, 80, of Bridge City, passed away on November 12, 2022, in Beaumont. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Trevor Koonce of First Baptist Church of Orange. Visitation will be held prior to the service...
Lillian Marie McKinley
Lillian Marie McKinley, 97, of Orange, passed away on November 8, 2022, at Focus Care in Orange. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday November 14, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Tommy Anthony. Burial will follow at Autumn Oaks Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will...
Williams Promoted At OCSO
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Shon Williams has been promoted to Corporal in the Orange County Correctional Department. Williams, who is from Orange, has been with the department since 2017. Second from left, he is joined by Captain Eiselstein, Lt. Nealy, and Chief Deputy Dubois.
Jeanette Ann Egan
Jeanette Ann Egan, 85, of Orange, Texas, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday November 15, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., funeral service at 2:00pm at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Reverend Jimmy Clark and Reverend Derick Addison. Burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Garden Orange, Texas.
Orange Hires Jack
The City of Orange has announced the hiring of Adam Jack, PE, the newly appointed Director of Public Works. Jack comes to the City of Orange with 35-years of experience in public works and transportation. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
The Bobcat Beat
Orangefield High School students have attended several events over the week and returned with some success and education. Saturday, November 12th the OHS UIL Academic team attended the Bridge City Brain Games. Those who placed are below. Congratulations to Wyatt Warner for earning the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA)...
House Fire In Mauriceville
Firefighters from Emergency Services District #4 were called to a house on fire at 7713 Lamurel Willey Rd. at about 11:50am Tuesday. The home is located just south of Mauriceville Middle School. Because of the heavy debris in and around the structure, ESD #4 called in help from ESD 1,...
