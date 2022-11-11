ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Virginia man accused of killing neighbor's dog released from jail

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The Centreville man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog has been released from custody, according to law enforcement officials. Roman Vyacheslavov Gorelov, 33, is facing two felony charges of animal cruelty and reckless discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.
CENTREVILLE, VA
Investigation underway into attempted burglaries at 2 McLean homes

MCLEAN, Va. - Police are investigating two attempted burglaries that happened near each other in the McLean area of Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police say the incidents happened on Saturday night at two houses located within a mile of each other. The first incident happened around 9:11 p.m. at a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Armed 22-year-old arrested for walking into Manassas Pizza Hut, making his own meal

MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Saturday night at a Manassas Pizza Hut turned chaotic as a man forced his way into the restaurant and started whipping up a meal, according to police. Officers responded to Shoppers Square around 11 p.m. that night to investigate a robbery. Their investigation has since revealed a 22-year-old walked into the store and bypassed the counter, heading straight for the kitchen an hour before closing time.
MANASSAS, VA
Culpeper man arrested on drug and firearm charges

CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Culpeper has been arrested on drug and firearm charges. According to a release from the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force, a lengthy investigation resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Spicy D. Penn on Nov. 4. Officials searched a residence on...
CULPEPER, VA
Police Pursuit Produces Plenty of Charges

Two individuals earned a spot at Rappahannock Regional Jail after a movie like pursuit ended in a crash. On November 12th at approximately 1:00 a.m., Deputy J.D. Hurt observed a vehicle with a fake temporary license plate at Wawa located at 105 Garrisonville Road. Deputy Hurt attempted to stop the vehicle; however, as the title implies, the vehicle did not stop. The vehicle got onto Southbound Interstate 95, and increased its speed.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Court sentences Kansas man in fatal drunk driving crash

The Kansas man who pled guilty to the fatal drunk driving accident in April that claimed the life of a young Alliance woman is headed to prison. Box Butte County District Court Travis O’Gorman sentenced Ryan McElroy of Salinas to 45-to-50 years in the death of 22-year-old Blythe Boness.
ALLIANCE, NE
