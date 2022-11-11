Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Virginia man accused of killing neighbor's dog released from jail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The Centreville man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog has been released from custody, according to law enforcement officials. Roman Vyacheslavov Gorelov, 33, is facing two felony charges of animal cruelty and reckless discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.
Centre Daily
Suspect uses deputy’s radio to call for backup in her own arrest, Virginia cops say
A helpful suspect flagged down a sheriff’s deputy to confess she was “really high,” then used the deputy’s radio to call for backup, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia. It happened at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Little Falls...
Ohio man pleads guilty to federal gun and drug crimes following shootout
An Ohio man pleaded guilty this week to federal gun and drug crimes after he admitted on a jail line to using a gun during a shootout to retrieve drugs for an inmate.
Virginia man taken into custody after fatally shooting dog
A Virginia man is in custody after he shot and killed a dog during a verbal altercation with its owner. He is charged with animal cruelty and is being held without bond.
13-year-old gunned down while raking leaves in front yard of Maryland home
Antoine and Juanita Agnew joined 'Fox & Friends First' on Monday to discuss the murder of their 13-year-old son who was shot while raking leaves.
Arizona rancher won't leave despite MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers invading his property: 'I'm tough'
Arizona rancher Jim Chilton joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has directly impacted his ranch and his family, including when MS-13 showed up at his door.
Washington buried alive survivor's Apple Watch helped save her more than once
A Washington woman used her Apple Watch to help her escape harrowing domestic violence incidents more than once, Lacey law enforcement records reveal.
Judge says FBI agent can be deposed for allegedly working with Meta to bury Hunter Biden laptop story
A district court judge ruled Monday that an FBI agent must be deposed under oath for his alleged involvement in coordinating with Meta in censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story.
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway into attempted burglaries at 2 McLean homes
MCLEAN, Va. - Police are investigating two attempted burglaries that happened near each other in the McLean area of Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police say the incidents happened on Saturday night at two houses located within a mile of each other. The first incident happened around 9:11 p.m. at a...
Armed 22-year-old arrested for walking into Manassas Pizza Hut, making his own meal
MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Saturday night at a Manassas Pizza Hut turned chaotic as a man forced his way into the restaurant and started whipping up a meal, according to police. Officers responded to Shoppers Square around 11 p.m. that night to investigate a robbery. Their investigation has since revealed a 22-year-old walked into the store and bypassed the counter, heading straight for the kitchen an hour before closing time.
cbs19news
Culpeper man arrested on drug and firearm charges
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Culpeper has been arrested on drug and firearm charges. According to a release from the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force, a lengthy investigation resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Spicy D. Penn on Nov. 4. Officials searched a residence on...
New York's concealed carry gun law partially reinstated by federal appeals court
A federal appeals court has stayed a ruling and will temporarily reinstate parts of New York's concealed carry law
Oregon sheriffs won't enforce new gun law: ‘Infringes on Second Amendment’
Five county sheriffs in Oregon vowed to not enforce the state’s new strict new gun law that it violates the Second Amendment and is “pure anti-gun politics.”
NBC Washington
Gov. Youngkin Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Virginia After UVA Shooting
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered Virginia and U.S. flags to fly at half-staff in the state on Tuesday, in memory of the three University of Virginia students shot and killed late Sunday night. On Tuesday he extended the order to continue until sunset Thursday. Flags flying over the state Capitol in...
staffordsheriff.com
Police Pursuit Produces Plenty of Charges
Two individuals earned a spot at Rappahannock Regional Jail after a movie like pursuit ended in a crash. On November 12th at approximately 1:00 a.m., Deputy J.D. Hurt observed a vehicle with a fake temporary license plate at Wawa located at 105 Garrisonville Road. Deputy Hurt attempted to stop the vehicle; however, as the title implies, the vehicle did not stop. The vehicle got onto Southbound Interstate 95, and increased its speed.
News Channel Nebraska
Court sentences Kansas man in fatal drunk driving crash
The Kansas man who pled guilty to the fatal drunk driving accident in April that claimed the life of a young Alliance woman is headed to prison. Box Butte County District Court Travis O’Gorman sentenced Ryan McElroy of Salinas to 45-to-50 years in the death of 22-year-old Blythe Boness.
Buster Murdaugh living in South Carolina ahead of a father's murder trial: exclusive pics
Buster Murdaugh is holed up at his girlfriend's apartment in Hilton Head as the South Carolina murder trial of his jailed and disbarred father, Alex Murdaugh, draws near.
fox5dc.com
16-year-old charged for shooting of teen girl at Woodbridge school carnival
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A 16-year-old boy has been charged for a shooting in April that wounded a 14-year-old girl at a school carnival in Woodbridge, Virginia. According to Prince William County Police, the 16-year-old from Triangle, Virginia, who has not been identified, was charged in the shooting on Wednesday. Police...
Georgia judge blocks state's law outlawing most abortions after six weeks
Judge Robert McBurney blocked Georgia's law outlawing most abortions after six weeks, ruling that it was unconstitutional when it was enacted.
California Thai restaurant manager attacked by man over denial of free food
A man attacked a California Thai restaurant manager after the establishment told him he could not have his food for free.
